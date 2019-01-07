Stocks rise on trade talks, service data
NEW YORK — Stocks rose again Monday, led by gains in retailers and smaller companies after a report showed strong orders last month for service-sector companies, where most Americans work. Investors were also encouraged by the resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China.
That helped stocks build on the huge gains they made Friday. The U.S. economy has been a top concern for investors over the last three months, and the strong report on service companies showed that banks, health care and construction companies were holding up well.
Dollar stores and other retailers, clothing companies and car makers all climbed. Amazon surpassed Microsoft to become the most valuable publicly-traded company. The two-day gain followed a huge pullback last Thursday, when a weak report on manufacturing helped send large multinational companies sharply lower.
"The portion of the economy that's domestically focused is doing better than the portion that is exporting, and arguably that is coming from the trade winds and the tensions we see from that," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private clients at Glenmede.
Amazon now most valuable US firm
SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon has eclipsed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly traded company in the U.S. as a see-sawing stock market continues to reshuffle corporate America's pecking order.
The shift occurred Monday after Amazon's shares rose 3 percent to close at $1,629.51 and lifted the e-commerce leader's market value to $797 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock edged up by less than 1 percent to finish at $102.06, leaving the computer software maker's value at $784 billion.
Lilly buys cancer treatment firm
NEW YORK — Eli Lilly is spending about $8 billion in cash to buy Loxo Oncology, as the drugmaker bulks up on cancer treatments that target certain gene abnormalities.
Loxo Oncology could launch a drug next year and targets an abnormality that occurs in several tumor types, including some lung and thyroid cancers, Lilly said in a prepared statement announcing the deal Monday.
Lilly, known for insulins like Humalog, has emphasized oncology growth over the past several years, and one of its top-selling products is the cancer treatment Alimta.
Eli Lilly and Co. will pay $235 for each share of Stamford, Connecticut-based Loxo. That's a 68 percent premium to the company's Friday closing price of $139.87.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter.
Lilly's announcement was the second big pharmaceutical acquisition announced in the new year. It follows a $74-billion acquisition of Celgene by Bristol-Myers Squibb announced last week.
World Bank president to leave
WASHINGTON — Jim Yong Kim, the president of the World Bank, says he is resigning at the end of January.
Kim's unexpected departure nearly three years before his term was set to expire, is likely to set off a fierce battle between the Trump administration and other countries who have complained about the influence the United States exerts over the World Bank.
The 189-nation World Bank is the largest government source for development funding, providing low-cost loans for projects around the world.
Kim, who served as World Bank president for more than six years, says he plans to join a firm that will focus on increasing infrastructure investments in developing countries. The World Bank said he will be succeeded Feb. 1 on an interim basis by Cristalina Georgieva, its chief executive officer.
Mastercard drops name from logo
NEW YORK — Mastercard is at a loss for words.
The digital payment company says it is dropping its name in some contexts, opting to let its familiar interlocking yellow and red circles represent the company at retail locations and online.
The company said Monday that the logo has represented Mastercard so well for more than 50 years and that 80 percent of people recognize the logo without the word "Mastercard" accompanying it.
One of the original major credit card companies, formerly known as Master Charge, Mastercard has rebranded in recent years, calling itself a "technology company in the global payments industry."
Mastercard follows in the footsteps of Nike, Apple and other companies which don't include company names their logos.
Tesla starts work on China factory
BEIJING — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the automaker is broke ground for a Shanghai factory and will start production of its Model 3 by the end of the year.
Musk said Monday on Twitter, "Looking forward to breaking ground on the @Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory today!"
Tesla announced plans in July to build its first factory outside the U.S. in China, the biggest electric vehicle market, despite trade tension between Beijing and Washington.
Musk said the Shanghai factory will produce "affordable versions of 3/Y for greater China." He said higher-priced models will be built in the United States.
German factory orders slip by 1%
BERLIN — German factory orders dropped in November, dragged down by a fall in demand from other eurozone countries.
The Economy Ministry said Monday that overall orders were 1 percent lower than in the previous month following a slight 0.2 percent gain in October.
The figure includes an 11.6-percent drop in orders from elsewhere in the 19-nation eurozone, which more than canceled out a 7.4 percent gain a month earlier. Orders from inside Germany were up 2.4 percent, and those from outside the eurozone rose 2.3 percent.
Factory orders are an important indicator for the German economy, Europe's biggest, which shrank in the third quarter — though that drop was blamed to a large extent on one-time factors stemming from new car emissions standards. Germany is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
Cargo ship sinks off Turkey; 6 dead
ANKARA, Turkey — A cargo ship sank in rough waters off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Monday, killing six crew members including its captain, officials and media reports said. Seven other crew members were rescued.
Turkish authorities launched a search and rescue mission off the Black Sea coastal province of Samsun after receiving a distress signal from the Panama-flagged vessel, Volgo Balt 214, the governor's office said.
Samsun Gov. Osman Kaymak said after visiting the survivors in hospital that six crew members, including the captain, died before rescuers could reach the area. He quoted one of the survivors as saying that the hull split into two after being hit by a powerful wave.
The vessel, which was carrying coal, was heading to Samsun from the Russian port of Azov, the coast guard said.