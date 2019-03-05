Industrials, tech drag on stocks
NEW YORK — A mostly listless day on Wall Street ended Tuesday with stocks closing slightly lower as losses in industrial, technology and financial stocks outweighed gains elsewhere in the market.
Stocks wavered between small gains and losses through much of the day, with communications companies and retailers bucking the overall market decline.
The stagnant trading came as investors looked ahead to a busy stretch of economic data releases later this week and the Federal Reserve's next interest rate policy meeting in two weeks. Meanwhile, traders continued to wait for new details on the trade talks between the U.S. and China.
Stock prices already reflect the recent investor optimism that the world's biggest economies are close to reaching a deal, noted Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
"We'll know those details when they're announced," he said. "That's part of what the market is digesting."
New home sales up 3.7% in Dec.
WASHINGTON — Sales of new U.S. homes climbed in December to their highest pace in seven months, a sign that lower mortgage rates are helping the real estate market.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that new-home sales rose 3.7 percent in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 621,000. November's sales were revised down to 599,000 from an annual rate of 657,000.
For all of 2018, new-home sales rose 1.5 percent. Purchases began to dip in June as higher mortgage rates worsened affordability, but mortgage rates have fallen since peaking in early November and that appears to be supporting a sales rebound.
The sales gains point to a potentially stronger 2019. The purchase of new homes not yet under construction surged 22.4 percent in December from the prior month. Average 30-year mortgage rates at 4.35 percent, down from nearly 5 percent in early November, have also eased some affordability pressures.
Price growth has stalled as sales sipped last year. The median sales price of a new home in December was $318,600, a 7.2 percent drop from a year ago.
Labor flap costly for Southwest, CEO says
DALLAS — The CEO of Southwest Airlines says a spike in planes ruled out of service for mechanical items is costing the carrier millions each week because of delayed and canceled flights.
Gary Kelly didn't give a precise figure Tuesday, but said the financial damage prompted the airline's lawsuit last week against the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association.
"The company filed suit against AMFA last week to recover those damages and prevent more from occurring," Kelly said at a JPMorgan investor conference.
Southwest says some workers are writing up minor mechanical problems and grounding planes to gain leverage in negotiations for a new labor contract.
Last week, AMFA national director Bret Oestreich said Southwest produced no evidence that any mechanical write-ups were improper.
Court OK's release of Nissan's ex-chair
TOKYO — A Tokyo court approved the release of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on the equivalent of $8.9 million bail on Tuesday, rejecting an appeal by prosecutors to keep him jailed, a lawyer for the auto executive said. He could be freed as soon as Wednesday morning, according to Japan's Kyodo News.
Jean-Yves Le Borgne, one of Ghosn's lawyers, said a court issued a late-night ruling rejecting prosecutors' appeal of the initial ruling. Le Borgne cautioned that prosecutors still had leeway to file new charges as they had done once before.
Ghosn said in a statement that he is grateful for his family and friends who had stood by him "throughout this terrible ordeal." He said he is "innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations."
Ghosn is a former top executive at South Carolina-based Michelin North America. The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since he was arrested Nov. 19. He says he is innocent of charges of falsifying financial information and of breach of trust.
Target hits on all cylinders in 4Q
MINNEAPOLIS — Strong online sales, traffic growth in newly remodeled stores and expanded delivery options pushed Target beyond most expectations in the crucial fourth quarter, when retailers ring up holiday sales.
Target, which is fighting with Walmart as well as Amazon for online dominance, reported a 31 percent spike in comparable digital sales Tuesday, which contributed 2.4 percentage points to comparable sales growth. Comparable sales, which include store and online sales, rose 5.3 percent, better than the 5 percent that industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.
But it also recorded a 4.5 percent tick higher in store traffic, where the company has dedicated billions of dollars to update and modernize. That appears to be paying off, even with the company focused so intently on e-commerce.
The company put out a better-than-expected forecast for the year.
For the three months ended Feb. 2, Target Corp. reported $23 billion in revenue, beating the $22.92 billion forecast. It earned $799 million, or $1.52 per share. Its adjusted earnings were $1.53 per share, a penny better than Wall Street expected.
Target Corp. said it expects 2019 per-share earnings of $5.75 to $6.05. Even the low end of that range easily beats analyst projections of $5.61.
Tests show some Claire's makeup has asbestos
NEW YORK — U.S. regulators on Tuesday warned people not to use certain Claire's makeup products because tests confirmed they contained asbestos.
