US indexes rise as stocks churn
NEW YORK — The U.S. stock market inched higher Monday, the latest nudge in its record-setting, six-week run, as markets wait for the next development in trade talks between the United States and China.
All three major indexes edged above the all-time highs they set on Friday, though the seemingly placid moves masked plenty of churn going on underneath. Nearly as many stocks in the S&P 500 fell as rose, and it took big gains for technology stocks and others to make up for sharp losses by oil producers.
The market has been on a tear since early October, and indexes have been on a nearly uninterrupted run as worries about a possible recession have faded. That leaves negotiations in the U.S.-China trade war as the remaining wild card for the market. President Donald Trump had earlier hoped to have signatures on the first phase of a trade deal by now, at a major international summit that was scheduled for this past weekend. But the president of the summit’s host nation, Chile, canceled the meeting last month amid nationwide protests.
“Things are somewhat stable right now, which is really crazy when I think about the geopolitical issues going on abroad and in the U.S.,” said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial. “But we caution investors to have reasonable expectations for additional gains going forward: Hope for the best, but be mindful that we could see an uptick in volatility at any time.”
T-Mobile CEO to leave next year
NEW YORK — T-Mobile says Mike Sievert will become CEO in May, following the end of John Legere’s contract. The company said Monday that the move is part of its succession plan.
Legere will remain with the Bellevue, Wash.-company as a board member. Sievert, who has worked with Legere for the past seven years, currently serves as president, chief operating officer and a director.
T-Mobile is in the midst of combining with Spring in a $26.5 billion deal. Federal regulators have approved the deal, but attorneys general of 15 states and the District of Columbia aim to block it, saying it will raise prices for consumers. A trial is to start in December.
T-Mobile has already made promises to get the deal done, including providing coverage in rural areas and not raising prices for three years.
Legere joined T-Mobile as its CEO in 2012 and has been a colorful personality on Twitter and elsewhere promoting the wireless service since then.
“I’m not going anywhere soon. This is all part of a multiyear plan,” he wrote on the social media service, where he has 6.5 million followers.
Oil giant to sell 1.5% of its shares
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Saudi Aramco is going to sell a 1.5 percent stake in its company on Riyadh’s stock exchange. That’s according to documents released on Sunday by the company.
The company says it will have 200 billion regular shares. A 1.5 percent stake in the company would be around 3 billion shares.
It put the price range of its stock up to 32 Saudi riyals, or $8.50. That 1.5 percent stake, at that top price, would raise as much as 104 billion Saudi riyals, over $27.7 billion.
Its low-end range was 30 Saudi riyals, or $8. That 1.5 percent stake, at that price, would raise as much as 90 billion Saudi riyals, about $24 billion.
That would put the overall valuation of the company between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion.
Dunkin’ is to ban the ‘double-cup’
BOSTON — The Dunkin’ coffee chain says customers will have to do without a “double cup” for their iced drinks.
A new campaign focused in Massachusetts and Rhode Island tells customers they can no longer nest their iced drinks in a second, foam cup for extra insulation as the company moves to eliminate its polystyrene cups.
The brand says the double-cup habit was started in New England and is most common there. But by Dec. 1, all the region’s stores will swap foam cups for paper ones that the company says are more environmentally friendly.
New ads tell customers that the “double cup is breaking up” because the chain’s relationship with foam isn’t sustainable. Cold drinks are being marketed as “iced, delicious and single.”
The company says its foam cups will be eliminated worldwide next year.
Walmart alters disability policy to end suit
AUGUSTA, Maine — Walmart Inc. has agreed to change its policy for reassigning disabled workers to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The settlement in federal court in Maine requires Walmart to offer a disabled worker a vacant position in up to five nearby stores, not just the employee’s current location.
Walmart also agreed Thursday to pay $80,000 to a longtime worker in Maine.
Officials said there were no available jobs that could accommodate the Maine worker’s disability at her store in Augusta but that there were acceptable positions in Waterville and Thomaston. The lawsuit contended the alternatives should have been offered.
A Walmart spokesman told the Portland Press Herald that the retailer is pleased to resolve the matter. The spokesman said, “We don’t tolerate discrimination of any kind.”
Kylie Jenner sells stake in beauty empire
NEW YORK — Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is selling a stake of her beauty brand to Coty, the owner of CoverGirl makeup.
Coty Inc. will pay $600 million for a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics, valuing it at about $1.2 billion. Coty says it plans to launch more products under the Kylie brand and sell them in more countries around the world.
Jenner, part of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality show family, founded her company four years ago, relying on her hundreds of millions of social media followers to promote the brand, which includes her popular lip liner. Last year she struck a deal to sell her goods in 1,100 Ulta Beauty stores.
Coty says Jenner will still be the face of the brand and be involved in creating new products.