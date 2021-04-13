Stocks close mixed as regulators seek pause in J&J vaccine

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with indexes mixed April 13 as a drop in bond yields hurt bank stocks but helped big technology companies.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent after briefly slipping into the red in the early going. The modest gain nudged the benchmark index to an all-time high. Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped lift the broad market index. The gains were tempered by a pullback in banks, industrial companies and other stocks.
Johnson & Johnson fell 1.3 percent after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots. Moderna, which also makes a vaccine for the virus, climbed 7.4 percent.
Worries about the potential loss of a vaccine option also pulled down companies that are counting on pandemic restrictions easing, though the losses eased by the end of the day. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines both fell.
The broader market has been mostly notching gains this month, reflecting cautious optimism among investors that the economy will strengthen and corporate profits will improve as the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine paves the way for businesses to more fully reopen. A pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn't going to derail that, analysts said.
"The response today has been very muted and isolated," said, Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group. "Markets don't expect lockdowns. The recovery may be delayed, but not a return to pandemic conditions."
The market's initial sell-off on the J&J news was "a bit of an overreaction," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management.
"We had a dress rehearsal for this last week because there was a huge disruption to the J&J supply and nobody seemed to care," Hatfield said. "Clearly, the recovery is not dependent on J&J significantly."
Bond yeilds eased a bitm whcih hurt bank shares, inlcuding JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.
Investors will get a chance to look over the books of those two financial heavyweights on April 14, when they report their quarterly results. Bank of America and Citigroup will follow suit the next day.
Big technology stocks, which have fallen when bond yields have risen, closed solidly higher. They rose sharply in 2020 as investors bet that stay-at-home Americans would shift even more to online buying and electronic entertainment to keep themselves busy in the pandemic.
Investors had little reaction to a report that showed U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6 percent in March, the most since 2012, while inflation over the past year rose a sizable 2.6 percent. The big gains are expected to be a temporary blip and not a sign that long dormant inflation pressures were emerging.
The Fed has been trying to reassure markets that any increase in inflation would be temporary as the economy recovers.
"It looks like the market is starting to internalize that point of view," Knapp said.