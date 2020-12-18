Stocks decline after a solid week of gains; biggest banks are in solid shape, Fed says

Stocks slip as wait for aid deal continues
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a solid week of gains on a down note Friday as the wait drags on to see if Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent, a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights. The decline snapped a three-day winning streak for the benchmark index, but it still notched a 1.3 percent weekly gain that more than made up its prior week's loss.
Hope that Congress may be nearing a deal to offer more financial support for the economy has helped stocks set more record highs. The S&P clocked its 31st all-time high this year on Thursday. Enthusiasm about vaccines for COVID-19, which investors hope will get the economy back on the road to normalcy next year, has also fueled traders' optimism.
Friday's selling came on a particularly busy day on Wall Street. Index funds were expected to snap up more than $80 billion worth of shares in Tesla as they moved to rebalance their holdings for the quarter ahead of the electric car maker's entry into the S&P 500, effective Monday. In addition, Friday was also quadruple witching day, Wall Street-speak for the quarterly expiration of stock options and futures contracts, which forces traders to tie up loose ends in contracts they hold, leading to particularly heavy trading volume.
"This is an unusual day because we have Tesla entering the S&P and it's quadruple witching day," said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Fed: Big banks are in good shape
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve said Friday that the 33 largest U.S. banks are in strong shape despite the pandemic's economic shock.
The banks have ample capital cushions girding them against unexpected losses and that will also enable them to keep lending even under the most severe straits, the central bank said.
The Fed disclosed the results from a special second round of "stress tests" that it added this year because of damage to the economy from the virus outbreak. The pandemic has killed more than 300,000 Americans, closed hundreds of thousands of businesses and pushed unemployment to levels not seen since the Great Depression.
The tests showed that all 33 banks remain above their minimum requirements for capital — money they don't have to pay back to creditors or depositors — to protect against risk, the Fed said.
Still, the regulators decided to maintain restrictions on banks paying out dividends through March. Buybacks of company stock, however, will be permitted again, with some limits.
In September, the Fed extended the restrictions through year's end, based on stress test results in June that showed how the banks would perform under severe economic conditions if they took those dividend or stock actions..
VW sees big shortage of electronic parts
FRANKFURT, Germany — Volkswagen said Thursday it was facing production slowdowns due to a "massive" supply bottleneck caused by a shortage of semiconductor components for car electronics as global automobile markets bounce back from the pandemic sales slump.
The carmaker said that semiconductor makers had reassigned production to consumer electronics during the worst of the COVID-19 slowdown in sales. "However, automobile markets have now recovered significantly and the industry, including the Volkswagen Group, faces a shortage of the electronic components required," the company said in a statement.
The shortage will affect production at Chinese, North American and European plants during the first quarter of 2021, the company said. Models based on the company's modular platform under the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, SEAT, and to a limited extent Audi brands were affected.
Fiat Chrysler CEO to run Americas unit
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley will run operations in the Americas when his company merges with France's PSA Peugeot early next year.
FCA chair John Elkann announced Manley's new post on Friday.
Carlos Tavares will run the combined company, to be named Stellantis. Shareholders of both companies will vote on the merger Jan. 4 to seal the deal creating the world's fourth-largest automaker. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of March.
The Americas, especially the U.S., are key to the new company's success. Fiat Chrysler's Jeep and Ram brands are highly profitable, and Tavares has long wanted to sell PSA vehicles in the U.S.
Manley has been the Italian-American automaker's CEO for 2½ years, taking over when Sergio Marchionne died in 2018.
Stellantis will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, the Renault-Nissan alliance and Toyota.
US scallop catch expected to dip in '21
PORTLAND, Maine — The United States' scallop catch is likely to decline by more than a fifth in the coming year, federal regulators have said.
The catch is predicted to come in at about 40 million pounds, the New England Fishery Management Council said in a statement. That's a dip from a projected 51.6 million pounds this year and 60.5 million pounds in 2018.
The scallop fishery has benefited from a very large number of new scallops that began growing in 2012 and 2013, said Janice Plante, a spokesperson for the council. Those scallops are reaching the end of their lives, and that likely means fewer will eventually find their way to the docks, she said.
Despite the likely drop in catch, the scallop fishery remains strong, said Andrew Minkiewicz, a Washington attorney who works with fishing advocacy group Fisheries Survival Fund. The projected catch would still be more than any of the years from 2013 to 2015.
"The demand has been high for scallops, and prices have been good, and they can make up for a drop in catch," he said.
The shellfish are among the most valuable marine resources in America. The fishery has been worth more than a half-billion dollars at the docks in each of the past three years.
Most of the scallops come to the docks in New England, especially Massachusetts, but many come ashore in New Jersey and Virginia.
It's too early to say if a drop in catch could change the prices of scallops to consumers.
German economic outlook rises, still subdued
FRANKFURT — Business optimism in Germany rose somewhat in December but remained at depressed levels as the pandemic continues to whipsaw Europe's largest economy.
The closely-watched Ifo index increased to 92.1 points from 90.9 but remains below the 92.5 from October. Manufacturing optimism rose markedly, while services companies that depend on personal contact such as tour operators, hotels and performing arts were hurting. The outlook among companies surveyed in logistics, transport and real estate improved.
Manufacturing has continued to hold up better amid restrictions on and avoidance of interpersonal activity because it depends less on face to face contact, and because demand from China has helped support Germany's export-oriented economy.
The Ifo index is what economists call a leading indicator, meaning it gives clues to where the economy is heading in the months ahead for Germany, which is one of South Carolina's most important global trading partners.
US blacklists China tech firm, alleges military ties
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration blacklisted China's top chipmaker Friday, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.'s access to advanced U.S. technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military.
"We will not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,'' Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement explaining the decision.
SMIC has previously said it has no ties to the Chinese government.
Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military, assisting the Chinese government's crackdown on dissent, being involved in the theft of trade secrets and helping Beijing's aggressive efforts to claim territory in the South China Sea. Among them is Chinese dronemaker DJI, sanctioned for allegedly helping the Chinese government conduct surveillance on its own citizens.
SMIC is the most high-profile target. The move means that U.S. companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to it.