The Food and Drug Administration said Claire's refused to comply with its request for a recall, and that the agency doesn't have the power to force one. A representative for Claire's did not immediately have a comment.
The FDA conducted the tests after learning of reports of asbestos in products sold by retailers Claire's and Justice in 2017. A Justice representative noted that it quickly recalled products in 2017. Claire's removed products from stores but didn't issue a recall. The FDA said its tests confirmed asbestos in three Claire's products and one Justice product.
The FDA said the three products people shouldn't use are Claire's Eye Shadows, batch/lot No: 08/17; Claire's Compact Powder, batch/lot No.: 07/15; and Claire's Contour Palette, batch/lot No.: 04/17.
The agency said it was not aware of anyone being sickened by the makeup. Asbestos fibers can get stuck in the lungs and it can cause cancer, but the greatest risk is to people with frequent, long term exposure to it.
Papa John's, founder to settle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Papa John's has reached a settlement agreement with founder John Schnatter that will see him step down from the company's board.
The agreement comes after more of a year of tussling between the pizza chain and Schnatter, who made a series of racially insensitive remarks that caused sales to plummet. Schnatter stepped down as CEO in late 2017 and resigned as chairman in July after facing backlash for blaming disappointing sales on NFL player protests and used the N-word during a company conference call.
Under the settlement, Schnatter and the board will mutually agree on an independent director who will replace Schnatter on the company's board. If a new director isn't named prior to Papa John's 2019 annual shareholders meeting on April 30, Schnatter's term will expire at the meeting, according to a regulatory filing.
Papa John's International Inc. will remove a provision of a "poison pill" plan adopted in July 2018 that restricted Schnatter's ability to communicate with other shareholders. Schnatter still owns 31 percent of the company's shares.
In return, Schnatter will withdraw two lawsuits against Papa John's. He said he would also withdraw his plan to run for a seat on the board at the 2019 annual meeting.
Exxon ups output forecast for Southwest
DALLAS — Exxon Mobil is boosting its projected growth of oil and gas production in the Permian Basin and says the field can be profitable even at lower crude prices.
The company said Tuesday that as soon as 2024 it expects to produce the equivalent of more than 1 million barrels of oil per day in the basin, which straddles western Texas and New Mexico, up from a forecast of 600,000 barrels by 2025.
Exxon has 48 drilling rigs in the basin and plans to raise that to 55 by year-end.
The oil giant estimates that it is sitting on about 10 billion barrels of oil in the basin.
Exxon is updated ts forecast before executives hold their annual investor day with analysts in New York on Wednesday.
US service firms grew at fastest pace since fall 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. service companies grew in February at the fastest pace in three months, rebounding after a decline in January.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its service index rose to 59.7 percent last month, up from 56.7 percent in January. The January reading was the lowest since July 2018, depressed by concern over the impact of the partial government shutdown on the economy, which ended Jan. 25 after 35 days.
Executives of service companies are concerned about the damaging trade war between the U.S. and China, but they remain optimistic about overall business conditions, the ISM says. Company executives are watching for signs of fresh progress in U.S.-China trade talks, now that President Donald Trump has postponed a deadline for raising tariffs on additional Chinese imported goods.
Steeper tariffs mainly affect manufacturing companies, which already have scrambled to find new countries as sources of supply. But they also can have an impact on service businesses, especially in the retail industry, noted Anthony Nieves, the chair of ISM's non-manufacturing business survey committee.
The February purchasing managers' gauge was the highest since November. All 18 service industries reported growth.
Any reading above 50 signals growth. The index shows that service industries, where most Americans work, have been expanding for 109 consecutive months.
The gain in the services index was led by a big increase in the component that tracks new orders. While the key business-activity index marked a smaller increase than the new-orders gauge, the employment and prices indexes actually fell in February.
Some survey respondents said tariffs continue to have an impact on their business. They also said a shortage of contractor employees remains the biggest supply challenge for their company.
Other respondents said their business is still steady as the economy is strong.
Nieves cited recent increases in wages and consumer confidence as well as the 4 percent unemployment rate, near a half-century low.
"It's just a good situation overall right now in the economy," he said in a telephone interview.
Some economists expect the economy to slow this year after a strong performance in 2018.
An ISM report last week showed that U.S. factories expanded at a slower rate in February, as the pace of new orders, production and employment each slipped. In December, manufacturing marked the slowest pace in more than two years amid concern over the impact of Trump's trade policies.