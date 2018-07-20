Wall St. mostly shrugs off trade talk
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks inched lower Friday as bond yields jumped, a shift that helped banks but hurt companies that pay big dividends. The dollar fell after President Donald Trump said China is manipulating its currency.
Companies including Microsoft and Honeywell rose as investors were pleased with their quarterly reports. Stocks wobbled all week as investors reacted to solid company results as well as heightened trade tensions. The S&P 500 index was virtually flat for the week while the Russell 2000 index, which is made up of smaller companies that do more business inside the U.S., rose 0.6 percent.
In the last two days Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates and said China, said he's willing to put tariffs on all U.S. imports from China, and said China, the European Union and others are harming the U.S. by weakening their currencies and reducing interest rates.
In a taped interview with CNBC, Trump said "I'm willing to go to 500," referring roughly to the $505.5 billion in goods the U.S. imported last year from China. Earlier this month the U.S. placed import taxes on $34 billion in goods imported from China and Beijing responded in kind. The Trump administration is considering tariffs on another $200 billion in goods.
GE profit drops 30% as it shrinks
NEW YORK — General Electric Co. reported a sharp drop in second-quarter profit as the industrial giant continues its transformation into a slimmer company.
The company's profit fell 30 percent to $800 million, or 7 cents a share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 19 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations by a penny.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $30.1 billion, also beating Wall Street expectations. But, higher costs and a tax provision cut into the industrial conglomerate's gains.
General Electric has been slimming itself down since the recession and is possibly on track to cut its divisions in half within the last year. The company is also no longer a component on the Dow Jones industrial average, having been an original component in 1896.
Krispy Kreme to buy cookie business
PHILADELPHIA — Doughnut-maker Krispy Kreme is buying a majority stake in Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies for an undisclosed sum.
The late-night bakery specializes in warm cookie deliveries, Winston-Salem-based Krispy Kreme said Friday.
Seth Berkowitz will remain in charge of Insomnia after the sale closes later this year. He founded the company in 2003 when he was a student at the University of Pennsylvania.
Paramount TV exec axed over remarks
LOS ANGELES — Paramount says it has fired the head of its television division for making unspecified comments that drew complaints from employees.
Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos wrote in a memo Thursday that Amy Powell had been fired for making comments that were "inconsistent with company values." The memo did not elaborate on the nature of the statements, beyond stating they were said in a "professional setting."
The memo said numerous employees complained about Powell's behavior, and the decision to fire her was made in agreement with the company's legal and human resources departments.
A message sent to Powell was not immediately returned. She joined Paramount in 2004 and became president of its TV division five years ago.
Facebook suspends firm over data usage
NEW YORK — Facebook says it has suspended Boston-based analytics firm Crimson Hexagon while it investigates how it collects and shares Facebook and Instagram's user data.
Facebook has been facing increased scrutiny over how third-party firms use its data since news broke in March that data firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user data.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Facebook had suspended Crimson Hexagon. The newspaper says among the firm's clients is a Russian nonprofit with ties to the Kremlin.
Facebook said Friday that so far its investigation hasn't found evidence that Crimson Hexagon obtained Facebook or Instagram information inappropriately.
Crimson Hexagon says on its website it has access to over one trillion consumer conversations from social media, forums, blogs and reviews. It did not respond to a request for comment.
Bayer halts sales of birth control device
WASHINGTON The maker of a permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports from women and repeated safety restrictions by regulators says it will stop selling the device in the U.S.
Bayer said Friday the safety of its Essure implant has not changed and it will stop selling the device at the end of the year due to weak sales. Last year, Bayer stopped selling the device in Europe.
The Food and Drug Administration has placed multiple restrictions on the device following patient reports of pain, bleeding, allergic reactions and cases where the implant punctured the uterus or shifted out of place.
In May, the FDA said doctors must show women a checklist of the device's risks before implanting it.
More than 16,000 U.S. women are suing Bayer over Essure.