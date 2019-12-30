Stocks fall to open shortened week
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street on Monday, erasing some of the recent gains for the major indexes. Still, the market remains on track to end the year with its best performance since 2013.
The pullback ended a two-day winning streak by the S&P 500. The benchmark index has risen five straight weeks, notching multiple all-time highs along the way. It's on track to end December with its fourth consecutive monthly gain come Tuesday.
Technology, communication services and health care stocks accounted for much of the selling. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending also fell.
Shares in utilities and real estate sector companies fared the best, ending with only tiny losses, as investors shifted assets to high-dividend stocks and other bond proxies.
"There could be a few big institutions out there that are taking some profits," said Randy Frederick, a vice president at Charles Schwab. "Big players can have a bigger influence on the market when the volumes are low."
Pending homes sales rebound in Nov.
WASHINGTON — Americans signed more contracts to purchase homes in November, a rebound from the previous month, indicating that the housing market is still strong.
The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its pending home sales index, which measures the numbers of purchase contracts signed, rose 1.2 percent last month, to 108.5. The trade association said that contract signings measured year over year are up a robust 7.4 percent.
Mortgage rates have fallen sharply in the past year in large part due to the Federal Reserve lowering its benchmark short-term interest rate. Lower rates have somewhat helped to offset rising home prices across the U.S., but affordability remains a persistent challenge for would-be buyers. The median sales price has climbed 5.4 percent from a year ago to $257,400, outpacing wage growth.
A lack of supply has also been a hurdle for homeshoppers. The number of properties for sale in November dwindled 5.7 percent from a year ago, to 1.64 million units, according to a report earlier this month.
The West saw the biggest gain in contract signings, up 5.5 percent from last month. Pending home sales in the Midwest rose 1 percent last month, while signings the Northeast and South inched down slightly.
Ramen noodles are being recalled
NEW YORK — Veggie Noodle Co. is voluntarily recalling its Cece's brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth due to concerns the egg contained may be contaminated with listeria.
Veggie Noodle gets its hard-boiled eggs from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products.
The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said.
Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly. Healthy individuals may suffer high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and pregnant woman could miscarry or have stillbirths due to listeria.
The current listeria outbreak has resulted in one death, and illnesses in five states.
McDonald's disputes expletive account
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — McDonald's is disputing allegations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word "pig" written on it when he stopped there on his way to work.
Dana Cook, the owner of a McDonald's in Junction City, said in a written statement that the store has video showing it wasn't their employee. Cook did not speculate about who may have written the words.
The coffee situation gained attention after Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a Facebook post , which has since been removed, that one of his officers was handed the cup Saturday when he went through the McDonald's drive through in Junction City, which is near Fort Riley. Hornaday wrote the officer was offered a "free lunch" and that "A Big Mac and large fries doesn't make up for it." The post included a picture of the cup.
Hornaday told WIBW-TV that he is waiting to see the new video.
NM scrutinizing use of tax breaks
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico legislators want greater accountability regarding state grants and tax incentives for businesses that are designed to create jobs.
The push comes as the state ramps up financial support to a variety of industries from film production to hemp cultivation and art venues.
Proposed legislation would require businesses that receive public support to provide the state with details about the number of related new full-time jobs, annual wages for those jobs and spending on local infrastructure.
The proposal holds implications for hundreds of businesses that receive more than $100 million in public incentives each year.
Mo. cuts its corporate tax rate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Missouri businesses will receive tax cuts with the new year. But because of the way the new law is written, some corporations doing business in Missouri could end up paying more.
The give-and-take tax law enacted by former Gov. Eric Greitens just hours before his May 2018 resignation is to finally take effect Wednesday with the start of the 2020 tax year.
The law will cut Missouri's corporate income tax rate from 6.25 percent to 4 percent, making it one of the lowest rates in the nation. But another provision in the law will do away with an option for calculating corporate income that could result in higher Missouri tax bills for some multi-state businesses.
The two-prong overhaul to Missouri's corporate tax laws has made it difficult to project whether the state stands to gain or lose money, and if so how much. Yet the state's largest business groups believe the change will be beneficial.