Stocks cling to their lofty perches; home prices in US keep on climbing

Stocks hold steady during a quiet day
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks drifted further into record heights in a listless day of trading on June 29, as Wall Street waits for the heavyweight economic data coming at the end of the week.
The S&P 500 inched up less than 0.1 percent and added to its all-time high set a day earlier. More stocks fell than rose within the index, but gains for tech companies made up for weakness for banks and utilities.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also edged higher. The Nasdaq composite added 0.2 percent to its record high from a day before.
Stocks have set their recent records on optimism that the economy is strengthening and that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.
With one day left in June, the market is getting ready to close out a strong first half of the year. The S&P 500 is on track for a gain of 14.3 percent, more than double its average for a full year, going back to the start of the millennium.
Technology stocks did much of Tuesday's heavy lifting for the broader market.
The big piece of economic data this week will be Friday's jobs report for June.
"This Friday's unemployment number is pretty important because its going to determine the trajectory of when the Fed is actually going to adjust its policies," said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Home prices up at fastest pace since '05
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices soared in April at the fastest pace since 2005 as potential buyers bid up prices on a limited supply of available properties.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, jumped nearly 15 percent in April from the previous year. That is up from a 13.4 percent annual gain in March.
All 20 cities that make up the index reported higher year-over-year price gains in April than the previous month. Five cities — Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle — had the largest 12-month price increases on records dating back 30 years.
Even as demand rose during the pandemic, fewer Americans were willing to sell their properties, perhaps reluctant to have waves of potential buyers troop through their homes. That sharply reduced the number of houses available, setting off bidding wars for most properties. Last month, nearly half of homes sold were selling for above their asking price, according to realty company Redfin.
In May, the number of available homes ticked up slightly, to 1.23 million. But that was still down 21 percent compared with a year earlier.
Consumer confidence highest since COVID
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence rose for a fifth month in June to the highest level since the pandemic began last year as households responded to increased vaccinations and the further re-opening of businesses.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 127.3 in June, up from a May reading of 120.0.
The June increase reflected an improvement in consumers' assessment of current conditions.
Consumer sentiment is expected to keep rising in coming months which will provide more support for consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.
"Consumers' short-term optimism rebounded, buoyed by expectations that business conditions and their own financial prospects will continue improving in the months ahead," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board
Franco noted that while short-term expectations about inflation had increased, this had had little impact on consumers' confidence about purchasing big-ticket items. The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and major appliances all rose as did intentions to take a vacation.
GM recalls SUVs over suspension problem
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 380,000 older SUVs in the U.S., many for a second time, to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds.
GM decided on the recall after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year. The recall covers 2010-2016 Cadillac SRX and 2011-2012 Saab 9-4X SUVs. GM once owned Saab and manufactured its vehicles.
GM says in government documents that the rear suspension toe link adjuster may not have been tightened properly, which could result in a loose toe link. The toe link keeps the rear suspension stable and keeps the tires on the ground.
Owners are being told not to drive their vehicle if they see certain dashboard warning lights or experience unusual steering behavior. Dealers will replace the adjustable toe link with a non-adjustable one at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting Aug. 9.
Most of the vehicles were first recalled in September 2014.
Automated car makers to report crashes
DETROIT — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency has ordered automakers to report any crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles or partially automated driver assist systems.
The move by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on June 29 indicates the agency is taking a tougher stance on automated vehicle safety than in the past.
The agency has been reluctant to issue any regulations of the new technology for fear of hampering adoption of the potentially life-saving systems. The order requires vehicle and equipment manufacturers and companies that operate the vehicles to report crashes on public roads involving fully autonomous vehicles, or those in which driver assist systems were operating immediately before or during a crash.
