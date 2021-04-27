Stocks choppy amid latest earnings reports; home prices jump nearly 12% in Feb.

Stocks end mixed after wobbly session
NEW YORK — Stock indexes closed out a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with a mixed finish Tuesday, leaving the S&P 500 index just below its all-time high.
The benchmark index slipped less than 0.1 percent after wavering between small gains and losses for much of the day. Losses in technology, health care, communication services and other sectors outweighed gains in banks, industrial stocks and energy companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended up essentially flat. The Nasdaq fell.
The choppy turn came as investors pored over a mixed batch of quarterly report cards in what is the busiest week for earnings so far this season. UPS, Hasbro and Archer-Daniels-Midland were among the winners. Among the losers: Tesla, Eli Lilly and General Electric.
"What's more of a focus is really the guidance they're giving, looking further into 2021 and beyond," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "A lot of companies are trying to figure ultimately when the COVID-19 cloud is really going to lift."
Home prices rose by 11.9% in Feb.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose in February at the fastest pace in nearly seven years as strong demand for housing collided with a tight supply of homes on the market.
The February S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 11.9 percent from a year earlier, the biggest gain since March 2014. The index had also surged — 11.1 percent — in January. The February gain was about what economists had expected.
Prices rose in all 20 cities that make up the index, led by year-over-year gains of 17.4 percent in Phoenix, 17 percent in San Diego and 15.4 percent in Seattle.
The broader Case-Shiller national home price index rose 12 percent — the biggest gain since February 2006.
Demand for housing has surged during the pandemic.
S&P's 20-city index has climbed 83.5 percent since hitting bottom in March 2012 after the collapse of the mid-2000s housing bubble and the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
UPS says demand is still surging
ATLANTA — A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3 percent in the first quarter.
The company posted earnings of $4.79 billion on April 27, or $5.47 per share. Per-share profits with one time gains or losses removed were $2.77 per share, far exceeding Wall Street projections for $1.67, according to survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Those one time gains included a pension benefit of $2.5 billion. The passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 last month means big employers get protection against insolvency of their pension plans. That reduced UPS' pension liability by $6.4 billion.
Google ad sales surge; Alphabet profit doubles
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Google's digital advertising network has shifted back into high gear, with its corporate parent reporting profit that more than doubled after an unprecedented reversal during the early stages of the pandemic.
The robust first-quarter advertising growth announced April 27 provides the latest sign that advertisers are expecting the economy to roar back to life as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and burst out of their pandemic cocoons.
That is particularly true in the travel industry, a key part of the ad market that drastically curtailed its spending last year after governments around the world imposed lockdowns to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Google vast digital ad empire is now benefiting from that recovery.
The company's ad sales surged 32 percent from a year ago to nearly $45 billion, marking the third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth.
The resurgence enabled Google parent Alphabet Inc. to easily surpass expectations. It earned $17.9 billion, more than double what it reported the same time last year. The profit was inflated by an accounting change of $650 million. Total revenue, which also includes Google's cloud-hosting service and device sales, climbed 34 percent from last year.
Microsoft profits soar in first quarter
SEATTLE — Microsoft's profits soared 38 percent to $14.8 billion during the first three months of 2021, thanks to ongoing demand for its software and cloud computing services during the pandemic.
The software maker posted revenue of $41.7 billion in the January-March period, up 19 percent from a year ago.
"Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren't slowing down. They're accelerating, and it's just the beginning," CEO Satya Nadella said.
Revenue from the segment that includes the company's Office workplace products grew by 15 percent to $13.6 billion. Its cloud computing business segment grew 23 percent to $15.1 billion.
Microsoft's personal computing business segment grew by 19 percent to $13 billion, buoyed by last year's release of a new Xbox gaming console and an unusually strong season for PC sales across the industry.
Lilly hurt by falling vaccine demand
INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly fell well short of Wall Street's first-quarter expectations, and the drugmaker chopped the top end of its earnings forecast due to lower demand for COVID-19 treatments.
Lilly said it now expects 2021 adjusted earnings to range from $7.80 to $8 per share after predicting in late January a range of $7.75 to $8.40. Analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $8.24 per share, according to FactSet.
