Banks, retailers power stocks higher
NEW YORK — Stocks overcame an early stumble and closed broadly higher Wednesday as the market more than made up its losses from a day earlier.
Retailers, health care and industrial companies notched solid gains. Financial and energy stocks also helped power the rally.
The two sectors have taken the heaviest losses this month as fear that the U.S. trade war with China is hampering global economic growth roiled markets.
"Markets are trading higher as investors await news on the China trade front," said Cayman Wills, global head of equities at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "It's just the absence of bad news that's letting markets trade higher."
Evidence of investor anxiety could still be found in the bond market, as traders seeking safety snapped up U.S. government bonds. The trend continued to drive long-term bond yields further below short-term ones. The so-called inversion of the U.S. yield curve is a rare phenomenon that has correctly predicted previous recessions.
The yield in the 10-year Treasury fell below that of the two-year Treasury on Tuesday and remained lower Wednesday.
"You're seeing investors hedge their bets, but also take advantage of the pockets of opportunity in sectors that have been hurt by the 10-year yield coming down," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.
McDonald's offering harassment training
NEW YORK — McDonald's is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained of sexual harassment.
The Chicago-based company says its 2,000 U.S. franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees.
The online and in-person training will begin in October. It will educate workers about harassment and bullying and tell them how to report it, among other issues.
McDonald's said it could eventually offer the training globally, but will begin with its 14,000 U.S. restaurants.
Some studies suggest harassment is rampant in the fast food industry. But McDonald's has been a particular target of workers' ire.
Over the last three years, the labor group Fight for $15 has filed 50 cases against McDonald's with the U.S. government and state courts.
Toyota recalls cars over air bags
DETROIT — Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the air bags may not inflate properly in a crash.
The recall covers certain 2003-08 Corolla compact sedans and 2005-08 Matrix hatchbacks.
Toyota says the front passenger air bags in the cars were installed in prior recalls to replace dangerous Takata air bags. But in high temperatures, the replacement bags may not unfold as designed, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Toyota wouldn't say if anyone has been hurt due to the problem.
The company says the replacements were not made by Takata.
Toyota says dealers will replace the air bag assemblies with improved versions at no cost to owners. The company will notify owners by letter starting in October.
Tourist spending slump weighs on Tiffany
NEW YORK — Tiffany & Co.'s second quarter profits and sales fell as the jewelry chain grappled with continued weak tourist spending, but the company stuck with its full-year sales and profit forecast.
Tiffany said earlier this year that holiday sales were hurt by a drop in spending by Chinese tourists and other international visitors, and that trend has continued through the first half.
The strong dollar has made jewelry from Tiffany even more expensive for Chinese tourists visiting the U.S. The intensifying the trade war between the U.S. and China has also been a strain on business. And the quarter was also hurt by street protests in Hong Kong.
"As with the first quarter, we are encouraged in the second quarter by sales growth attributed to our local customer base globally, which was again led by double digit growth in mainland China," Alessandro Bogliolo, Tiffany's CEO, said in a statement.
Tiffany reported fiscal second quarter profit of $136.3 million for the three months ended July 31. That compares with $144.7 million in the year-ago period. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The luxury jeweler posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, down from $1.08 billion. That fell short of the average forecast of $1.07 billion.
Lord & Taylor sold to rental clothing firm
NEW YORK — Lord & Taylor, one of the nation's oldest department stores, is being sold for $100 million to a rental clothing company.
Le Tote Inc. is buying the company from Hudson's Bay Co., which gets a minority stake in Le Tote and will control two seats on its board.
Lord & Taylor, founded as a dry goods store in 1826, has struggled recently as more people shop online. It has closed several stores, including its flagship on New York's Fifth Avenue, which was shut its doors for good earlier this year after more than a century in the 11-story building. There are currently 38 Lord & Taylor stores across the country.
Under the agreement Hudson's Bay and a subsidiary will own the stores and Le Tote will operate from them.
Le Tote, created less than a decade ago in San Francisco, said Wednesday that it plans to bring clothing rental to Lord & Taylor's customers. With clothing rental, popularized by Rent the Runway and other startups, customers pay a monthly fee to get clothes shipped to them, wear a few times and then ship them back. Traditional retailers, such as Urban Outfitters and Banana Republic, are launching their own versions.
Apple apologizes for Siri eavesdroppers
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is apologizing for allowing outsiders to listen to snippets of people's recorded conversations with its digital assistant Siri.
It's a practice common in the tech industry, but one that undermined Apple's attempts to position itself as a trusted steward of privacy.
Apple now says only its employees, not contractors, will review the audio. And that will only happen if users give their permission.
FBI searches home of UAW president
DETROIT — Federal agents are searching the suburban Detroit home of the president of the United Auto Workers, apparently another step in an investigation of union corruption.
An FBI spokeswoman, Mara Schneider, confirmed the search of a home in Canton Township on Wednesday. TV stations posted photos and video of agents outside Gary Jones' home. The UAW criticized the search. Agents also searched the Corona, Calif., home of former UAW President Dennis Williams.
New self-driving venture formed
TOKYO — Japan's top automaker, Toyota, and smaller rival Suzuki have announced they are partnering in the development of self-driving car technology, as manufacturers around the world grapple with innovations in the industry.
They said Wednesday that Toyota will take a 4.9 percent stake in Suzuki Motor Corp., valued at $908 million, and Suzuki will make a $454 million investment in Toyota.
In 2017, Toyota and Suzuki agreed to work together in ecological and safety technology. That deal did not include owning mutual stakes.
Auto manufacturers are facing a costly shift toward use of artificial intelligence and various ecological and safety technologies.
Toyota makes the top-selling hybrid vehicle, Prius.