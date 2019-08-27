Stocks slide as bond yields surge
NEW YORK — Stocks capped a wobbly day on Wall Street with broad losses Tuesday as anxious investors shifted money to U.S. government bonds, gold and other traditional safe-haven assets.
The selling, which erased some of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier, came as long-term bond yields once again fell below short-term yields, a rare phenomenon that has correctly predicted previous recessions.
Worries that the costly trade war between the U.S. and China will drag the U.S. economy into a recession have increased demand for U.S. government bonds. On Tuesday, that pulled the yield in the 10-year Treasury below that of the two-year Treasury. This so-called inversion of the U.S. yield curve has accurately predicted the past five recessions.
"You have a symptom in the inversion, but really the cause of that symptom is the tariffs and the trade war causing a global slowdown," said Dan Heckman, national investment consultant at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
The major U.S. indexes are on track for losses of 3 percent or more in August, which has been a volatile month for the market.
Original Marlboro men seek a reunion
NEW YORK — The Marlboro men are discussing a reunion as the number of smokers continues to decline worldwide.
Altria confirmed Tuesday that it is in talks to merge with Philip Morris International, more than a decade after splitting itself into two companies.
Altria has exclusively sold Marlboro cigarettes and other tobacco brands in the U.S., while Philip Morris has handled international sales.
The combined company would have a market capitalization of over $200 billion, making it the largest publicly traded tobacco company worldwide.
Philip Morris said Tuesday that there is no guarantee of success in what would be an all-stock deal. But analysts said the merger is likely to pass muster with anti-trust regulators.
Both companies have been investing in alternatives to traditional cigarettes amid declining use.
Ex-Google engineer charged in tech theft
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former Google engineer was charged Tuesday with stealing self-driving car technology from the company shortly before he joined Uber's efforts to catch up in the high-stakes race to build robotic vehicles.
The indictment is an offshoot of a lawsuit filed in 2017 by Waymo, a self-driving car pioneer spun off from Google. Uber agreed to settle the case for $245 million last year, but the presiding judge made an unusual recommendation to open a criminal probe after seeing enough evidence to conclude a theft may have occurred.
Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer in robotic vehicles, was charged with 33 counts of trade secrets theft. Each count carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or $8.25 million if convicted of all counts. Miles Ehrlich, one of Levandowski's attorneys, maintained his client's innocence.
"He didn't steal anything, from anyone," Ehrlich said.
Prosecutors say the probe is ongoing, but they wouldn't say whether Uber and former CEO Travis Kalanick are targets. Prosecutors say Google, Waymo and Uber cooperated in the investigation. Uber said in a statement Tuesday it would continue to cooperate.
NC's top lawyer sues over vaping
RALEIGH — North Carolina's top prosecutor expanded his efforts to halt e-cigarette sales to teens on Monday by suing eight more manufacturers of vaping products.
Josh Stein, the Democratic attorney general in the traditionally tobacco-friendly state, said he is filing lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies in an announcement timed to grab attention during the first week of school.
He alleges that the vape manufacturers market to young people with candy and dessert flavors on social media and don't use proper age verification for sales. He's asking courts to shut down marketing and sales to underage people.
He said flavors including cotton candy, gummy bear and graham cracker are helping to fuel an "epidemic" of smoking among young people and threatening to reverse a downward trend in tobacco use in North Carolina and around the country.
Stein previously announced in May he was suing the company that makes Juul, the dominant brand in the e-cigarette market. He said Tuesday his office has been in discussions with Juul as the litigation proceeds.
Juul has previously said that it's concerned about youth vaping and is working to reduce it.
Poll: auto tech can annoy drivers
DETROIT — A survey shows that alerts from new driver assist systems are so annoying that some motorists are turning the features off.
The 2019 J.D. Power Tech Experience study also found that frustrated drivers may avoid the systems in future vehicle purchases.
J.D. Power says the findings are a major concern for automakers who want to sell the systems and prepare drivers for automated vehicles.
