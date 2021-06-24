Stocks climb after $973B spending deal is reached; FedEx continues to benefit from online deliveries

Infrastructure deal helps lift Wall St.
NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher June 24 as traders were encouraged to see a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well as some positive reports on the economy.
The S&P 500 marked another record high, beating the peak it set early last week. Stocks added to their gains in the afternoon after President Joe Biden announced the infrastructure deal, which is sure to benefit companies in the construction industry.
Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said the proposed agreement is favorable for industrials, financials and energy stocks, although "the general re-opening of the economy and renewed, post-Covid-19 economic growth is the most likely driver" of the market going forward.
Major indexes rose further after Biden announced the infrastructure deal. The plan, which will cost $973 billion over five years, is the culmination of months of talks on both sides of the aisle. Biden's larger spending plan is still possible later this year.
Markets have calmed since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected, if recent high inflation persists.
Online shopping boom drives FedEx profit
NEW YORK — FedEx reported a nearly $2 billion profit in its most recent quarter, after reporting a loss the year before, helped by a surge in online shopping and the growth of its business-to-business shipping services.
Package delivery companies like FedEx have been in high demand during the pandemic, as more consumers stayed home and shopped online. At the same time, FedEx has been delivering COVID-19 vaccines.
The Memphis-based company reported net income of $1.87 billion for the three months ending May 31, compared with a $334 million loss in the same period the year before. Adjusted earnings came to $5.01 per share, missing Wall Street expectations by 3 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research.
FedEx said revenue rose 30% to $22.57 billion, beating expectations.
Lilly to seek OK for Alzheimer's drug
INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly said June 24 that it is nearly ready to take another shot at getting regulatory approval for a possible Alzheimer's drug. The drugmaker plans to submit its potential treatment donanemab to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year.
The announcement comes a few weeks after the FDA approved a treatment from rival Biogen despite warnings from the agency's independent advisers that it hasn't been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease.
The agency approved Biogen's Aduhelm based on study results showing it seemed "reasonably likely" to benefit Alzheimer's patients. It's the first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years and the only therapy that U.S. regulators have said can likely treat the underlying disease, rather than manage symptoms like anxiety and insomnia.
Lilly said that it will seek approval for its potential treatment based on data from a mid-stage clinical study of the drug involving 272 patients. The FDA gave donanemab a "breakthrough therapy" designation, which is intended to speed the development and review of drugs that show signs of being an improvement over established treatments.
All big banks pass latest 'stress tests'
NEW YORK — All 23 of the nation's biggest banks are healthy enough to withstand a sudden economic catastrophe, the Federal Reserve said Thursday as it released the results from its latest "stress tests," giving the banks the green light to resume paying out dividends to investors and buying back stock.
The Fed also said it would remove all of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions it put on the industry last year.
The Dodd-Frank Act passed after the 2008 financial crisis requires the nation's biggest, most complicated banks to undergo a set of tests to see how well they would hold up against a severe economic meltdown. The tests vary from year to year.
Due to the economic damage caused by the pandemic, the Fed did two stress tests of the system last year, trying to simulate the impact a long-lasting economic downturn and pandemic would have on the nation's banking system. The Fed's worst case scenario last year, a double-dip recession, would have caused roughly a quarter of all the biggest banks to breach their minimum capital requirements. As a safety measure, the Fed put in place restrictions on the banks to pay out dividends and buy back shares.
This year's harshest test involved a hypothetical global recession lasting from late 2020 to September 2022, causing the U.S. economy to contract 4 percent. Unemployment would jump to 10.75 percent, and stock prices would fall 55 percent. Under these parameters, the 23 largest banks would collectively lose more than $470 billion and their average tier-one capital ratios of these banks would fall to 10.6 percent from 13 percent, more than double what is required.
BuzzFeed to become a public SPAC firm
NEW YORK — BuzzFeed will become a publicly traded company with an implied value of $1.5 billion through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.
The company, founded by Jonah Peretti in 2006 and initially known for listicles and online quizzes, has established itself as a serious contender in the news business, this year winning a Pulitzer for international reporting.
BuzzFeed also said that it plans to buy Complex Networks from Verizon and Hearst for $300 million, a global youth network that engages with millennials and Gen Z.
A number of companies this year have chosen a non-traditional path to putting their shares on the public market by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The process can cut up to 75 percent off the time it takes for a company to get its stock trading on an exchange, versus the traditional process of an initial public offering.
BuzzFeed is merging with a SPAC called 890 Fifth Avenue Partners.
Google delays Chrome ad-tracking phase out
LONDON — Google says it's delaying plans to phase out Chrome browser technology that tracks users for ad purposes because it needs more time to develop a replacement system.
The tech giant said June 24 that proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back to late 2023, nearly two years later than planned.
"We need to move at a responsible pace, allowing sufficient time for public discussion on the right solutions and for publishers and the advertising industry to migrate their services," Vinay Goel, the director of privacy engineering for Chrome, said in a blog post.
Third-party cookies are snippets of code that log user information and are used by advertisers to more effectively target their campaigns, thereby helping fund free online content. They've also been a longstanding source of privacy concerns because they can be used to track users.
Google is retiring third-party cookies to tighten privacy, but the proposals have shaken up the online advertising industry, raising fears that replacement technology will leave less room for online ad rivals. European regulators have been investigating Google's plans, known as Privacy Sandbox.
German firms feeling more bullish
BERLIN — Germany's businesses are more optimistic than they've been in almost three years, according to a closely watched survey by Munich's Ifo institute released June 24.
Sentiment among German managers rose to 101.8 in June, from 99.2 in May, its highest since November 2018. The upbeat mood was partly spurred by declining coronavirus infections and the reopening of large parts of the economy.
Analysts had expected a more moderate increase in optimism from the questionnaire of about 9,000 businesses conducted every month.
One concern raised by manufacturing companies was ongoing supply shortages. German automakers have been among those hit by a lack of semiconductors, resulting in delivery delays for new cars.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.
Buffett stays course on stock buybacks
OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate is still aggressively buying back its own stock to make use of some of its huge pile of cash.
Berkshire has repurchased roughly $6.5 billion of its own shares so far in the second quarter. That follows $6.6 billion of repurchases in the first three months of the year and roughly $25 billion in repurchases last year.
The latest repurchases were disclosed this week hen Buffett filed an update on his Berkshire holdings after he donated $4.1 billion worth of stock to five foundations he supports with annual gifts. Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan noted the filings showed there were now fewer shares outstanding than there were when Berkshire filed its first-quarter earnings report.
Berkshire has turned to repurchases in recent years as a way to make use of some of its roughly $145 billion pile of cash as Buffett has struggled to find major acquisitions for the company. And Buffett has long opposed paying a dividend at Berkshire because he believes the money will be worth more if it is reinvested by the company.