Lilly pulled in $810 million in the quarter from sales of COVID-19 treatments and expects to bring in as much as $1.5 billion from the drugs this year. But the company also said it changed its adjusted earnings outlook mainly due to lower expected demand for the treatments and higher research and development costs.
The decreased demand for COVID-19 treatments was expected, according to Vamil Divan, who follows Lilly for Mizuho Securities USA. But sluggish sales for other drugs like the psoriasis treatment Taltz surprised the analyst.
Overall, Lilly's net income fell 7 percent in the quarter to $1.35 billion. Revenue grew 16 percent to $6.81 billion.
Starbucks returns to sales growth in quarter
CHICAGO — After four straight quarters of sales declines, Starbucks returned to growth in the January-March period.
The Seattle-based coffee giant said Tuesday its sales rose 11 percent to $6.7 billion in the quarter. That was just shy of Wall Street's forecast revenue of $6.78 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Net income more than doubled to $659.4 million.
"Our second quarter results demonstrated impressive momentum in the business with full sales recovery in the U.S.," CEO Kevin Johnson said.
Starbucks said its global sales at stores open at least a year jumped 15 percent, their first increase in a year. In China, so-called same-store sales rocketed up 91 percent, reflecting a recovery from last year's cafe closures. U.S. same-store sales rose 9 percent, compared to a 3 percent decline in the same period last year.
Consumer confidence jumps in March
WASHINGTON — Consumer confidence rose sharply for a second straight month, hitting the highest level since the pandemic began, as the rapid rollout of vaccines and another round of U.S. financial support for Americans boosts optimism.
The Conference Board reported April 27 that its consumer confidence index advanced to a better-than-expected 121.7 in April, up from 109.0 in March. It was the strongest reading since the index stood at 132.6 in February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the United States.
The present situation index, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions sored from 110.1 to 139.5. The expectations index, based consumers' views of what conditions will be like over the next six months, posted a more moderate gain, rising from 108.3 last month to 109.8 in April.
Toyota buys Lyft's self-driving unit
TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp. has acquired the self-driving division of American ride-hailing company Lyft for $550 million, in a move that highlights the Japanese automaker's ambitions in that technology.
The acquisition, announced April 27, was carried out by Woven Planet Holdings, a new Toyota subsidiary that focuses on innovations and investment in projects such as "smart cities," robotics and automated driving.
The Woven Planet project will bring together engineers and researchers in mobility services, software and sensor assets and automated driving systems to further develop the technology, according to Toyota.
Woven Planet and Lyft also signed commercial agreements to use the Lyft system and fleet data to speed up commercialization of the technology.
BP to buy back shares after profit spike
LONDON — BP said Tuesday that it would be returning around a half-billion dollars to shareholders after "significantly" higher oil prices contributed to a big rise in profits and a reduction in debt levels.
The energy company said its underlying replacement cost profit — the industry standard that strips out one-off items — spiked to $2.6 billion in the first three months of 2021 from $791 million a year earlier. That was markedly ahead of the rise to $1.6 billion that had been the consensus in financial markets.
BP, which is seeking to transform its business to a lower-carbon future, said it will launch a $500 million share buyback program in the second quarter as it confirmed it had reached its target of reducing net debt to below $35 billion earlier than expected. Its net debt fell to $33.3 billion at the end of March against $38.9 billion at the end of 2020 on a combination of asset sales and firmer oil prices.
BP also announced a dividend of 5.25 cents a share for the first quarter, which is in line with the previous quarter's payout but half that seen a year earlier.
Chip shortage hits VW's Mexico unit
MEXICO CITY — Volkswagen said Monday it will suspend production of Jetta models in Mexico for two weeks next month and will pause assembly of Tiguan SUVs for 11 days due to a global semiconductor shortage.
Jetta production will halt May 3-19 and Tiguan work will stop May 6-16.
VW said in a statement that "we assume the chip supply will continue to be complex in the coming months."
The shortage has forced other automakers to announce production cuts at their North American factories. General Motors is building pickups without some computers with plans to install them later.