Stocks rise after change on Mexico tariffs
NEW YORK — Technology companies and banks helped power stocks higher on Wall Street Monday as investors welcomed news that the U.S. and Mexico averted a trade war and potentially damaging tariffs.
The latest gains extend the market's winning streak to a fifth day. That follows the strongest week for stocks since November in what has been a marked turnaround for the market after escalating trade tensions fueled a turbulent skid in May.
Some of those trade jitters eased a bit Monday, at least in regard to the trade spat between the U.S. and Mexico. President Donald Trump suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods after the countries struck a deal on immigration. The dispute threatened to raise costs for American companies and consumers and expand a global trade war that already includes China.
During an interview with CNBC, Trump said Monday he expects to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan later this month. That may have given investors some cause for optimism in the dispute between Washington and Beijing, though Trump noted that an additional wave of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will go into effect if the Xi refuses to meet at the summit.
"Relief in trade tensions, in terms of Mexico, and hope for relief in trade tensions with China seem to be helping the market today," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.
Raytheon merger to form defense giant
WALTHAM, Mass. — Raytheon and United Technologies will join to create a massive aerospace and defense company in a sector that is already rapidly consolidating.
The combined company, which will count among its portfolio of weaponry the F-35 fighter jet engines, Patriot and Tomahawk missile systems in addition to space suits and intelligence technology as well as Pratt & Whitney engines used in both commercial and military aircraft, anticipates annual revenue of $74 billion if approved.
That means it still trails Boeing Co. in heft, but the deal may give the soon to be renamed Raytheon Technologies Corp. leverage with suppliers and contractors over other heavyweights in the industry like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
Costs for the company could eventually be trimmed by $1 billion each year as it strips away duplicative functions.
The combined company would be valued at well over $100 billion even after United Technologies completes the planned spin-off of a good chunk of its commercial, industrial wing.
"The combination of United Technologies and Raytheon will define the future of aerospace and defense," said Greg Hayes, United Technologies CEO, who will lead the combined company.
American delays return for 737 Max
FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines is pushing back the planned return of its Boeing 737 Max jets until early September, two weeks longer than the airline had previously expected.
American over the weekend removed its 24 Max jets from the flight schedule through Sept. 3.
The plane has been grounded around the world since mid-March, after the second of two crashes that killed a combined 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
Boeing is updating anti-stall software implicated in the crashes. The aircraft maker hopes to conduct a test flight in the coming weeks to demonstrate the changes for the Federal Aviation Administration.
American is canceling about 115 flights a day because of the grounding of its Max jets.
Southwest and United have dropped their Max jets from schedules into early August.
Tabasco founder kin is named CEO
LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana-based McIlhenny Co., which produces Tabasco sauce, has named the great-great-grandson of Tabasco creator Edmund McIlhenny as its new president and chief executive officer.
News outlets report Monday that Harold Osborn will take over the company, popularly known for creating the Tabasco brand and distributing Tabasco Pepper Sauce.
The Acadiana Advocate reports Osborn worked on Southern Louisiana's Avery Island and in the Avery Island salt mine for the McIlhenny Co. when he was younger. Avery Island was the birthplace of Tabasco Pepper Sauce, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places last year.
The newspaper says McIlhenny Co. was founded in 1868, making it one of the U.S.'s oldest family-owned companies.
Group wants to take Hudson's Bay private
NEW YORK — A group of shareholders of Saks Fifth Avenue's parent has made a cash offer to take the struggling department store chain private.
The offer, announced Monday, is being led by Hudson's Bay executive chairman Richard Baker, Rhone Capital LLC, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investment SA and Abrams Capital Management. The proposal values the company at $7.12 per share. That's a 48% premium to the company's closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
The group of shareholders together own 57% of the Canadian company.
The offer is conditioned in part on the $1.5 billion sale announced Monday of Hudson's remaining half of its interest in its European business.
Like many department stores, Hudson's Bay, which also operates Lord & Taylor and its namesake chain in addition to Saks Fifth Avenue, has struggled to adapt to a dramatic shift to online shopping.
Last month, Hudson's Bay said it hired a financial adviser to review its Lord & Taylor's business and that the process may lead to a sale or merger.
China's trade surplus soars on exports
BEIJING — Chinese exports edged up in May, surprising markets, but analysts say the rebound is likely to be short-lived given higher U.S. tariffs and slowing global growth.
China's monthly trade surplus jumped 78% to $41.7 billion, as exports rose 1.1% to $213.8 billion and imports fell 8.5% to $172.2 billion, the Chinese customs agency said Monday.
The fall in imports reflects weak domestic demand, analysts said. The rise in exports came despite a worsening trade war with the United States in which both countries have raised tariffs on each other's products.
"While exports rose in May, weaker global demand and the escalating trade war suggest that they will start to fall again before long," Capital Economics said in an analysis.
Citi Research, a division of Citigroup Global Markets, likewise said that improved export growth will likely be transitory.
China's trade surplus with the United States rose to $26.9 billion, driven by a month-to-month increase in exports to $37.7 billion. Imports from the U.S. were up slightly from April at $10.8 billion.
Salesforce to buy Tableau for $15.7B
SAN FRANCISCO — Customer-management software developer Salesforce is buying Tableau Software in an all-stock deal valued at $15.7 billion.
Tableau uses self-service analytics to help people with any skill level work with data. Among the companies that use Tableau's services are Charles Schwab, Verizon and Netflix. Once the transaction closes, Tableau will operate independently and stay headquartered in Seattle.
The announcement comes a few days after Google said it is purchasing data analytics firm Looker for $2.6 billion in order to expand its Google Cloud business.
The acquisition is expected to add about $350 million to $400 million to Salesforce.com Inc.'s fiscal 2020 revenue.
The deal, which was approved by both companies' boards, is expected to close during Salesforce's fiscal third quarter.