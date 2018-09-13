US stocks jump as tech rebounds
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks made solid gains Thursday as Apple and Qualcomm led a rally in technology companies. Drugmakers and health insurers also rose.
Apple changed course and rose a day after it introduced three new iPhone models and updates to the Apple Watch. Chipmakers recovered after a steep drop the day before.
Stock indexes in Turkey and other emerging markets rose after the Turkish central bank raised interest rates sharply in response to the nation's currency crisis.
Tech stocks are edging higher after a four-day losing streak last week, their longest since April. Investors worried about the prospect of heavier regulation for companies like Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet.
That uncertainty comes right before a shift in the tech sector later this month. Companies including Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet, Google's parent company, will move into a new group called "communications services."
Lindsey Bell, an investment strategist with CFRA, said the changes could encourage investors to look at smaller technology companies that may have been overlooked compared to giants like Apple and Alphabet.
"Some of these software companies do have great potential, and I think they've been underappreciated," she said.
VW to stop making iconic Beetle
DETROIT — Volkswagen says it will stop making its iconic Beetle next July.
Volkswagen of America on Thursday announced the end of production of the third-generation Beetle by introducing two final special editions.
The Beetle was developed in Nazi Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later. It sold for about 30 years before production ceased. The company revived it in 1998 and revamped it for the 2012 model year in an effort to help it attract more male buyers.
The car got a flatter roof, less bulbous shape, a bigger trunk and a navigation system.
Volkswagen of America didn't rule out bringing the bug back in the future but says it has no plans at this time.
Consumer prices higher by 2.7%
WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, with higher housing and gasoline costs driving most of the increase.
The Labor Department said Thursday the consumer price index advanced 0.2 percent on a monthly basis. Despite the monthly gain, annual inflation softened from the 2.9 percent pace set during the 12 months ended in July.
Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.1 percent in August and 2.2 percent from a year ago.
The single largest expenditure — housing — saw related expenses climb 0.3 percent in August and 3.4 percent annually. Gas prices jumped 3 percent last month and 20.3 percent on the year. Food costs ticked up just 0.1 percent last month. Clothing prices plunged 1.6 percent last month, while new vehicle costs were unchanged.
Separately, the Labor Department reported that 204,000 people filed for unemployment benefits last week. This was 1,000 fewer people than the prior week and the lowest number of applications since December 1969.
Goldman reshuffles top leadership
NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs, which is getting a new CEO next month, announced it is overhauling the rest of it leadership team.
The company said Thursday that insider John Waldron will become the firm's president and chief operating officer beginning in October. Stephen Scherr, CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, will become chief financial officer for the firm in November. And R. Martin Chavez, another company veteran, will become vice chairman of the firm and co-head of the securities division.
Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein said that each of the appointees bring "deep, critical experience to their new roles." The company announced this summer that Blankfein is stepping aside in October after 12 years at the helm of the investment bank and David Solomon will take over.
Kroger's profit up; sales metric short
NEW YORK — Kroger Co. reported a jump in fiscal second-quarter profit on an investment gain, but a key sales measure fell short of expectations.
Kroger has been shifting the way it stocks shelves at its stores, along with expanding partnerships and its online shopping options. The company and its competitors are increasingly facing more competition from Amazon.com Inc., which has moved into the grocery space over the last few years.
The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain's profit rose 44 percent to $508 million, or 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 41 cents per share. The company reported a key gain from its investment in British online grocer Ocado.
Sales rose about 1 percent to $27.87 billion.
Both profit and sales figures topped Wall Street expectations, with analysts expecting 38 cents per share in profit on revenue of $27.92 billion.
Sales at stores open a year or more — a key measure of a retailer's health— rose 1.6 percent, short of forecasts for a 1.8 percent boost.
Mortgage rates rise to 6-week highs
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates hit their highest point in more than a month after three consecutive weeks of increases.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 4.6 percent from 4.54 percent a week ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 4.06 percent, up from 3.99 percent.
Walmart's Jet.com to sell Nike gear
NEW YORK — Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Jet says Nike sneaker, clothing and other gear will be available in October. The deal comes a year after Nike, which has made a push to sell more swoosh-branded products online, started selling some products on Amazon.com. Nike says the deal is exclusive to Jet and doesn't include Walmart.
Jet, which Walmart bought in 2016, has been positioning itself as a shopping site for young city-dwellers. This fall, customers in New York will be able to pick three-hour windows for same-day or next day delivery for groceries, detergents and some gifts. Jet says it plans to expand that to other cities around the country.