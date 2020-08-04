Stocks eke out gains in a bumpy session; Ford Motor Co. names its next CEO

Stocks tick up but Treasury yields sink
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes drifted higher Tuesday as Wall Street's big rally eased off the accelerator.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day. It's the mildest move for the index in two weeks.
Stock indexes are hanging at or close to their record highs after clawing back all or most of their sell-off from earlier in the year, and the S&P 500 is within 2.4 percent of its all-time high set in February. But caution is still very prevalent across other markets: Gold rose to another record Tuesday, while Treasury yields sank as investors sought safety.
Within the stock market, energy companies had the biggest gains after the price of oil rose. But two in five S&P 500 stocks were lower following a mixed set of earnings reports.
On the winning end was Take-Two Interactive Software, which rose 5.9%. The video-game maker reported a profit for the spring that was almost double year-ago levels as customers stuck at home played Grand Theft Auto and other games instead of going outside. It also raised its sales forecast, a notable move when many companies have been shy to give any kind of prediction given all the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.
On the opposite end was insurer American International Group, which fell 7.5 percent even after reporting stronger results than Wall Street expected. Some analysts cited several unusual items that clouded its report, such as COVID-related losses, which make it difficult to extrapolate how AIG's profits will run from here.
Ford Motor CEO to retire Oct. 1
DETROIT — Ford Motor chief operating officer Jim Farley will lead the storied automaker into the future starting Oct. 1 when CEO Jim Hackett retires.
The company has struggled in recent years and is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan designed to make it leaner and crank out new vehicles to replace what was an aging model lineup.
The 58-year-old Farley has led Ford's global markets and product development as it rolled out a revamped F-150 pickup, the new Bronco off-road SUV brand and the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.
Farley was was hired away from Toyota by then-CEO Alan Mulally in late 2007 to run Ford's marketing operations.
Hackett, 65, took over for the ousted Mark Fields in May 2017. He began reviewing Ford's management structure and flattened the organization so it could move faster. But his often lengthy directives confused employees who weren't clear on where the company was headed.
Booking.com cuts payroll by thousands
NEW YORK — Booking.com is laying off a quarter of its workforce — more than 4,000 employees — with the global pandemic snuffing out travel.
Layoffs will begin next month and run through the end of the year, according to parent company Booking Holdings Inc. Booking Holdings also owns the restaurant reservation company OpenTable and Priceline.com.
The number of room reserved at Booking.com during the first quarter of this year tumbled 43 percent, to 124 million.
The company warned investors in May to brace for worse in the second financial quarter, the results of which are due Thursday.
Booking.com has 17,500 employees and more than 200 offices worldwide.
Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs
DETROIT — Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard displays and sliding doors that don't latch properly.
The problems were revealed in four recalls posted Tuesday by the government. They cover certain Odyssey minivans and Pilot and Passport SUVs.
The largest recall covers nearly 608,000 Odysseys from 2018 to 2020, the 2019 and 2020 Passport and the 2019 through 2021 Pilot. Honda says critical dashboard functions such as the speedometer, engine oil light and gear position can fail to display due to faulty software. Dealers will reprogram the software starting Sept. 23.
Another recall covers almost a half-million Odysseys and Passports from 2019 and 2020 and Pilots from 2019 through 2021. Incorrect software programming can stop the rear camera displays from working. Honda will notify owners when updated software is available. They can follow mailed instructions to download the updates for free or visit a dealer. The recall also starts Sept. 23.
The third recall covers over 324,000 2018 through 2020 Odysseys. Water can get into the outer door handle cables for the sliding doors. It can freeze in cold temperatures, stopping the doors from latching properly. Dealers will replace the sliding door outer handle cables starting Sept. 23.
The fourth recall includes over 212,000 2019-2020 Odysseys for another water problem. It can get into the rearview camera mounting holes and distort the camera image, or it may not display. Honda will replace the rearview camera at no cost starting Sept. 23.
Facebook to lease 730K square feet in NYC
NEW YORK — Facebook has agreed to lease the former main United States Postal Service in New York City.
The company rented all of the office space in the James A. Farley Building, which is 107-year-olds and has 730,000 square feet in Midtown Manhattan, The New York Times reported.
Facebook now has 2.2 million square feet of office space in the city, all of which is located on Manhattan's West Side between Pennsylvania Ave and the Hudson River.
Apple, Amazon and Google all lease space in the same area.
Facebook's office space at Farley and Hudson Yards could allow the company to move another 8,500 workers to the city. The company secured 1.5 million square feet at Hudson Yards late last year.
Facebook currently has around 4,000 employees in its Manhattan offices.
EU looking at Google's Fitbit deal
LONDON — European Union regulators opened an in-depth investigation Tuesday into Google's plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit.
The EU's executive commission said it was concerned the deal would entrench the U.S. tech giant's position in the online ad market by "increasing the already vast amount of data" the company uses to personalize ads.
"Our investigation aims to ensure that control by Google over data collected through wearable devices as a result of the transaction does not distort competition," said European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, who also is the EU's competition commissioner.
Google agreed to buy Fitbit in November for $2.1 billion. Privacy, social justice and consumer groups have called on authorities to block the deal, citing privacy and antitrust concerns.
The EU said the deal could expand Google's "data advantage" and therefore raise barriers for rivals to match Google's online advertising services.
"This deal is about devices, not data," said Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president for devices and services. "We've been clear from the beginning that we will not use Fitbit health and wellness data for Google ads," he wrote in a blog post.