S&P 500 marks its 3rd straight loss
NEW YORK — Stocks finished modestly lower Thursday, closing out another listless day of trading on Wall Street with a third straight loss for the market.
Technology, energy and consumer products companies pulled down the market, offsetting gains in consumer goods, utilities and real estate stocks.
Investors weighed a government report that showed economic growth slowed at the end of last year. Traders also had their eye on a mixed batch of corporate earnings reports.
"You have a market that's trying to digest what's next right now; really all week it's been kind of consolidating a little bit," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "You also have month-end selling, which is not uncommon."
Chick fil-A to redo local eatery
A Chick-fil-A in Mount Pleasant will be closed starting Friday for a kitchen and drive-thru makeover. It's expected to be out of service until mid-April.
Enhancements at the 10-year-old restaurant in the Market at Oakland Shopping Center include the addition of a multi-lane drive-thru with canopies, new restrooms and a reconfigured parking lot.
Tesla shuts stores, takes orders
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla says it is now taking orders for the long-awaited $35,000 Model 3, a car for the masses that is essential for the company to survive.
The company says to reach the lower price, it's shifting all sales worldwide from stores to online only. Some high-traffic stores, however, will remain open.
The company will offer the standard base model, which can go 220 miles per charge. It also will offer a $37,000 version with a premium interior that accelerates faster and can go 240 miles per charge.
Tesla started taking orders for the Model 3 in March 2016, but until now hasn't been able to cut costs enough to sell them for $35,000 and make a profit.
The cheapest one that could be ordered until Thursday started at $42,900.
British Air orders Boeing 777 jets
MADRID — The parent company of British Airways is buying up to 42 Boeing 777 long-haul passenger jets in a multi-billion dollar deal.
Thursday's announcement by the International Airlines Group consortium comes days after Boeing's European rival, Airbus, announced it would stop making its A380 superjumbo from 2021 due to a lack of customers.
IAG, which also owns Iberia, says it has confirmed the order of 18 planes for British Airways and placed an optional order for 24 additional jets that will replace some other Boeing jets in British Airways' existing fleet. The first 18 will be delivered between 2022 and 2025.
The company has not disclosed the exact cost of the purchase, but noted in the statement that it had negotiated a "substantial discount" over the $18.5 billion dollar-listed price tag.
Gap split makes Old Navy independent
NEW YORK — Gap Inc. is splitting into two.
The retailer said Thursday that it's creating two independent publicly traded companies — low-priced Old Navy and a yet-to-be named company, which will consist of the iconic Gap brand, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix and Hill City.
The company said the spin-off will enable each company to focus on flexibility and pare down costs. It also said it will be shuttering 230 Gap brand stores over the next two years.
The split up, which followed a comprehensive board review, come as Old Navy has been thriving, while Gap and Banana Republic have struggled.
"It's clear that Old Navy's business model and customers have increasingly diverged from our specialty brands over time, and each company now requires a different strategy to thrive moving forward," said Robert Fisher, Gap Inc.'s chairman.
PG&E: Equipment 'probable' fire cause
SAN FRANCISCO — Bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. inched closer to taking responsibility for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century, saying Thursday it is "probable" that one of its transmission lines sparked the blaze last year that killed 86 people and destroyed most of the city of Paradise.
The embattled utility company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January, said it's taking a $10.5 billion charge for claims connected to the so-called Camp Fire in its fourth quarter earnings. The fire destroyed 14,000 homes in and around Paradise — a city of 27,000 people in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
The cause of the fire, the deadliest in California history, is still under investigation. But firefighters located its start near a tower on PG&E's Caribou-Palermo transmission line.
PG&E has previously acknowledged that that transmission line lost power right before the fire and was later found to be damaged. It also included the blaze among the more than $30 billion in potential wildfire liabilities it said it was facing when it announced plans to file for bankruptcy in January.
Martha Stewart joins cannabis craze
NEW YORK — Martha Stewart said Thursday she is partnering with Canopy Growth Corp. to assist in developing new products that contain non-psychoactive CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.
First to come will be offerings for pets. Stewart didn't specify what those products might be.
Ontario, Canada-based Canopy Growth is one of the most high-profile companies in the rapidly growing cannabis market. It sells marijuana, oils and other products for medical and recreational users. Canopy said it will benefit from Stewart's decades of experience marketing consumer products.
Canopy also makes products for rapper Snoop Dogg's Leafs by Snoop cannabis line. Stewart and Snoop are friends who co-host the VH1 talk show "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party."
American, Delta fined for tarmac delays
NEW YORK — The government has fined American Airlines and Delta Air Lines for several instances where passengers were stuck on planes that spent over three hours on airport tarmacs.
The Department of Transportation said Thursday it is fining American $1 million and Delta $750,000 for violating rules prohibiting tarmac delays of more than three hours for domestic flights and four hours for international trips.
The agency said that 13 flights operated by American at various U.S. airports between December 2015 and January 2017 violated its tarmac-delay rules. Delta was dinged for 11 flights between January 2017 and February 2018.
American will be credited $450,000 for compensation provided to passengers and Delta will be credited $450,000.
BMW, Daimler form automated driving venture
FRANKFURT, Germany — BMW and Daimler announced Thursday they will work together on developing the automated driving technology expected to transform the industry in the years ahead as automakers try to fend off competition from tech companies such as Uber and Waymo.
The two German companies said it would be a "long-term strategic cooperation" to more quickly come up with advanced driver assistance systems, automated driving on closed spaces such as highways and automated parking.
The partnership comes as automakers face new rivals in the business of getting people from one place to another such as Uber and Waymo, which are both working on autonomous driving. BMW and Daimler last week launched a joint venture in auto-related digital services such as car sharing, ride-hailing and ticketless parking. Ford and Volkswagen have said they are talking about teaming up on developing autonomous and battery-powered cars.
BMW and Daimler said that by working together, they can shorten development cycles and make "next-level technologies widely available by the middle of the coming decade." The cooperation for now focuses on automation that falls short of fully self-driving vehicles that do not have a driver, but could be extended to that level in the future.
Autonomous driving is part of a wave of technological change expected to shift the auto industry toward offering the use of a car as a service through smartphone apps as an alternative to car ownership.
The linkup doesn't cancel any work the companies have going with other partners, such as Daimler's pilot program with technology and parts supplier Bosch on self-driving vehicles in California. BMW is working on developing autonomous cars north of its Munich headquarters.
Survey: China factory activity sinks
BEIJING — A survey shows Chinese manufacturing activity fell to a three-year low in February amid a tariff battle with Washington and weak global demand.
The monthly purchasing managers' index reported Thursday by the government statistics bureau and an industry group fell 0.3 points to 49.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 indicate activity contracting. That was the lowest level since February 2016.
Chinese manufacturers have been hurt by President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs in a fight over Beijing's technology strategy and cooling global consumer demand. Trump said weekend talks in Washington made progress but companies are wary of making investments and other long-term decisions without a formal settlement.