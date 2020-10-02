Stocks claw back some losses after Trump's virus tweet; US job growth slows heading into the election

Stocks end lower after Trump's virus test
NEW YORK — Wall Street's major stock indexes fell on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, but the losses ended up milder than investors braced for early in the morning.
The S&P 500 slumped 1.7 percent as soon as trading began, only to churn through another turbulent session. By the end of the day, it had trimmed its loss to 1 percent. Despite the drop, most stocks in the index were higher, and the S&P 500 still managed to close out its first winning week in the last five. But big technology stocks remained weak, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.2 percent, which dragged down the S&P 500.
There was optimism Friday that Washington may be able to get past its partisanship to deliver more support for the economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told airlines to stop furloughing workers because aid for them is imminent. She said a wider rescue package for the economy could also perhaps be on the way.
Early on, markets appeared set for a much uglier day. Futures tumbled after Trump tweeted overnight that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Analysts said some of the market's movements could be explained by investors building up expectations for a Joe Biden victory. That could mean higher taxes and tighter regulations, which would limit profits and hurt stocks, though it could also raise the odds of more stimulus.
"To say this potentially could be a big deal is an understatement," Netherlands-based Rabobank Group said in a commentary. "Anyway, everything now takes a backseat to the latest incredible twist in this U.S. election campaign."
Unemployment falls but hiring slows
WASHINGTON — The final jobs report before Election Day a month from now showed hiring slowed in September even as the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 7.9% — a mixed result for President Donald Trump, who has staked his reelection in part on the economy.
The Labor Department said Friday that employers added just 661,000 jobs last month amid the coronavirus outbreak, down from 1.5 million in August and 1.8 million in July.
Unemployment fell from 8.4 percent in August, but that mainly reflected a decline in the number of people seeking work, rather than a surge in hiring. The government doesn't count people as unemployed if they aren't actively looking for a job.
"There seems to be a worrisome loss of momentum," said Drew Matus, an economist at MetLife Investment Management. "There's a lot of caution on the part of employers."
With September's hiring gain, the economy has now recovered slightly more than half the 22 million jobs wiped out by the coronavirus, which has killed over 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million. With many businesses and customers plagued by fear and uncertainty, some economists say it could take as long as late 2023 for the job market to fully recover.
This week, moreover, brought a new wave of layoff announcements reflecting the continuing slump in travel and tourism: Disney is cutting 28,000 jobs, Allstate will shed 3,800, and U.S. airlines said as many as 40,000 employees are losing their jobs this month as federal aid to the industry expires.
Airbnb to blocking some Halloween rentals
NEW YORK — Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to crack down on party houses.
The action, announced Friday, comes nearly a year after a deadly shooting at an Airbnb in Orinda, Calif. Five people were killed in the shooting, which happened during an unauthorized Halloween party.
San Francisco-based Airbnb said it will ban one-night rentals of entire homes in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31. Previously booked one-night rentals will be canceled and Airbnb will offer refunds.
Airbnb said it will also look more closely at two- and three-night reservations during Halloween. A guest may be denied, for example, if they try to book a whole home close to their own home during that period and they don't have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.
Tesla sales jump as demand swells
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla's third-quarter sales jumped 44 percent as global demand for its electric vehicles outpaced that of most other automakers.
The company reported Friday that it had delivered 139,000 SUVs and sedans from July through September, compared with 97,000 deliveries during the same period a year ago.
The sales topped even some of the most optimistic projections coming from Wall Street. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected the company to sell closer to 137,000.
Telsa has been rewriting the script throughout the year amidst a pandemic that has closed factories and scrambled supply lines.
"This puts Musk & Co. in prime position to hit the area code of 500k units for the year which six months ago was not even on the map for the bulls,'" Daniel Ives of Wedbush wrote Friday.
China was likely a major source of strength in the quarter, Ives said.
Auto sales fall, but up from 2Q lows
DETROIT — In normal times, a nearly 10 percent drop in auto sales would cause executives to sweat profusely. These are not normal times.
Instead, the industry sees some good things in the 9.7 percent decline of U.S. new vehicle sales in the third quarter. Prices are up, inventories are low, and those who are in the market are buying more expensive vehicles.
That's all swell for an industry whose factories were closed just five months ago due to the novel coronavirus. The July-through-September dip is small compared to the 31 percent decline in the second quarter when dealers were closed and it took zero-percent loans to entice customers.
And sales in September actually grew 4.8 percent over a year ago, the first monthly increase since February.
Automakers attributed a lot of the third-quarter decline to falling sales to large fleet buyers such as rental car companies.
J.D. Power said the average purchase price hit a record in September, at $35,655. The old record of $35,420 was set in August.
Walmart to sell UK unit Asda for $8.8B
LONDON — Retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British chain of supermarkets, Asda, to the investors behind an international group of gas stations and food shops in a deal that values the company at 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion).
Brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, along with investors TDR Capital will acquire a majority of Asda, while Walmart will retain a minority stake and a seat on the board. Other details of the deal weren't released.
The agreement comes more than a year after regulators rejected U.K. supermarket chain Sainsbury's bid to acquire Asda amid concerns the merged company would have too big a share of the country's market. Asda has seen its fortunes improve during the pandemic, with shoppers stocking up on extra groceries.
The new owners pledged that Asda would remain based in the English city of Leeds, and committed to keeping prices low amid tough economic conditions and potential new tariffs on EU-imported foods following Brexit.
The Issas are the founders of Euro Garages, which has more than 6,000 gas stations and convenience stores in Europe, North America and Australia. The company partners with brands such as Starbucks, Burger King and KFC at its larger outlets.