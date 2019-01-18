Trade deal hopes propel stocks
NEW YORK — Stocks in the U.S. and Europe jumped Friday as renewed hopes for progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China helped the markets finish the week with another strong gain.
Indexes jumped after Bloomberg News reported that China's government offered to buy more goods and services from the U.S., potentially eliminating its trade deficit by 2024. For investors, the encouraging news on trade builds on recent positive signs for the U.S. economy and indications from the Federal Reserve that it will be patient when considering future interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 5.9 percent and the S&P 500 index has risen 6.5 percent so far this year, a surprisingly strong showing after a punishing end to 2018.
Technology and industrial companies made some of the top gains, while banks rose after more of them release their fourth-quarter reports. Oil and copper prices rose, while gold and bond prices fell. Those are all signs traders felt more optimistic about global growth.
Tesla cutting job to lower costs
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla, recognizing as imperative its ability to produce a cheaper electric car, told employees Friday that it must cut 7 percent of its workforce.
Tesla's cheapest model right now is the $44,000 Model 3, and it needs to broaden its customer base to survive.
"While we have made great progress, our products are still too expensive for most people," CEO Elon Musk said in a letter to employees.
Tesla had boosted its payroll significantly to meet production goals. The company delivered more than 245,000 vehicles last year. But it still fell far short of a goal set nearly three years ago of manufacturing 500,000 vehicles for the year.
Musk said in October that Tesla had 45,000 employees. A 7 percent cut would mean that about 3,150 workers will lose their jobs.
Report: Facebook may face record fine
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook may be facing the biggest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for privacy violations involving the personal information of its 2.2 billion users.
The FTC is considering hitting Facebook with a penalty that would top its previous record fine of $22.5 million , which it dealt to Google in 2012 for bypassing the privacy controls in Apple's Safari browser, according to The Washington Post. The story published Friday cited three unidentified people familiar with the discussions.
In an automated response, the FTC said it was unable to comment, citing its closure due to the U.S. government shutdown. Facebook declined to comment.
The potential fine stems from an FTC investigation opened after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica had vacuumed up details about as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission.
Sears creditors fight buyout bid
NEW YORK — A group of Sears creditors are challenging Chairman Eddie Lampert's hedge fund's winning $5.2 billion bid to buy the business in a bankruptcy auction and wants to air their grievances in court.
Sears confirmed Thursday that Lampert's hedge fund won tentative approval for the plan to buy 425 stores and the rest of its assets. The move preserves 45,000 jobs and is subject to court approval on Feb. 1 and is expected to then close Feb. 8.
But in a court filing Thursday, the Sears creditors contend that Lampert has painted himself as the savior of the company, but has instead made a series of moves over the years that have benefited himself and his hedge fund ESL.
The committee of unsecured creditors, which rank at the bottom to get paid, has been critical of Lampert since Sears filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-October, and has been pushing for liquidation. A spokesman for Sears Holding Corp. declined to comment on the creditors' challenges to the bid.
Disney to sail more ships from Texas
GALVESTON, Texas — Port officials say Galveston can expect to see double the number of Disney cruises sailing from the city on the Gulf of Mexico over the next five years.
The Port of Galveston announced Thursday that Disney Cruise Line will expand its offerings from the city to 26 cruises a year by 2023. The Galveston County Daily News reports that the agreement guarantees the company will operate out of Galveston for the next 10 years.
The deal comes a month after the port announced plans to develop a new $85 million cruise terminal with Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Port director Rodger Rees says Disney cruises will get some of the open slots when the new terminal is completed in 2021. He says the company wanted to be first in line.
Tiffany: Chinese shoppers spending less
NEW YORK — Tiffany & Co. says holiday shoppers and Chinese tourists spent less on its bling.
The luxury jeweler, famous for its little blue boxes, says sales slipped in the holiday shopping season as Chinese tourists spent less while traveling due to the strong dollar, making it more expensive to buy Tiffany jewelry outside of its stores in China. The company also says it was hurt by the ups and downs of the stock market, anxiety around Brexit and protests in Paris that forced the company to close its store during some weekends.
All the uncertainty makes shoppers "more cautious" about spending, says CEO Alessandro Bogliolo.
The New York company said sales at established stores worldwide fell 2 percent in November and December compared to the same period the year before.
Tiffany's holiday sales numbers came a day after the owner of Kay Jewelers and the Jared chains also reported a drop in sales. Parent company Signet Jewelers Ltd. said Thursday that fewer people came to its stores as competitors slashed prices in December.