The survey found that 23 percent of drivers with systems that keep vehicles in their lanes view the alerts as annoying. The results vary by brand, with up to 30 percent finding the alerts bothersome in some brands. Of drivers who don't like the alerts, 61 percent sometimes disable the systems.
J.D. Power surveyed over 16,400 people from February through July who bought or leased a 2019 vehicle in the past 90 days.
June home prices rise modestly
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose more slowly in June as some of the country's most expensive housing markets saw stagnant or even falling prices.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.1 percent in June from a year earlier, down from a 2.4% gain in May.
Prices fell 1.3 percent in Seattle and inched up 0.7 percent in San Francisco and 1.1 percent in New York. But prices rose 5.8 percent in Phoenix and 5.5 percent in Las Vegas.
Philip Murphy of S&P Dow Jones Indices said that prices have "clearly cooled off from 2018" but continue to grow. "Therefore, it is likely that current rates of change will be generally sustained barring an economic downturn," he said.
Rising wages and falling mortgage rates have kept demand for housing strong, but buyers aren't willing to pay escalated prices and "are making sellers wait and even drop list prices," said Matthew Speakman, economist at the real estate firm Zillow.
Consumers felt less confident in Aug.
WASHINGTON — Consumer confidence dipped slightly in August after a big rebound in July.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index edged down to 135.1 in August, slightly below a July reading of 135.8, which had been the highest since November. Economists had been looking for a bigger drop in August.
The reading on consumers' assessment of current conditions improved and now stands at its highest level in nearly 19 years.
Conference Board economists say that while other parts of the economy have shown some weakness, consumers have remained confident and willing to spend. The hope is that consumer spending can cushion the adverse effects to the U.S. economy from trade wars and a global slowdown.
But Lynn Franco, senior economic director at the Conference Board, said, "If the recent escalation in trade and tariff tensions persists, it could potentially dampen consumers' optimism regarding the short-term economic outlook."
For August, consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions increased from 170.9 in July to 177.2 in August, the highest reading since November 2000.
Russia firm sues over Boeing Max
MOSCOW — A Russian aircraft leasing company says it has filed a lawsuit against Boeing Co. over an order of 35 Boeing 737 Max jets, but that it's open to a settlement.
Avia Capital Services told the state-owned Tass news agency Tuesday that it has brought the lawsuit against Boeing in the U.S., accusing it of failing to disclose the information about the jets' "defects."
Nearly 400 Max jets that were being flown by airlines around the world have been grounded since March, shortly after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.
Avia told Tass that Boeing had pushed back the delivery date from October to March next year. It said it is willing to sit down for talks with Boeing and settle out of court.
Lowe's exec sorry for 'hands' comment
WASHINGTON — An executive for home-improvement retailer Lowe's has apologized for saying in an in-house video that a compact power drill was "perfect" for Hispanic customers with small hands.
The Washington Post first reported the comments made by Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores. The Post said McFarland's comments came Monday during a pre-recorded video presentation broadcast to Lowe's employees touting a $99 DeWalt 12-volt cordless drill.
McFarland says in video that for "some of our Hispanic pros with smaller hands, this is perfect for them."
McFarland apologized Tuesday. He called the comment "careless and ignorant" and said the incident had brought about "a key reflection moment" for him.
BP sheds Alaska assets, exits state
JUNEAU, Alaska — BP is selling all its operations in Alaska, including its interests in both the Prudhoe Bay oil field and the trans-Alaska pipeline.
Company officials announced in a release Tuesday that it is selling to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6 billion.
BP has been a major force in Alaska on the North Slope for over 50 years.
But BP chief executive Bob Dudley said the company has other opportunities, both in the U.S. and around the world, that are more competitive and better aligned with the company's long-term strategy. It's also fits BP's plan to divest $10 billion in assets by 2020.
Under terms of the agreement, BP will pay $4 billion in the near-term and $1.6 billion later. The purchase is subject to state and federal approval.