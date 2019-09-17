Stocks edge up amid new tensions
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes ticked closer to record heights on Tuesday, but the modest moves belied plenty of churning underneath.
Oil prices and energy stocks slumped to give back nearly half of their huge gains from a day earlier. Rising prices for technology stocks and companies that sell to consumers, though, more than made up for those losses. Treasury yields fell a second straight day as the Federal Reserve opened a two-day meeting on interest rates, where investors expect it to announce a cut for the second time in as many months.
"We're drifting here a little bit," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. "It's interesting to me, and somewhat encouraging, that the market has held up near its all-time highs despite all these concerns."
The newest of those concerns arrived this past weekend, when an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility raised the risk of major disruptions to the world's oil supply. Crude surged more than 14 percent on Monday, and concern rose that spiraling oil prices would act as a huge, de facto tax imposed around the world.
Progress cited in GM-union talks
DETROIT — Contract talks between the United Auto Workers and General Motors showed some signs of progress as a strike by more than 49,000 employees extended into a second day.
One of the main sticking points is health care. GM is looking to cut its costs, but workers say they shouldn't have to pay more because the company is making billions in profits.
Duke eyes more renewable power
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy says it plans to invest heavily in renewable energy and natural gas powered plants to further reduce its carbon emissions by 2030.
The company, one of the nation's largest utilities, said Tuesday it plans to double its portfolio of solar, wind and other renewable power sources by 2025 and speed up its move away from coal power as part of the plan. Duke says it now expects to cut its 2005 levels of carbon emissions in half by 2030. Previously, its goal was to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by that date.
Duke, which serves the Pee Dee and parts of the Upstate in South Carolina, says continued low natural gas prices and declining prices for renewable energy options allowed it to accelerate its plan to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas.
FAA chief to test Max changes
WASHINGTON — The nation's top aviation regulator says he plans to go into a flight simulator and personally test changes that Boeing is making to the grounded 737 Max.
Stephen Dickson also said Monday he expects Boeing to submit its safety analysis of changes to the plane "in the coming days."
Dickson is the new head of the Federal Aviation Administration, which will decide whether U.S. airlines can resume flying the 737 Max. The FAA grounded the Max in March after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.
Boeing hopes the plane will be back in service early in the October-through-December quarter.
Dickson is a former 737 pilot and Delta Air Lines executive. He told CNBC he plans to test the Max in a simulator in Seattle this week.
Factory production climbs in Aug.
WASHINGTON — U.S. factory output increased in August at a solid clip, reversing a sharp drop in July, as production of metals, machinery and chemicals all rose.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that manufacturing production climbed 0.5% last month, after a 0.4% drop in July.
Despite the improvement, manufacturers will likely continue to struggle. Factories have been hit by the U.S.-China trade war, which has raised their costs and curtailed their exports. Manufacturing output fell in the first two quarters of this year, the first time that's happened since 2016. In the past 12 months, factory output has dropped 0.4%.
Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the improvement last month was mostly a blip and the trade war will continue to drag down U.S. factories.
"Manufacturing is in recession, with no relief in sight," he said in a note to clients.
Industrial production, which includes manufacturing, mining and utilities, rose 0.6% in August. Mining output jumped 1.4%, partly because oil and gas drilling rebounded after Hurricane Barry shut down production in July. Utility output rose 0.6%.
Auto production dropped 1% in August, the most since April, the Fed report found. Clothing and paper production also dropped. Output of computers, aircraft and furniture rose.
Detour on path to WeWork IPO
NEW YORK — WeWork is pushing back the date its public debut with investor confidence in the office share company once valued at around $47 billion appearing to grow shaky.
Wall Street had expected WeWork to begin a road show to market its shares as early as next week. The company said recently that those shares would be listed on the Nasdaq.
In a blistering hot year for IPO, the New York company appears to be having difficulty generating investor enthusiasm.
WeWork lost $1.61 billion last year while bringing in $1.82 billion in revenue. In a prepared statement, the company said it expects to go public by the end of the year.
Brewing giant revives, cuts listing plan
HONG KONG — AB InBev, the world's largest brewer that produces Budweiser and Corona, has revived plans to list its Asian business in Hong Kong but halved the size of its initial public offering.
The move comes two months after it temporarily shelved plans to raise $9.8 billion in what would have been the world's biggest IPO this year, citing market conditions due to prolonged, sometimes violent protests in Hong Kong.
The company's Asian subsidiary, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, said Tuesday it will offer nearly 1.3 million shares for sale, for between 27 and 30 Hong Kong dollars each, raising up to $4.8 billion. Budweiser APAC CEO Jan Craps said the timing was it was the right now, with "strong investor demand to make it happen."