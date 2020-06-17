Stocks break a 3-day winning streak; Target boosting minimum hourly pay to $15

Wall St. dips as global rally eases up
NEW YORK — Stocks mostly fell in another day of wobbly trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as markets eased off the accelerator following their big rally.
The S&P 500 dipped to break a three-day winning streak, after bouncing between small gains and losses for much of the day. Stocks in Asia and Europe made modest gains, while Treasury yields edged lower.
Markets have been trending upward this week amid hopes that the worst of the recession may have already passed, and a worldwide rally on Tuesday carried the S&P 500 back to within 8% of its record. But rising levels of coronavirus infections in several hotspots around the world is also raising concerns that all the improvements could get upended.
"Any indication that there is an increase in a handful of states that have led the charge in reopening does kind of douse the flames a bit for a rally," said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones. "We saw that last week and we may be seeing that again today, though definitely not the same dramatic swing we saw last week."
Target makes $15 hourly pay permanent
NEW YORK — Target Corp. says it's permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.
In 2017, the company had set a goal to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020. The last time Target permanently increased pay was in June 2019 when it raised hourly pay to $13. But starting in mid-March, Target gave a temporary $2 wage bump to part-time and full-time workers as a reward for working under the crush of orders from stay-at-home shoppers.
The pay hike affects roughly 275,000 Target workers, the retailer said.
With these changes, Target said it will have invested nearly $1 billion more this year in its workers than it did last year. That also includes a $200 bonus to its workers payable at the end of July that it also announced Wednesday. This is on top of bonuses of $250 to $1,500 paid out in April to 20,000 hourly store team leaders who oversee individual departments in Target stores.
Target's latest cash bonus comes as several major companies like Kroger and Amazon have ended or are winding down paying higher wages for workers in warehouses and in stores.
Lawmakers rip FAA over Max documents
WASHINGTON — The chairman of a Senate committee accused the Federal Aviation Administration of stonewalling lawmakers' attempts to understand how the agency approved a Boeing jet that later suffered two deadly crashes and whether the FAA retaliates against whistle blowers in its ranks.
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said Wednesday that the FAA has failed to respond to more than half of his committee's requests for documents, some of them made more than a year ago. The FAA hasn't turned over anything since April, he said. Wicker said he holds Stephen Dickson, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FAA, personally responsible for creating an adversarial relationship with Congress.
Dickson disputed Wicker's description of the FAA, but he promised "to redouble our efforts" to cooperate with Congress.
The committee's top Democrat, Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington — where Boeing builds the long-grounded 737 Max — joined Wicker in criticizing FAA's failure to turn over documents. Other Democrats accused FAA of having a culture of secrecy.
The FAA lets about 80 manufacturers use their own engineers, called designees, to certify safety of their planes.
Netflix CEO to give $120M to HBCs
SAN FRANCISCO —Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and wife Patty Quillin are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.
The couple is giving $40 million to each of three institutions: the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College. The organizations said it is the largest individual gift in support of student scholarships at HBCUs.
Hastings has a history of supporting educational causes, including charter schools. He launched a $100 million education fund in 2016, beginning with money toward college scholarships for black and Latino students.
Hastings said now is the time when "everyone needs to figure out" how to contribute to solving racism. He said HBCUs have been resilient "little-known gems" for black education.
Amid protests over police brutality that began three weeks ago, companies and business leaders have been pledging solidarity with their black employees and the black community. But tech companies — including Netflix — have fallen short in hiring, retaining and promoting underrepresented minorities within their own ranks.
Fed chief says robust job market is key
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell stressed Tuesday that the federal government's role in strengthening the U.S. market in the face of a recession is vital in preventing a worsening of economic inequality.
Powell said the the Fed would continue to deploy all its financial tools to help "get back as quickly as we can to a tight labor market." And he reiterated his belief that Congress must avoid withdrawing its own rescue efforts too quickly or else the most disadvantaged households would disproportionately suffer.
