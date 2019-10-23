Stocks post tiny gains in wobbly session
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes eked out tiny gains Wednesday following a wobbly day of trading as investors reviewed another set of mixed quarterly report cards from big companies.
Some of the earnings topped expectations. Others put traders in a selling mood after warning that the slowing global economy and trade tensions are hitting their profits.
While it's still early this earnings season, traders are trying to gauge how much the U.S. trade war with China and a slowdown in global economic growth is hurting Corporate America.
The lack of direction in earnings Wednesday was reflected in the market, which spent most of the day wavering between tiny gains and losses.
"Fewer than a quarter of the companies have reported, so there's a lot more to come," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "But the results have been mixed so far, even with the bar being set as low as it was."
Roughly a quarter of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported how much they made from July through September, and analysts are still forecasting the index will end up showing a drop in earnings per share from a year earlier.
If they're right, it would be the first time earnings have fallen for three straight quarters since 2015-16, according to FactSet.
Tesla's stock soars on surprise profit
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla posted a surprising profit of $143 million in its latest quarter, raising hopes the electric car pioneer may finally be turning the corner after posting mostly losses during its first decade as a publicly held company.
The positive results announced Wednesday came after Tesla lost $1.1 billion during the first half of the year. That had caused many investors to lose faith in the company even as it boosted sales of its vehicles.
Doubts about Tesla forced its stock to fall by 23 percent so far this year, while the bellwether Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 20 percent so far. But Tesla's shares recovered much of those losses after its third-quarter numbers came out, soaring by more than 18 percent to $301.05 in after-market trading Wednesday.
Slowdown takes toll on Caterpillar
NEW YORK — A slowing global economy is taking a toll on Caterpillar, which is cutting its outlook for the year after profits and revenue slid in the third quarter.
Dealers slashed inventories by about $400 million, hinting at a pull-back in spending by businesses. Dealers increased inventories by $800 million last year. Caterpillar's revenue and sales declined about 6%.
Net income was $1.49 billion, or $2.66 per share, well short of the $2.90 that Wall Street was looking for, according to industry analysts surveyed by FactSet. It's also weaker than the $1.72 billion the company earned in the same period last year.
The Deerfield, Illinois, company cut its per-share profit expectations for the year from $12.06 to $13.06, to $10.90 to $11.40.
Caterpillar tumbled more than 4% before the opening bell Wednesday.
Restructuring costs dent Ford's net
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co.'s third-quarter net income tumbled nearly 60 percent as the company booked $1.5 billion in charges mainly for restructuring, and Chinese and U.S. sales fell.
The automaker knocked a half-billion dollars off its pretax earnings guidance for the full year. Ford now says it will make $6.5 billion to $7 billion.
Ford's net income from July through September was $425 million, or 11 cents per share. But excluding restructuring charges, the company made 34 cents per share. That soundly beat Wall Street estimates that averaged 26 cents per share.
Its revenue fell 2 percent to $36.99 billion, partly because the company bungled the launch of the new Ford Explorer SUV. Explorer sales were down 48 percent for the quarter as quality problems forced Ford to hold shipments to dealers.
Microsoft racks up cloud customers
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft on Wednesday reported its latest solid quarterly report card to Wall Street, buoyed by another round of business customers signing up for its cloud computing services.
The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $10.68 billion.
The net income of $1.38 per share beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.
The software maker posted revenue of $33.1 billion in the July-September period, also beating forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.2 billion.
Norfolk Southern's 3Q profit down
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Southern's third-quarter profit declined 6 percent as the railroad hauled less freight.
The company said Wednesday that it earned net income of $657 million, of $2.49 per share, in the quarter. Earnings, adjusted for a one-time write off, came to $2.58 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The railroad's revenue declined 4% to $2.84 billion in the period, which met forecasts. Norfolk Southern said price increases partially offset the 6 percent decline in shipping volume.
Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee said the railroad delivered good results that continued cutting expenses even if other major railroads, such as CSX and Union Pacific, have produced bigger improvements in operational efficiency.
Volvo truck strike idles 3,000 workers
DUBLIN, Va. — A Volvo plant in Virginia has temporarily laid off about 3,000 workers because thousands of Mack Truck workers are on strike.
News outlets report the plant in Dublin receives engine and transmission supplies from a Mack Truck power train plant in Maryland, which is a part of a strike involving United Automobile Workers union members.
The Dublin plant notified workers last week that if UAW and Mack didn't reach a new collective bargaining agreement, then work at the plant would have to be halted on Monday.
Volvo spokesman John Mies says the company doesn't know how long the layoffs will last but employees will receive unemployment benefits while on layoff.
Mack Truck workers went on strike last week in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida because of wages, job security, pension and benefits.