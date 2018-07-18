Banks, transports boost stock market
NEW YORK — Big gains for banks and transportation companies like airlines and railroads took U.S. stock indexes slightly higher Wednesday. Other parts of the market didn't move much.
United Continental had its best day in two years after it said strong demand is resulting in higher ticket prices, while railroad company CSX said it's still cutting costs and improving operations. Their competitors also jumped.
Banks and other financial companies got a boost from strong second-quarter results, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made its biggest gain in almost seven years after it loosened its rules on stock buybacks.
Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, said the combination of strong consumer spending, rising business investment and good economic data is likely to lead to another quarter of strong earnings growth.
"Everything is going right at the moment," he said. "This quarter's earnings are going to reflect that."
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell wrapped up his testimony to Congress about economic and monetary policy. He said the trade war with China might make inflation speed up, but continued to express a very positive view of the state of the economy. McMillan said that Powell's comments were so upbeat that he wonders if the Fed is really reckoning with the risks posed by tariffs and higher interest rates.
"I've never seen a central bank look quite that confident, and frankly it makes me nervous," he said.
Housing starts tumbled 12.3% in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. home builders sharply curtailed the pace of construction in June as housing starts plummeted 12.3 percent.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that housing starts fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.17 million from 1.34 million in May. June's pace of construction was the lowest since September 2017.
Permits, an indicator of upcoming construction, also declined 2.2 percent in June from the previous month.
Still, the drop-off in housing starts might only reflect the volatile nature of the government's monthly construction report, rather than the beginning of a downward trend.
Trading, taxes lift Morgan Stanley profits
NEW YORK — Investment bank Morgan Stanley said its second-quarter profits rose by 39 percent from a year ago, driven by another strong performance in trading and investment banking, as well as a lower tax bill.
The bank said Wednesday that it earned $2.44 billion in the second quarter, up from $1.76 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, Morgan Stanley earned $1.30 a share, up from 87 cents a share. Analysts were expecting Morgan to earn $1.11 a share, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet.
Morgan Stanley's quarter was driven by its bread-and-butter businesses: trading stocks and bonds, and helping companies with mergers, acquisitions and other business decisions.
The bank's trading desks did particularly well this quarter, posting their second-best quarterly performance in trading since 2010.
Boeing lands big 737 deal with VietJet
CHICAGO — Boeing struck a deal to sell 100 more of its 737 Max jetliners to VietJet Aviation, an agreement that will make the Vietnamese discounter the biggest customer in Asia of the planemaker's largest narrow-body jet.
The memorandum of understanding covers 80 of Boeing's 737 Max 10 planes and 20 of the 737 Max 8 models, the companies said in a statement Wednesday at the Farnborough International Airshow. The deal is valued at $12.7 billion at list prices before the customary discounts for aircraft purchases.
VietJet is doubling a 737 Max order it announced two years ago as the carrier rapidly expands its regional network amid booming travel in Southeast Asia. The airline, known for its bikini-clad flight attendants, will now take a total of 200 737 Max planes and is on pace to become the nation's largest carrier.
Marriott to ditch plastic straws by '19
DETROIT — Marriott International plans to remove plastic straws and drink stirrers from all of its 6,500 hotels and resorts worldwide by next year.
The world's largest lodging company said Wednesday that the move will eliminate approximately 1 billion straws and 250 million stirrers by July 2019.
Marriott says the year-long timeframe will let hotels deplete their existing supplies and identify alternatives to plastic straws. Customers will be given alternatives upon request.
Marriott is the latest big company to ditch plastic straws. Starbucks and American Airlines announced plans to eliminate plastic straws last week. Hilton Hotels and Hyatt Hotels Corp. have also said they plan to stop using plastic straws by the end of this year.
The push to ban the straws gained traction after a viral video in 2015 showed rescuers removing a straw from a sea turtle's nose. Plastic straws are too small and lightweight to be easily recycled, and many wind up in the ocean.