The chairman's remarks to a House committee came on the second day of his semi-annual testimony to Congress on monetary policy. As he had on Tuesday to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell stressed that the Fed would keep its benchmark interest rate, which influences many business and household loans, at a record low near zero and make full use of the numerous lending programs it has unveiled since the coronavirus struck.
Democrats pressed Powell to endorse a widening of the congressional support, including lengthening the period for enhanced unemployment benefits and providing more support for state and local governments.
Powell did not endorse specific proposals. But he said Congress should avoid a mistake it made during the last recession of pulling back on support too quickly and should provide targeted help to groups that have been hurt the most in the downturn.
Hertz halts plans for $500M stock sale
NEW YORK — Hertz said Wednesday it has put its plans to sell $500 million worth of stock on hold because the offering is being reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Trading in shares of the car rental company, which filed for bankruptcy protection last month, were halted before the announcement. The stock later resumed trading.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said Monday that it received approval from bankruptcy court to proceed with the stock sale. The sale would be an unusual move for a troubled company in the throes of a reorganization and a very risky proposition for investors.
The company warned that investors who buy its shares face "substantial risks" that the stock they bought might be rendered worthless.
Home construction in US rebounds in May
WASHINGTON — US home construction rebounded 4.3 percent in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 last month after steep declines in April and March.
Home builders are hoping that as the nation re-opens, housing will post a strong recovery, helped by super-low mortgage rates. But some analysts caution that the fledgling rebound could be derailed if cases of the coronavirus spike again, causing potential buyers to put off looking for a new home.
Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, rose a sizable 14.4 percent in May to an annual rate of 1.22 million units.
The report showed that construction of new single-family homes was up 5.4 percent while construction of apartments with five units or more increased 16.9 percent.
Construction was up in the Northeast and the West and down in the Midwest an South.
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO gets jail time
SAN FRANCISCO — A former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been sentenced to more than three years in jail for his role in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving three major companies, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Christopher Lischewski was also ordered Tuesday to pay a $100,000 fine in addition to serving a 40-month term.
Assistant attorney general Makan Delrahim said the sentence will serve as a deterrent to wrongdoing at top corporate levels.
A federal grand jury in San Francisco indicted Lischewski in May 2018. He pleaded not guilty but late last year a jury convicted him of a single count of participating in a conspiracy to fix prices of canned tuna.
The Justice Department said the court found that the three-year conspiracy affected hundreds of millions of dollars in canned tuna sales.
Bumble Bee pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a $25 million fine and StarKist Co. was fined $100 million.
Three executives who were charged along with Lischewski pleaded guilty and testified at his trial.
The scheme came to light after the failure of an attempt by Thai Union Group's Chicken of to buy San Diego-based Bumble Bee in 2015, according to court records. Chicken of the Sea executives then alerted federal investigators, who agreed to shield the company from criminal prosecution in exchange for cooperation.
GM may be forced to repay incentives
LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Ohio officials are considering forcing General Motors to repay $60 million in public incentives because of its decision to close a massive assembly plant near Youngstown.
At issue is an economic development deal from more than a decade ago that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027.
State officials notified the automaker in March that the plant's closing last year violated the agreement, The Business Journal in Youngstown reported this week.
Ohio's threat to claw back the incentives is complicated by GM's decision build a new electric battery cell factory next to the site of the much larger assembly plant it shut down in March 2019 after more than 50 years of production. The battery plant will create about 1,100 jobs, while GM employed 4,500 workers at the assembly plant when it was running three shifts a few years ago.
GM also agreed to loan $40 million to a startup company that bought its closed assembly plant and wants to make electric pickup trucks there.
"We are respectfully asking the state to consider our belief that a repayment of the tax credits would be inconsistent with our significant manufacturing presence in Ohio and the Mahoning Valley," GM spokesman Dan Flores said.