Stock indexes hit 1-month highs
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a month Tuesday after China's government moved to inject more life into its economy by cutting taxes and increasing spending.
Health care companies and banks rose as major companies including UnitedHealth and JPMorgan Chase announced their fourth-quarter results.
The British pound wobbled after legislators soundly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's plan governing the country's departure from the European Union. While the deal's defeat might herald more chaos for companies in Britain and Europe in the months ahead, the outcome of the vote was long expected and stocks didn't react much.
Investors were encouraged to see China makes moves to stimulate growth. China is enduring its worst slowdown since the global financial crisis amid a punishing tariffs dispute with the U.S.
"It shows clear signs they are worried about the economy," said Lindsey Bell, an investment strategist at CFRA. But to investors who want China's economy to pick up again, Bell said the latest steps were "really welcome news."
Scandals dent profits at Wells Fargo
NEW YORK — Wells Fargo, the consumer banking giant and the largest lender operating in South Carolina, said its fourth-quarter profits fell slightly on Tuesday as it remains restrained by federal regulators, who put a tight leash on the company after years of scandals and missteps.
The bank said it earned a profit of $6.06 billion in the last three months of a year, or $1.21 a share. That is down from $6.15 billion, or $1.16 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results did beat expectations by 3 cents.
Wells Fargo has been in a multi-year attempt to turn itself around after years of scandals in nearly every part of its business. Regulators have fined the bank billions of dollars for violating consumer protection laws, and the Federal Reserve has restrained Wells Fargo from growing any larger than its current size until the bank can prove it's a better-run company.
Walgreens, Microsoft seek to improve care
NEW YORK — The drugstore chain Walgreens is working with Microsoft to improve care, as more companies seek ways to manage patient health, cut costs and improve quality.
The companies said Tuesday that they will work to improve care in part by using patient information and the Walgreens store network. The companies will aim to boost prescription adherence, cut down on emergency room visits and decrease hospital admissions.
Walgreens and Microsft didn't detail financial terms of their collaboration or how much they will spend on research.
Insurers and care providers are shifting their focus more toward managing care and keeping patients healthy instead of waiting to treat them when they become sick. Walgreens rival CVS Health Corp. and the insurer Cigna are using multi-billion-dollar acquisitions to fuel this shift.
Tepid outlook overshadows Delta profit
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines' surging profit was overshadowed by tepid expectations for the current quarter amid broader concerns about the global economy, lower fuel prices and the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.
The carrier on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.02 billion, or $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.30 per share, or 3 cents better than was expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Those numbers compare with last year's quarterly profit of $299 million, or 42 cents per share.
The airline posted revenue of $10.74 billion in the period, just shy of expectations but up from last year's $10.23 billion in the same quarter.
The declining price of fuel has some investors concerned about near-term growth as airlines have a tendency to compete harder for flyers by slashing ticket prices.
A closely watched figure, revenue per mile, rose a less-than-expected 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter, more than a full point less than Delta had forecast in the fall.
Delta also said the government shutdown could have a negative impact on its first quarter.
VW, Ford to form global alliance
FRANKFURT, Germany — Volkswagen and Ford say they're forming a global alliance in which they will together develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups while exploring broader cooperation on battery-powered and autonomous vehicles.
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Ford CEO Jim Hackett said Tuesday that the first jointly developed vehicles could hit the market as early as 2022 and that the linkup would offer efficiencies that would mean stronger profits starting 2023.
Ford would make the medium-sized pickups, one of its business strengths, as well as larger vans. Volkswagen would develop and build a city van.
The two companies also signed a memorandum of understanding to look into cooperation on electric and autonomous cars and were willing to consider additional projects, but without taking stakes in each other.
Wholesale prices fell 0.2% in Dec.
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices fell last month, dragged down by a steep drop in gas costs, suggesting that inflation will remain tame in the coming months.
The Labor Department said that the producer price index — which tracks cost changes before they reach the consumer — fell 0.2 percent in December from the previous month. The drop follows a small 0.1 percent increase in November.
Wholesale prices rose 2.5 percent in December from a year earlier, the same 12-month increase as in November. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices increased 2.7 percent.
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has said that recent muted inflation data have helped the Fed to be "patient" when it comes to raising short-term interest rates.
Bail denied for Nissan's ex-chair
TOKYO — The Tokyo District Court says it has turned down a request by Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn's for release on bail, prolonging his detention.
Ghosn, 64, was arrested Nov. 19 and has been charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his income, and with breach of trust in having Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. shoulder investment losses and make payments to a Saudi businessman. His lawyers requested his release last week.
Tuesday's decision was expected since Motonari Ohtsuru, one of Ghosn's lawyers, had warned that suspects in Japan often are detained until their trials start. It could be months before Ghosn's case goes to trial.
Ghosn, a onetime South Carolina tire executive who led Nissan for two decades, asserted his innocence in court last week.