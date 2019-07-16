Winning streak is halted for stocks
NEW YORK — Stocks ended a five-day winning streak on Tuesday as investors cautiously assessed the first big round of corporate earnings reports.
Technology companies fared the worst, weighed down by a 1.3% drop by Microsoft and a 1.9% slide from Intel.
Johnson & Johnson led health care stocks lower with a drop of 1.6% after the health care and pharmaceutical company's full-year profit forecast remained mostly below projections.
Financial stocks gave up early gains and turned mostly lower. Energy companies also fell broadly.
Major indexes were mixed for much of the morning and turned lower at midday after President Donald Trump said: "We have a long way to go on tariffs with China."
Retail sales rise by healthy 0.4%
WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, providing crucial support to the economy at a time when other drivers of growth have faded.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that sales rose 0.4% in June, the fourth straight increase. Sales at online retailers, grocery stores, home and garden stores, and at restaurants and bars all increased at a healthy pace.
The figures underscore the importance of consumer spending to the U.S. economy. Business investment has weakened, factory output has faltered, and slower global growth is weighing on exports. But measures of consumer confidence remain historically high and June's retail sales figures suggest that consumer spending, which drives two-thirds of the economy, remains strong.
"The onus falls on American consumers to drive economic growth," Ksenia Bushmeneva, an economist at TD Economics, said in a research note. "It seems that they are up to this task."
Steady hiring and modest wage increases, along with low interest rates, have helped fuel greater spending. Sales at auto dealers rose 0.8% in June, the government said.
Excluding volatile gasoline sales, retail sales were even stronger, rising 0.7%. Gas station sales dropped 2.8% because of lower prices.
Wells Fargo earnings top estimates
SAN FRANCISCO — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday, despite remaining under heavy restrictions by regulators for an assortment of scandals in recent years.
The bank reported second-quarter earnings of $6.21 billion, a 19% increase over the same period last year. The results topped Wall Street expectations.
Like other banks, Wells Fargo has benefited from a rise in interest rates, which has somewhat offset the restrictions placed on the bank by regulators. Last year, the Federal Reserve capped the size of Wells Fargo's assets after an assortment of scandals, beginning in 2016 with the uncovering of millions of fake checking accounts its employees opened to meet sales quotas.
Wells is still without a permanent CEO after Tim Sloan abruptly resigned after a poor performance defending the bank in front of Congress in March.
Wells Fargo is the largest bank doing business in South Carolina based on deposits and branches.
JPMorgan posts profit of $9.7B
NEW YORK — Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Tuesday that its second quarter profits grew by 16% from a year ago, helped by lower taxes and the ability to charge businesses and consumers more to borrow money.
The nation's largest bank by assets said Tuesday that it earned $9.65 billionr. The results beat the forecasts of analysts.
JPMorgan had an especially strong quarter in its consumer banking division, historically its largest business by revenue and profits.
Barneys NY eyes financial overhaul
NEW YORK — Barneys New York may soon join the ever lengthening list of retail stores seeking protection in bankruptcy.
The luxury clothing company, faced with high rents and a shifting consumer landscape, is evaluating options that may include a bankruptcy, according to a source close to the matter who asked to remain anonymous because the discussions are confidential. The company has nearly a dozen locations, mostly in the swankier districts in cities like Boston, Beverly Hills, California, and New York.
High-rent retailers like Barneys now compete with online luxury players like Net- a-Porter and the RealReal.com, which don't have need to maintain flagship stores.
Reuters first reported that Barneys was evaluating bankruptcy options.
CSX profit slips on weaker volume
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX second-quarter profit dipped 1%, falling short of what Wall Street expected as the railroad hauled 4% less freight.
The company said it earned $870 million, or $1.08 per share, in the quarter. The analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $1.11 in per-share profits.
The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period, which also missed forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
CSX — one of the two major freight railroads serving the Charleston region — reduced its outlook for the year. The company now predicts revenue will be down 1% to 2% this year. Previously, CSX said it expected revenue low-single digit revenue growth.
Factory output in US is unchanged
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production was flat in June, as a slump in utilities was offset by gains in output by factories and mining.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that manufacturing production increased 0.4% last month, aided by a nearly 3% surge at automotive plants. Still, factory output has been weak over the past 12 months, posting a modest gain of just 0.4%. The manufacturing sector has faced challenges because of President Donald Trump's tariffs against China and the retaliatory taxes imposed by that country.
Production at the nation's utilities fell 3.6%, as a milder than usual June led to less demand for air conditioning. Production at mines, a sector that also covers oil and gas drilling, advanced a modest 0.2%.
Idled 737 jets spur Ryanair cuts
LONDON — Europe's biggest airline, budget carrier Ryanair, will cut flights and close some of its bases beginning this winter because of the delay to deliveries of the Boeing 737 Max plane, which has been grounded globally after two fatal crashes.
The airline also warned Tuesday that its growth in European summer traffic for 2020 will be lower than expected because of the slowed deliveries.
Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary said the airline "remains committed" to the Boeing 737 Max and expects it to be back in service before the end of the year but that the date is uncertain.
Ryanair, which is Europe's top airline by passengers, says some delays are expected and doubts about when the plane can return to the skies means it will take delivery of only 30 Max jets a year from now, rather than the previously scheduled 58.
He says the airline will close some of its bases as a result with a hope to return to "normal" growth levels in 2021. No details about the planned base cuts were provided.
Distiller sued over 'whisky' spelling
RICHMOND, Va. — A trade association is suing a Virginia distillery, claiming it is trying to pass off whiskey as Scotch.
In a federal lawsuit, the Scotch Whisky Association alleges the Virginia Distillery Co. has engaged in "false, misleading and deceptive" labeling of whiskey sold under the brand name "Virginia-Highland Whisky."
The lawsuit claims the use of the term "Highland" and its spelling of "Whisky" falsely imply that the product is Scotch whisky wholly produced in Scotland. Whiskey made in the U.S. is spelled with an 'e.'
CEO Garrett Moore said Virginia Distillery has always been upfront with its customers, with labels stating: "Whisky from Scotland, Married with Virginia Whisky." Moore said he's confident the complaint will be resolved.
The trade group is asking for an injunction.