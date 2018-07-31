Two sectors lead US stocks higher
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rose Tuesday following strong results from industrial and health care companies as well as a report that the U.S. and China are trying to restart trade talks. Small companies rallied.
Bloomberg News reported that representatives of the U.S. and China are looking for ways to open new talks to end their trade war. The report cited two people familiar with those efforts and said there was no agreement about a time frame for talks or what issues would be discussed. Earlier this month both nations placed import taxes on $34 billion worth of goods, and they've been threatening more severe measures.
The trade dispute could affect sales for many industrial companies and new tariffs on aluminum and steel imports are also sending costs for those companies higher.
Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Standish Mellon, a unit of BNY Mellon Asset Management, said investors have mostly stayed calm during the trade dispute because they think most of the tensions will get worked out by November. Rising corporate profits, which have been helped by the recent tax cuts, are also helping.
Pay gains at fastest pace since '08
WASHINGTON — U.S. workers saw their annual wages and benefits rise in the second quarter at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, a sign that the low unemployment rate is forcing employers to raise pay to attract and keep workers.
Pay and benefits for all U.S. workers increased 2.8 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, the most since the third quarter of 2008. Total compensation for private industry workers — which excludes state and local employees — rose 2.9 percent, the best since the second quarter of 2008.
The unemployment rate is near an 18-year low of 4 percent, leaving employers scrambling to find the workers they need. There are more open jobs than there are unemployed workers, according to government data, for the first time since records began in 2000.
A separate measure of wages and salaries for private sector workers rose 2.9 percent in the past year, matching March's gain and the highest in nearly a decade.
Still, pay gains slowed in the second quarter. Total compensation — which includes pay and benefits such as health insurance — increased 0.6 percent, down from 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year.
Wages and salaries, which make up about 70 percent of total compensation, slowed even more, to 0.5 percent from 0.9 percent in the first quarter.
Even the relatively solid gains aren't enough to keep up with slightly higher inflation, which rose 2.9 percent in the 12 months ending in June. That means after inflation, wages and salaries for private sector workers was flat.
The last time the unemployment rate was this low, in 2000, hourly pay gains were rising at a roughly 3.5 percent to 4 percent annual rate.
Coalition pledging not to discriminate
DETROIT — Levi Strauss, Yelp and Lyft are leading a coalition of 1,200 businesses and cities that are pledging not to discriminate against employees or customers based on race, sexual orientation, or other characteristics.
Normally, making a promise to serve every customer might seem like a no-brainer. But the Open to All coalition is launching in a highly charged atmosphere, with florists refusing to provide flowers for gay weddings and stores turning away Muslim customers.
It remains to be seen if the "Open to All" message — on businesses' Yelp pages or on stickers in their windows — will calm frayed tempers or anger customers and businesses who might question its motives.
Home prices rise in May, denting sales
WASHINGTON — U.S home prices rose rapidly in May, a trend that is thwarting some would-be buyers and pulling down home sales.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 6.5 percent in May from a year earlier. That's down slightly from April, but is still more than double the increase workers are seeing in their paychecks.
Mortgage rates have also increased, pushing up monthly costs for home buyers even further. Sales of existing homes have fallen for three straight months after peaking in November. Pending home sales have also declined over the past year.
Still, home prices in some of the hottest real estate markets continue to move higher: Prices rose 13.6 percent in Seattle from a year earlier, 12.6 percent in Las Vegas and 10.9 percent in San Francisco.
Consumer confidence edges up in July
WASHINGTON — Americans were a bit more confident about the economy in July, but their expectations for the near future dimmed slightly.
The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index rose to 127.4 this month from 127.1 in June.
The index measures both consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and expectations for the future. Their view of current conditions in July was the rosiest since March 2001. But their expectations for the next six months dropped for the second straight month to the lowest reading since December.
Economic growth clocked in at an annual pace of 4.1 percent from April through June, fastest since 2014. The unemployment rate is 4 percent, at or below what economists consider full employment.
BP gets big boost from oil prices
LONDON — Energy giant BP says it is increasing its dividend for the first time in almost four years after second-quarter earnings quadrupled on higher oil prices and streamlined production.
Underlying replacement cost profit jumped to $2.82 billion from $684 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The figure, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, is the industry's preferred gauge of earnings. Net income soared to $2.80 billion from $144 million.
Oil companies are profiting after they cut costs and sold assets to adjust to an era of lower oil prices when crude dropped below $30 a barrel in January 2016. Brent crude was trading at $75.30 on Tuesday.
CEO Bob Dudley says the 2.5 percent dividend increase reflects "our confidence in the future."
Locally, BP operates a large chemical plant on the Cooper River in Berkeley County.
Ralph Lauren profit surges 83 percent
NEW YORK — Profit surged 83 percent at Ralph Lauren in the second quarter with the company able to roll back some of the discounts it had been using to drive sales.
Strong growth overseas also offset some of the weakness the retailer has experienced at home.
Profit reached $109 million, or $1.31 per share. Adjusted for onetime expenses, per-share profit was $1.54, or 15 percent better than analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $1.39 billion, which is also better than expected.
Hawaii's hotels see gains this year
HONOLULU — Hawaii's hotel industry had the highest revenue per available room and the highest average daily rate among its competitors in top U.S. markets for the first half of this year, according to a report by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Revenue increased 8 percent to $229 per night for the first half of this year and the average daily rate grew by 6 percent to $280, compared with the same period last year, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .
Hawaii also ranked second in the country for occupancy at nearly 82 percent, falling behind New York but equal to Orlando, Fla., according the Hotel Performance Report released last week.
BMW to build car plant in Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary — German automaker BMW says it will build a plant in eastern Hungary to manufacture up to 150,000 conventional and electric cars a year on a single production line.
BMW said Tuesday that the plant near the city of Debrecen will cost around $1.17 billion and create more than 1,000 jobs.
Debrecen, about 137 miles east of Budapest, was chosen "primarily for its very good infrastructure, suitable logistics connections and proximity to the established supplier network."
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister, said BMW's investment will contribute to the country's economic competitiveness and further strengthen business relations between Hungary and Germany.
The company said Europe accounted for almost 45 percent of its vehicle sales in 2017, with 1.1 million units sold.
Laid-off NECCO workers file suit
REVERE, Mass. — Employees of a Massachusetts candy plant who recently lost their jobs are suing the Connecticut-based company that laid them off.
The New England Confectionery Co. closed suddenly last week, and according to workers in the lawsuit, did not follow federal layoff protocol.
Dexter Main, of Lynn, and Francesco D'Amelio, of Revere, filed a class action Friday, alleging that the company owes the nearly 230 laid-off employees 60 days of back compensation. They say Round Hill Investments and its management affiliate, Sweetheart Candy, failed to warn employees about the closure.
The suit is filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires at least 60 days' notice for layoffs. Round Hill had announced July 24 it was shutting down NECCO.
The companies involved have not replied to a request for comment.