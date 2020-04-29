Stocks charge higher on hopes for progress in fighting virus

Stocks around the world whipped higher Wednesday, riding a wave of optimism on encouraging data about a possible treatment for COVID-19.
The upswell of hope was so strong that investors completely sidestepped a report showing the outbreak drove the U.S. economy to its worst quarterly performance since the Great Recession.
The S&P 500 vaulted 2.7 percent higher and extended a rally that's brought the U.S. stock market to the brink of its best month in 45 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the session at its highest level since March 10.
The spark for Wednesday's rally was a report that an experimental drug proved effective against the new coronavirus in a study run by the National Institutes of Health. The nation's top infectious diseases expert said the drug reduced the time it takes patients to recover, and it raised hopes that life around the world may eventually tiptoe back toward "normal."
"What you're finding now is you have this debate between optimism and realism," said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management.
After a two-day meeting, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it expects the health crisis to weigh on the economy "over the medium term," as it promised to keep in place massive amounts of aid and interest rates at nearly zero.
Oil prices, bonds and other markets besides stocks have also been dominated in recent weeks by worries about the economic impact of the virus outbreak.
"Everything except equities is telling you things are not great," Taback said. "This market is overly optimistic."
Gilead's release about its remdesivir drug hit markets at the same moment as a government report showing the U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8 percent annual rate in the first three months of the year.
Job losses have exploded since early April, as layoffs sweep the nation following widespread stay-at-home orders, and economists expect to see even worse numbers for the second quarter of the year.
The first quarter figure was "merely the tip of the iceberg," said Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede.
But stocks have been rallying over the last month as investors look beyond the current economic devastation and focus instead on the prospect of economies gradually reopening. Some U.S. states and nations around the world, inlcuding South Carolina, have laid out plans to relax restrictions keeping people at home and businesses bereft of customers. Any new treatment for COVID-19 could also lower the dread so prevalent among households and businesses.
But what got the 31.4 percent rally for the S&P 500 started on March 24 was massive aid from the Fed and Congress. The central bakn on Wednesday said it wouldn't be pulling back on the aid anytime soon.
The market's easing pessimism about the economy's path is perhaps most clear in how the smallest stocks have been performing.
When recession worries were at their height, investors punished small-cap socks and sent them to much bigger declines than the rest of the market, in part on worries about their more limited financial resources. But the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks jumped 4.8 percent Wednesday and is up 10.4 percent this week alone, more than double the gain for indexes of bigger stocks.
The market's gains were widespread and accelerated through the day. Big technology and communications stocks helped lead the way after Google's parent company said its revenue was stronger in the first three months of the year than Wall Street was expecting.
Many professional investors are skeptical of the U.S. stock market's big rally. There's still a lot of uncertainty about how long the recession will last.
The vigorous rise for stocks over the last month also implies investors see a relatively quick rebound for the economy and profits following the current devastation. But it may take a while for households and businesses to get back to how things used to be.
"My concern is that the market is starting to get a little bit more focused on the rewards and less focused on the risks right now," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ. "Maybe investors are getting a little too enthusiastic."
"I don't think you just flip the switch and everybody goes back to work right away," he said.