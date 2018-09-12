Stocks wobble as trade hopes flicker
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks wobbled between gains and losses on Wall Street then finished with a split decision Wednesday as technology companies dropped. That canceled out gains for energy companies.
Oil and gasoline prices continued to rise Wednesday after a big gain the day before, and U.S. crude reached its highest price in two months. Chipmakers fell, while Apple slipped after announcing new features for iPhones and Apple Watches.
The market staged a brief rally around midday following a report that the U.S. was seeking new trade talks with China. Stocks climbed, but they retreated to their earlier levels in less than an hour.
Incomes up for 3rd straight year
WASHINGTON — The income of a median U.S. household rose for a third straight year in 2017, boosted by a rise in the number of Americans with full-time jobs.
The Census Bureau says incomes for a typical household, adjusted for inflation, rose 1.8 percent, from $60,309 in 2016 to $61,372. Yet households are still earning essentially the same income they did in 2007 just before the Great Recession. Their inflation-adjusted median income remains below the record for a typical household — the $62,000 reached in 1999.
Last year, the number of people with jobs rose 1.7 million. And the number of workers with full-time permanent jobs increased 2.4 million. For years after the recession ended in 2009, the number of part-time workers who would have preferred full-time jobs remained elevated.
Fed finds concerns over trade tensions
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve's latest survey of business conditions nationwide found rising concerns over the impact Trump administration trade policies could have on the economy.
The Fed's 12 regional banks said the economy is growing at a moderate pace although three districts — Philadelphia, St. Louis and Kansas City — depicted activity as somewhat below average.
While businesses remained optimistic about near-term prospects, the Fed found worries about trade had prompted some businesses to scale back or postpone their capital investment plans. Higher tariffs stemming from President Donald Trump's get-tough trade policies were reported to be pushing up input costs for some manufactured goods.
The Fed's survey, known as the beige book, will be used when central bank officials meet later this month to decide whether to raise interest rates again.
US producer prices dip in August
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices fell unexpectedly last month for the first time since February 2017, pulled down by falling prices for transportation and warehousing services. The drop suggests that inflationary pressures may be easing despite the strength of the U.S. economy.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — fell 0.1 percent in August after being flat in July. Producer prices were up 2.8 percent from August 2017.
Wholesale prices for services slid 0.1 percent; prices of goods were flat. Over the past year, goods prices for producers have risen 3.9 percent.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation also slipped 0.1 percent from July but rose 2.3 percent from July 2017.
Mastercard unveils platform for small firms
NEW YORK — Mastercard is rolling out a digital trade platform designed to make it easier for small- and medium-sized companies to do business around the world.
The company's Mastercard Track will, among other things, help businesses identify and assess potential international customers and suppliers, and manage global payments electronically. The database will include information on more than 150 million companies worldwide.
Michael Froman, Mastercard's vice chairman and president of strategic growth, says that global commerce is surprisingly inefficient and difficult for modest-sized companies to break into.
Froman, who was U.S. trade representative in the Obama administration, says firms still often keep records on paper and conduct business in cash.
Mastercard developed Track in collaboration with Microsoft and is working with nine companies that supply business-to-business software.
Court: Dominion didn't violate water act
RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court has found that Dominion Energy's discharge of arsenic from a coal ash storage site through groundwater into surrounding waters doesn't violate the U.S. Clean Water Act.
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a ruling by a federal judge who found that Virginia's largest electric utility had violated the federal law.
U.S. District Judge John Gibney Jr. ruled in 2017 in a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club that arsenic is illegally flowing from a landfill and ponds where Dominion Energy stores coal ash in Chesapeake.
The appeals court, however, agreed with Dominion that the lower court was wrong when it found that the pollution from the stored coal ash came from a single identifiable source covered by the act.
Tic-tac-toe, Elmo are hall finalists
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The National Toy Hall of Fame is out with this year's finalists.
This may be the year that chalk makes its mark on the western New York hall, or American Girl outmuscles He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. But don't count out Uno or Magic 8 Ball, which are also in the running, along with Chutes and Ladders, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, pinball, the sled, tic-tac-toe, Tickle Me Elmo and Tudor Electric Football.
A committee of experts will choose which of the finalists should take their place alongside other toy box mainstays like Barbie and Play-Doh. Fans are invited to weigh in online through Sept. 19.
Industrial activity slips in Eurozone
BRUSSELS — Official figures show that industrial production across the 19-country eurozone fell sharply during July, the latest signal that economic growth across the bloc faltered at the start of the third quarter.
Eurostat said Wednesday that industrial production, which includes everything from manufactured goods to mineral extraction, declined by a monthly rate of 0.8 percent in July. That was double the anticipated decline in financial markets and suggests that the eurozone economy has started the third quarter on a subdued note.
Moritz Degler, an economist at Oxford Economics, said trade war fears have taken their toll on the eurozone's export-reliant industrial sector. Still, with the domestic economy "in solid shape," Degler said eurozone growth in the third quarter will remain stable at a quarterly rate of 0.4 percent.
Some McDonald's workers vote to strike
NEW YORK — Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, McDonald's workers have voted to stage a one-day strike next week at restaurants in 10 cities in hopes of pressuring management to take stronger steps against on-the-job sexual harassment.
Plans for the walkout — to start at lunchtime on Sept. 18 — have been approved in recent days by "women's committees" formed by employees at McDonald's restaurants across the U.S. Organizers include several women who filed complaints with the UEqual Employment Opportunity Commission in May alleging harassment at some of McDonald's franchise restaurants.
The strike comes as union-backed organizations have been putting pressure on McDonald's on several fronts for better working conditions, including $15 an hour wages.
Organizers said the strike would target multiple restaurants in Chicago; Durham, N.C.; Kansas City; Los Angeles; Miami; Milwaukee; New Orleans; Orlando; San Francisco and St. Louis.
Sea-Tac airport expansion bill rises
SEATTLE — The estimated cost for the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's new International Arrivals Facility has reached almost $1 billion.
The Seattle Times reports that the project is expected to open eight months later than officials had originally planned, in August of 2020.
Port of Seattle commissioners in 2013 estimated the project would cost $300 million.
On Tuesday, a report by an independent review panel appointed by Port commissioners put the facility's cost at just over $968 million.
Review panel chair John Okamoto says he is not surprised at the new figure given "supercharged" regional construction costs and a substantial increase over time in the scope of the project.
He doesn't expect the estimated cost for the facility to increase again.