Stocks can't extend their gains from last week; 1.7M travelers went through US airports Mother's Day weekend

Tech sell-off pulls stock indexes lower
NEW YORK — A sell-off in technology companies dragged stocks lower May 10, pulling the major indexes back from their recent all-time highs.
The S&P 500 fell 1 percent after wobbling between small gains and losses the first half of the day. The decline broke a three-day winning streak for the benchmark index, which set a record high Friday.
Big Tech companies, including Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google's parent company, accounted for most of the index's decline. Communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also helped pull the market lower, outweighing gains in household goods makers, utilities and other sectors.
The wave of selling handed the Nasdaq its worst day in more than seven weeks, as the index is heavily weighted with big technology stocks. The tech sector, which led the market's stunning comeback in 2020, now lags the other 10 sectors in the S&P 500 so far this year with a gain of 3.9%.
"You've had a tremendous run and there's a lot of tech-focused stuff that's up 70 percent to 100 percent in the last 12 months," said Andrew Mies, chief investment officer at investment advisory firm 6 Meridien. "The fact that some people are taking chips off the table is not surprising."
Pandemic-era high for US air travel
NEW YORK — Americans set a record for pandemic-era air travel, then broke it again over the Mother's Day holiday weekend.
The Transportation Security Administration said that slightly more than 1.7 million people were screened at airport checkpoints on Sunday, the highest number since March 2020, when travel was collapsing because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Sunday's mark was about 4,500 more than the previous record, set just two days earlier.
However, those crowds were still far smaller than before the pandemic. Sunday's TSA count was down 29 percent from the comparable Sunday two years ago, according to TSA.
Air travel has been rising slowly for more than a year since hitting bottom in mid-April 2020. The numbers had leveled off recently, but with the busy weekend, the 7-day moving average of U.S. air travelers surpassed the period around the Easter holiday and also set a pandemic-era high.
Airlines say most of the people on flights now are leisure travelers going to destinations within the United States.
International travelers entering the U.S. are required to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said recently travelers can meet that requirement with federally approved home-testing kits, potentially making international travel a little easier.
Honda steering issue triggers safety probe
DETROIT — The U.S. government's auto safety agency is investigating multiple complaints about steering failures that could affect more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans.
In documents posted Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it received 31 complaints about the problem, and Honda has 77 more. Owners complained about a loss of steering control and the cars veering from their intended travel path. Two crashes and two injuries were reported.
The probe covers Accords from the 2013-2015 model years. The agency opened the probe after getting a petition from an owner in October of last year. It will investigate how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected, and the safety consequences of the problem. The probe could lead to a recall.
Amazon blocked 10B suspect listings
NEW YORK — Amazon, which has been under pressure from shoppers, brands and lawmakers to crack down on counterfeits on its site, said Monday that it blocked more than 10 billion suspected phony listings last year before any of their offerings could be sold.
The numbers were released in Amazon's first report on its anti-counterfeiting efforts since it announced new tools and technologies in 2019. The number of blocked phony listings last year was up about 67 percent from the year before.
The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth said the number of counterfeiters attempting to sell on the site rose as scammers tried to take advantage of shoppers who were buying more online during the pandemic.
Amazon has been wrestling with counterfeits for years. But since 2019, it has warned investors in government filings that the sale of phony goods poses a risk to the company and its image. Brands may not want to sell their items on the site if they know there are fake versions being offered. And knock-offs could cause shoppers to lose their trust in Amazon.