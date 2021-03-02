Stocks cool off after Monday's big rally; there's no stopping Target, it seems

Stocks drift lower, give back gains
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street, giving back some of their big gains from a day earlier.
The S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent on March 2 after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. The previous day, the benchmark index had leaped 2.4 percent for its best performance since June. Technology and internet stocks accounted for much of the selling, a reversal from a day earlier.
For weeks, investors have been focused on the bond market, where a swift recent rise in interest rates is threatening one of the main reasons for the stock market's run to records through the pandemic. Bond yields eased across the board Tuesday, but expectations for stronger economic growth in coming months continue to fuel worries that interest rates will head higher.
Higher rates force investors to rethink how much they're willing to pay for stocks, making each $1 of profit that companies earn a little less valuable. That's making Wall Street reconsider the value of technology stocks, in large part because their recent dominance left them looking even pricier than the rest of the market.
"Valuations have just become problematic across certain pockets of the U.S. (stock) market and investors are starting to realize that," said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors.
Target powers its way through virus
NEW YORK — Target will plow $4 billion into its business each year for the next several years to redo its stores and add new ones as well as speed up its delivery network, as the discounter aims to keep up with increasingly demanding shoppers shaped by the pandemic.
As part of the investments, announced Tuesday, Target will accelerate the pace of building small-format stores, with plans to add 30 to 40 new stores this year, up from 29 last year. It also will step up the pace of its store remodel program. It will remodel 150 stores this year, and then push that number to 200 remodels a year later.
But safety will remain top of mind even as the threat of COVID-19 should diminish with the vaccine rollout. The Minneapolis retailer says it will implement more contactless features from its restrooms to its checkouts and adding distance between merchandise and at the checkout lanes.
The capital investment is up 50 percent from the previous year.
The moves come as Target extended its sales streak through the holiday quarter and sales grew by more than $15 billion. That exceeded the company's annual sales growth over the past 11 years combined. Fourth-quarter profits soared 66 percent and sales jumped 21 percent, both topping Wall Street expectations.
Target picked up $9 billion in market share from rivals in fiscal 2020.
Kohl's results mixed, outlook upbeat
NEW YORK — Kohl's reported mixed results for its fiscal fourth quarter, delivering a 30 percent increase in profits but a 10 percent drop in sales.
Kohl's earned $343 million for the quarter ended Jan. 30. Sales fell to $6.14 billion.
The results handily beat Wall Street estimates. Online sales growth remained strong, up 22 percent for the latest quarter. They accounted for 42 percent of net sales.
The company also issued a per-share forecast for the current year whose top range beat analysts' expectations. It also expects solid revenue growth.
The earnings report comes out as Kohl's is fighting back against an investor group's efforts to take control of the department store chain's board, arguing that it would derail its progress and momentum.
The investor group had said it had nominated nine members for Kohl's board of directors as it looks to boost the company's stock and its financial performance. The group owns a 9.5 percent stake in Kohl's.
Hertz looking to exit bankruptcy
NEW YORK — In a deal to jettison itself from under bankruptcy protection, Hertz said Tuesday that it may sell a controlling stake to two investment firms for $4.2 billion.
Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Opportunities will have the chance to buy the entire reorganized company, but no less than a majority of its shares, Hertz said.
Hertz was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers.
Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. Sales growth went into negative territory almost immediately, but the 100-year-old company was already experiencing some turmoil. When it entered bankruptcy protection, Hertz named its fourth chief executive in six years.
However, with the rollout of a suite of vaccines for the coronavirus, pent up wanderlust is expected to explode.