Tech, small firm lead stocks higher
NEW YORK — A flurry of buyout deals and rising optimism about U.S.-China trade talks sent stocks back to record heights Monday, the latest bit of fuel for a market that's been climbing since early last month.
Technology stocks and smaller companies led the way after China issued new guidelines for the protection of patents and copyrights. Theft of such intellectual property has been a big sticking point in the trade war between the world's largest economies, and markets saw China's move as an encouraging sign for negotiations on the first phase of a deal.
Not only did stocks rise worldwide, the price of gold fell as investors saw less need for safety. A measure of fear in the U.S. stock market called the VIX volatility index also touched its lowest level since July.
Stocks have been rallying for weeks as worries about a possible U.S. recession have faded. A resilient job market, which helps households continue to spend, and three interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have bolstered confidence.
Optimism has not been as high for other economies around the world, though, where growth remains slow, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"People are still nervous about the rest of the world," he said. "All of this is sort of acting as funnel, directing cash into U.S. equities."
More clues about the resilience of U.S. consumer spending should arrive soon when retailers report on this week's kickoff of the holiday shopping season. Economists say it needs to remain healthy given pullbacks in spending by businesses amid all the trade uncertainty.
"It's a battle between nervous businesses and confident consumers," Kelly said.
StubHub to be sold for $4B
SAN FRANCISCO — Online retailers eBay is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.05 billion.
The addition of StubHub will allow viagogo to sell tickets in more than 70 countries and gives buyers access to a wider selection of tickets.
StubHub was acquired by eBay in 2007 for $310 million. Viagogo founder and CEO Eric Baker is a StubHub co-founder.
The sale is targeted to close by March 31.
LVMH to buy Tiffany for $16.2B
PARIS — French luxury group LVMH has agreed to buy iconic New York jeweler Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion, adding a famed star to its portfolio that already boasts Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Bulgari.
LVMH said Monday it will take over the 182-year old Tiffany and its 300 boutiques worldwide at $135 a share. The price tag is higher than the $14.5 billion cash offer LVMH made last month.
Tiffany, known for its delicate jewelry, distinctive blue boxes and an Audrey Hepburn movie, says the deal will ensure its long-term sustainability. The company is trying to transform its brand to appeal to younger and more digital shoppers, and could use an owner with deep pockets to help expand its business.
LVMH, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, says the deal will strengthen its position in high-end jewelry and in the U.S. market. The purchase gives the French conglomerate a new star in its already distinctive portfolio. LVMH already owns 75 brands including Christian Dior, Fendi, and Givenchy as well as watchmaker Tag Heuer.
LVMH said both companies' boards approved the deal and hope to finalize the takeover in 2020, subject to the approval of regulators and Tiffany shareholders.
Uber loses London license over safety
LONDON — London's transit authority on Monday refused to renew Uber's license to operate, with the ride-hailing company vowing to appeal the decision as it struggles to secure its future in the British capital.
It's the latest chapter in Uber's rocky history with London transport officials, who have subjected the San Francisco-based tech company to ever tighter scrutiny over concerns about passenger safety and security.
Uber called the decision "extraordinary and wrong," and has 21 days to file an appeal, which it said it would do. It can continue operating during the appeals process.
Transport for London cited "several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk" in its decision not to extend Uber's license, which expires at midnight Monday. Among other things, unauthorized drivers carried out thousands of rides, the regulator said.
Novartis to buy cholesterol drug firm
NEW YORK — Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has reached a deal to buy cholesterol drugmaker The Medicines Co. for $9.7 billion.
Novartis will pay $85 per share for the New Jersey biotech company, a sharp increase over The Medicine Co.'s Friday closing price of $68.55 per share. The deal is worth $9.7 billion, including outstanding stock options and convertible debt.
The Medicines Co. is in late-stage studies of a drug, inclisiran, meant to lower cholesterol.
Novartis has a pattern of acquiring other companies in recent years to expand its portfolio of drugs.
The deal is expected to close early next year.
Survey: German business confidence rises
BERLIN — A closely watched survey is showing that German business confidence has increased slightly.
The Ifo institute said Monday that its monthly confidence index edged up to 95.0 points in November from 94.7 in October.
The survey is based on responses from some 9,000 firms in Germany, Europe's biggest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
Their assessment of their current situation rose to 97.9 points from 97.8, while their expectations for the coming six months increased to 92.1 points from 91.6.
Analysts had widely predicted that Germany's economy entered a technical recession in the third quarter, but figures released earlier this month instead showed quarterly growth of 0.1 percent.