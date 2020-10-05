Stocks climbs as optimism about an economic aid deal grows; service sector up 4 months in a row

Stocks jump on hopes for stimulus
NEW YORK — Wall Street rallied Monday as hopes for economic aid from Washington helped it recover all its knee-jerk losses after learning President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
The S&P 500 jumped 1.8 percent amid widespread gains, with nine out of 10 stocks in the index rising. Energy producers and tech companies led the way.
Treasury yields, stocks overseas and oil all climbed after Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both noted the importance over the weekend of additional support for the economy. The rally accelerated after Trump tweeted in the afternoon that he'll leave the hospital, though his medical team said he "may not entirely be out of the woods yet."
The lift follows through on a comeback that helped markets cut their losses on Friday, after Trump's condition became publicized.
The market's moves on Monday and late Friday suggest investors are anticipating either a large stimulus effort or the increased likelihood of a "blue wave" of Democrat victories in the November elections, said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX.
US service sector grew again in Sept.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew for a fourth straight month in September as the country continued to reopen following a spring shutdown.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its index of services activity rose to a reading of 57.8 last month, 0.9 percentage point higher than the August reading of 56.9. Any reading above 50 signifies expansion in services industries such as restaurants, department stores and delivery companies.
The index had fallen sharply for three months starting in March as shutdowns aimed at containing the virus closed many businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. But starting in June, the index resumed rising and now stands above its February level of 57.3.
Business forecasters see virus as top risk
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy faces risks from a potential resurgence of the coronavirus and from the failure so far of Congress to provide additional financial support for struggling individuals and businesses.
That judgment emerges from a survey released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics of 52 forecasters who were polled last month. Among the forecasters, 55 percent said they regarded a second wave of COVID-19 cases as the most serious threat. Of those surveyed, 20 percent thought a lack of further government economic aid would pose the biggest risk.
The inability of Democrats and Republicans to forge a compromise has meant that unemployed Americans are no longer receiving a federal unemployment benefit. Support for small businesses has also expired. States and localities, many of which have suffered sharp declines in tax revenue, are struggling, too, without further federal assistance.
Similar to many other economists, the NABE's forecasters have estimated that the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a 25 percent annual rate in the just-ended July-September quarter. That would be the largest quarterly gain on records dating to 1947. But it would follow an even bigger contraction in the April-June quarter, when the coronavirus paralyzed much of the economy. For the current October-December quarter, the NABE panel foresees a 4. percent% annual growth rate.
The recovery from the pandemic recession, in the view of the forecasters, will remain sluggish in coming months. A majority of them don't expect GDP to return to its pre-pandemic levels until sometime in 2022.
Disney details layoffs planned for Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least a quarter of the 28,000 layoffs planned for Disney's parks division will come from Florida, according to a letter the company filed with state and local officials last week.
The letter said that at least 6,390 nonunion Disney employees in Florida will be laid off starting in early December. The number of Florida layoffs, though, could grow as the company negotiates terms with a coalition of unions that represents 43,000 employees at Walt Disney World.
"Due to the continuing business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce," Jim Bowden, a Disney vice president of employee relations said in the letter.
Disney officials said last week that two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers and they ranged from salaried employees to hourly workers.
Disney's parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.
In a letter to employees last week, Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Product, said California's "unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen" exacerbated the situation for the company.
CEOs of social media giants to testify
WASHINGTON — The CEOs of technology giants Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to testify for an Oct. 28 Senate hearing on tech companies' control over hate speech and misinformation on their platforms.
The Senate Commerce Committee voted last week to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Twitter's Jack Dorsey to force them to testify if they didn't agree to do so voluntarily. Spokespeople for the companies said Monday that the CEOs will cooperate.
The hearing "must be constructive and focused on what matters most to the American people: how we work together to protect elections," Twitter said in a tweet in its policy channel.
The hearing will come less than a week before Election Day. It marks a new bipartisan initiative against Big Tech companies, which have been under increasing scrutiny in Washington and from state attorneys general over issues of competition, consumer privacy and hate speech.