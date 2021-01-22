Stocks end the day lower but the week higher: 2020 was a blowout year for sales existing homes

Mixed finish on Wall St. as rally pauses
NEW YORK — Wall Street tapped the brakes on its recent record-setting rally Friday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, though the S&P 500 still ended the week with its third weekly gain in four.
The benchmark index fell 0.3 percent, snapping a three-day winning streak, but notched a 1.9 percent gain for the week. The Nasdaq eked out another record high. So did the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies, which traders have been favoring amid expectations of stronger economic growth later this year.
The uneven finish for U.S. stock indexes followed a slide in global markets that began in Asia amid worries about resurgent coronavirus cases in China and weak economic data from Europe. In the United States, disappointing earnings reports from IBM and some other companies gave cover for investors to sell and book profits after big recent gains.
"The big picture is, it's still a pretty friendly environment for stocks," said David Lefkowitz of UBS Global Wealth Management. "The pandemic will wind down, you'll see a surge in corporate profits this year and the Fed made very clear they're not going to take the punch bowl away anytime soon."
Investors weighed another batch of earnings Friday. The big theme is that most companies are handily beating expectations, with banks and some other industries leading the way. About 13 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported results so far.
"Earnings have been spectacular," said David Lyon, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
Existing-home sales at 14-year high in '20
WASHINGTON — Sales of existing homes rose 0.7 percent in December, pushing the entirety of 2020 to a pace not seen in 14 years and providing one of the few bright spots for a U.S. economy mired in a global pandemic.
Rising sales in the final month of the year lifted activity to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.76 million units, the National Association of Realtors reported Friday.
Sales rose to 6.48 million in 2020, the highest level since 2006 at the height of the housing boom.
The median sales prices was $309,800 in December, up 12.9 percent from a year earlier.
Australians could lose Google search engine
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Google on Friday threatened to make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government went ahead with plans to make technology giants pay for news content. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison quickly hit back, saying "we don't respond to threats."
The mandatory code of conduct proposed by the government aims to make Google and Facebook pay Australian media companies fairly for using content they siphon from news sites. A Google official said the company was willing to pay a wide and diverse group of news publishers for the value they added, but not under the rules as proposed, which included payments for links and snippets.
Like in many other countries, Google dominates internet searches in Australia.
Loathed NYC bus terminal to get upgrade
NEW YORK — New York City's main bus terminal, long ridiculed for leaky ceilings, dirty bathrooms and frequent delays, could be in for a major overhaul.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled a proposal to rebuild and expand the embattled midtown terminal. The new station would be built on top of the existing one, with sleek, glass-walled entrances and added infrastructure to accommodate more buses.
Construction could begin in 2024, finish by 2031 and cost as much as $10 billion. About $3 billion would come from selling rights to build four commercial buildings in the area, including one atop the terminal. It would also require local and federal funding.
The terminal opened in 1950 at Eighth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets near Times Square. A statue of Ralph Kramden, the fictional bus driver from "The Honeymooners," stands outside its main entrance.
Chipmaker Intel probes reported web hack
BOSTON — The computer chipmaker Intel Corp. says it is investigating a reported hack of its corporate website that prompted it to release a quarterly earnings report early.
The company's chief financial officer, George Davis, told The Financial Times that Intel published its earnings ahead of the stock market's close on Thursday because it believed a hacker had stolen financially sensitive information from its website.
"An infographic was hacked off of our PR newsroom site," the newspaper quoted Davis as saying. It quoted an unnamed company spokesperson as saying Intel was notified that the graphic was circulating outside the company. Such information could benefit a stock trader.
Intel's media-relations office would not answer questions Friday about the extent of the hack. It cited a statement it released Thursday that said: "We are investigating reports that non-authorized access may have been obtained to one graphic in our earnings material."