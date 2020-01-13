Stocks climb ahead of trade deal, sending S&P 500 to record

Technology companies led stocks to broad gains on Wall Street on Monday, driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes to more record highs.
Financial, communications services and industrial stocks also notched solid gains. Health care stocks were the only decliners. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher, and the price of gold fell, signs that investors were favoring higher-risk holdings.
The rally, which added to the market's gains from last week, came as investors looked ahead to the signing of an initial trade deal with China and the potential for future talks.
Leaders of the world's largest economies are expected to sign the "Phase 1" trade agreement on Wednesday. It is being viewed as an opening to future negotiations that will deal with more complicated trade issues.
Even a partial deal should remove much of the uncertainty that has weighed on companies and investors, at least until after the election, said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer for Horizon Investments in Charlotte.
"We don't think the tariff overhang is going to be very relevant over the next nine months," Ladner said. "Acting tough with China and imposing tariffs two years before an election is a very different story than doing it two months before an election."
Across markets, worries about a recession have faded since last year as central banks cut interest rates and pumped stimulus into the global economy. In addition, the promise of a "Phase 1" trade deal between the U.S. and China has helped lift markets in recent weeks, easing investors' concerns of further escalation in the costly conflict.
Full details of the pact are due to be released after the agreement is signed at the White House on Wednesday.
Chipmakers were among the gainers in the technology sector Monday. The sector is particularly sensitive to developments in trade relations because many of the companies rely on China for sales and supply chains.
Industrial and communication services companies also made solid gains, inlcuding General Electric and Facebook.
Health care stocks slumped, with insurance companies among the sector's biggest decliners.
Wall Street was also gearing up Monday for a busy opening week of corporate earnings being kicked off by major banks. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Charlotte-based Bank of America will follow on Wednesday.
Analysts predict corporate profits slid by 2 percent during the fourth quarter, which would mark the first time that earnings for the S&P 500 have fallen four quarters in a row since the period ending in mid-2016, according to FactSet. Companies typically outperform forecasts and temper expectations for sharp declines by the time the bulk of financial reporting is done.
"The management outlooks for this quarter are probably going to be as much, if not more important, than the actual numbers themselves," Ladner said.
Wall Street will also have several economic reports to consider this week, including government reports on consumer prices, retails sales and home construction.