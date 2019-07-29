Stocks slip ahead of Fed meeting
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of a key Federal Reserve interest policy announcement and other potentially market-moving developments on tap for this week.
Banks, retailers and communications companies took the brunt of the selling. Those losses were partially offset by gains in health care and household goods makers. Utilities and real estate stocks also rose, as traders shifted funds into less risky assets.
The modest slide cut into some of the market's gains from Friday, when the benchmark S&P 500 hit an all-time high.
Traders are expecting that the Fed will announce on Wednesday that it is cutting interest rates for the first time in a decade to help ensure U.S. economic growth in the face of trade uncertainty.
Investors will also be wading through the heaviest slate of the current corporate earnings reporting season this week. And they'll be keeping an eye on trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, which resume Tuesday, and on a key government jobs report due out Friday.
"This is a marking time sort of day with earnings coming up, with the Fed coming up, with the economic data coming up later this week," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "If anything, you have a modest reaction to the all-time highs that we saw on Friday and a chance to take profits, but not much conviction either way."
Pfizer buyout to create generic giant
NEW YORK — Pfizer is buying Mylan in an all-stock deal and combining the $10 billion generic pharmaceutical company with its own off-patent branded and generic business.
The Pfizer business, called Upjohn, makes Lipitor, Celebrex and Viagra. Mylan is best known for its EpiPen, an injector used to halt life-threatening allergic reactions.
The deal Monday arrives at a precarious time for big drug makers that are threatened by patent protection losses and lower-priced rivals. The combination is expected to close in the middle of next year.
Uber cuts 400 marketing jobs
NEW YORK — Uber is laying off 400 employees in marketing, about a quarter of the marketing team's global workforce of 1,200 people.
The move, announced Monday, follows a leadership shake-up in June when CEO Dara Khosrowshahi combined the company's marketing, communications and policy teams.
The ride-hailing company has struggled to prove it can become profitable and its stock has traded mostly below its IPO price since its debut in May. Uber has blamed its losses partly on its costly promotions to attract riders and drivers. Those promotions are crafted by its marketing department.
Khosrowshahi installed Jill Hazelbaker to lead up marketing and public affairs in June. On Monday they announced a more centralized structure for marketing and said they want to build a consistent brand narrative across audiences, products and regions.
Beyond Meat raises 2019 outlook
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat is raising its 2019 outlook after a big jump in restaurant and food service sales in the second quarter.
The El Segundo-based company expects full-year revenue to exceed $240 million, up from its prior forecast of $210 million.
Ten-year-old Beyond Meat burst into the spotlight in May with its IPO on Nasdaq. Its $25 opening share price has risen nearly 800% since then.
In the April-June period, Beyond Meat reported a net loss of $9.4 million, or 24 cents per share. Wall Street had forecast a 9-cent loss, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
But Beyond Meat beat revenue forecasts with sales of $67.3 million. Analysts anticipated revenue of $52.5 million.
The company said restaurant and food service sales jumped 483% over the same period last year.
Econs see slower growth, profits
WASHINGTON — U.S. business economists expect economic growth to slow this year, and a rising proportion of them think corporate sales and profits will decline.
The National Association for Business Economics said Monday that its quarterly survey of business conditions found that the Trump administration's tariffs on goods from China, Europe and other countries have disrupted the businesses of about one-fourth of its members.
Still, the survey also found that the NABE's member economists generally expect the economy to keep growing, albeit only gradually, and to avoid a recession in the next 12 months. Just under half say they think the economy will expand 2% or more over the next year — sharply lower than the two-thirds who predicted so in January.
Overall, the survey suggested that the economists, who work mainly for corporations and trade associations, expect the economy to cool in part because of the higher costs imposed on imported materials by Trump's tariffs. The NABE says 119 of its members responded to the survey.
Ryanair tallies impact from Max woes
DUBLIN — European budget airline Ryanair says it's looking at flight cuts, slower growth and job losses if deliveries of Boeing 737 Max jets keep being delayed.
CEO Michael O'Leary said Monday that the airline was supposed to get 58 Maxes by next summer. He used an expletive to say that could drop to zero if Boeing can't get its act together and win approval to put the planes back in the air.
The Max has been grounded since March and deliveries suspended after crashes that killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Boeing is working to fix flight-control software.
O'Leary says Ryanair now expects 30 new Maxes by next summer. But that would cut its passenger growth rate from 7% to 3% in fiscal 2021.
Cancer diagnostic firms to combine
MADISON, Wis. — Cancer diagnostic companies Exact Sciences and Genomic Health are combining in a $2.8 billion a cash-and-stock deal.
The companies said Monday that they expect to generate revenue of $1.6 billion and gross profit of $1.2 billion in 2020. The deal is expected to close this year.
For each share of Genomic Health they own, shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences, subject to a 10% "collar" in case of big stock price fluctuations.
Genomic Health Inc., based in Redwood City, California, specializes in genomic-based diagnostic tests for use in cancer care. Exact Sciences Corp., based in Madison, Wisconsin, focuses on early detection of cancer.