Stocks end choppy trading session lower; home-building activity tumbles as virus rages

Late slump leaves stock market lower
NEW YORK — Stocks ended broadly lower on Tuesday as trading on Wall Street turned wobbly a day after the market notched its biggest jump in more than five weeks.
The S&P 500 fell 1 percent after having been up by 0.4 percent in the early going. Losses in banks, health care stocks and household goods companies accounted for a big portion of the selling. A late-day slide erased early strength in technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending.
Bond yields mostly fell and the price of gold rose, signs that investors were feeling cautious.
"Today is a little bit of a pause day after a significant rally," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Investors are betting that the economy and corporate profits will begin to recover from the coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. and countries around the world slowly open up again. However, concerns remain that the relaxing of stay-at-home mandates and the reopening of businesses could lead to another surge in infections, potentially ushering in another wave of shutdowns.
Home construction drops 30% in April
WASHINGTON — U.S. home building plunged in April to the lowest level in five years, taken down by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that ground breakings plummeted 30.2 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000. That is the lowest level since February 2015. Construction of single-family homes dropped 25.4 percent to an annual rate of 650,000.
No region was spared. Housing starts dropped 43.6 percent in the Northeast, 14.9 percent in the Midwest, 26 percent in the South and 43.4 percent in the West.
"The monumental decline in home construction activity in April was widely expected, but the decline is breathtaking nevertheless," said Matthew Speakman, economist for the real estate firm Zillow. ""The monthly decline in housing starts was easily the largest on record.''
The lockdowns and travel restrictions designed to contain the pandemic have brought economic life to a near standstill. The unemployment rate is 14.7 percent, highest since the Great Depression.
Commerce reported a 8.1% drop in the completion of homes under construction, which means many are being left half built.
The construction slump is likely to continue. Building permits for new housing dropped 20.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.07 million.
Labor halts media's early data peek
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Labor Department says it is ending its long-standing system of allowing news reporters to review government economic data, including high-profile reports on unemployment, retail sales and inflation, before the the numbers are publicly released.
The department for decades has given news organizations an advance look at such data to give them time to assess the numbers and prepare news reports to be distributed once the data is officially released. News organizations had long valued the 30 minutes to an hour the Labor Department had given them to review the data, question government officials about it and ensure that their articles were accurate and complete.
But William Beach, commissioner of the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, said in announcing the decision Tuesday that the past two months, when all such "lockups" had been suspended over the coronavirus pandemic, had shown that the absence of the lockups did not cause much of a time delay or a decline in the accuracy of news reports.
Several onews organizations protested that that decision would make the economic data releases less secure and less useful to the public. They also asserted that the new policy would fail to meet its stated objective of leveling the playing field between high-speed investment firms, which trade off the data, and the general public. Since then, the two sides had been engaged in negotiations toward a potential compromise.
But Beach said Tuesday the performance of the government's website over the past few months demonstrated that the lockups were not needed at all — whether or not the coronavirus remains an ongoing threat for people who work in close proximity.
"The BLS website can serve all interested users in the seconds after release time with little or no degradation in response time and a negligible error rate," Beach said.
Google says no AI tools for drillers
SAN FRANCISCO — Google says it will no longer build custom artificial intelligence tools for speeding up oil and gas extraction, separating itself from cloud computing rivals Microsoft and Amazon.
A statement from the company Tuesday followed a Greenpeace report that documents how the three tech giants are using AI and computing power to help oil companies find and access oil and gas deposits in the U.S. and around the world.
The environmentalist group says Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been undermining their own climate change pledges by partnering with major oil companies including Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil that have looked for new technology to get more oil and gas out of the ground.
But the group applauded Google on Tuesday for taking a step away from those deals.
"While Google still has a few legacy contracts with oil and gas firms, we welcome this indication from Google that it will no longer build custom solutions for upstream oil and gas extraction," said Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate campaigner for Greenpeace USA.
Google said it will honor all existing contracts with its customers, but didn't specify what companies. A Google cloud executive had earlier in May revealed the new policy during a video interview.
Amazon back in business in France
PARIS — Amazon is gradually reopening its warehouses in France after consulting with unions on new virus safety measures, in an effort to end weeks of legal troubles that had sharply curtailed the company's business.
In a victory for labor unions, French courts ruled last month that Amazon hadn't done enough to protect its workers from the coronavirus. The world's largest online retailer shut its French warehouses as a result – just as demand soared because stores were shuttered by virus restrictions.
After protracted negotiations, Amazon started a three-week reopening process Tuesday.
It's now holding training sessions for staff, in one small group at a time, on the new virus protection measures it's putting in place, Amazon's France director Frederic Duval said on public broadcaster France-Info.
Unions say the new measures include stricter social distancing, better enforcement, and changes to scheduling to reduce the number of people allowed to work in the same place at the same time.
AT&T exits pay TV in Venezuela
MIAMI — AT&T said Tuesday it will immediately ditch Venezuela's pay TV market as U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the socialist administration of Nicolás Maduro.
The company said its decision to close its unit is effective immediately. It joins a number of other U.S. companies — General Motors, Kellogg Co. and Kimberly-Clark — that have abandoned Venezuela due to shrinking sales, government threats and the risk of U.S. sanctions. Around 700 Venezuelans depended on the unit for employment.
AT&T has a 44 percent share of the pay TV market and its departure is likely to hit hard working-class barrios of larger cities and the interior that depend on DirecTV for access to information and entertainment.
An Associated Press investigation from January found that AT&T had been under pressure from the Trump administration to stand up to Maduro's censors, who have ordered the removal of some channels that had broadcast anti-government protests.