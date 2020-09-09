Stocks bounce back on Wall Street as tech bloodletting halts

NEW YORK — Wall Street snapped back to life on Wednesday, recovering from its worst stretch of losses in months, as the bloodletting for big technology stocks came to at least a temporary halt.
Apple, Amazon and other tech companies that suddenly lost their momentum late last week on worries their stocks soared too high all regained some ground. They helped the S&P 500 rally 2 percent for its best day in three months. The index recovered slightly more than a quarter of its losses from the prior three days.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.6 perecent while the Nasdaq composite, which includes many tech stocks, clawed back 2.7 percent after dropping 10 percent over the previous three trading sessions.
Selling over the last week in the market had focused on such tech superstars, which earlier zoomed through the pandemic amid expectations that they would benefit from the new stay-at-home economy. Blockbuster spring profit reports from many of them emboldened investors, who bid their stock prices up to levels that critics called too expensive, even after accounting for their powerful growth.
A flurry of buying of stock options for big tech stocks may have helped further goose the gains, analysts say.
That helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq push repeatedly to record highs as recently as last week, even though the economy is still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. But the fever broke on Thursday, with the S&P 500 dropping 7 percent in three days, its steepest loss over such a timeframe in nearly three months.
"The fact is that there was a broad consensus that it was overbought, and the rally was overextended and due for some sort of pullback," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.
Still to be determined is whether the sell-off was just a blowing-off of some steam for tech stocks that had gotten overheated — or whether it was the beginning of a more widespread downturn.
It doesn't help that September is traditionally a weak month for stocks, Krosby said. "Is this the pause, or are we due for more selling?"
Other sectors didn't get as expensive as technology during the recent run-up. Banks and other financial stocks in the S&P 500 are still down more than 19 percent for 2020 so far, for example. But challenges continue to loom over the entire market, including uncertainty about how the pandemic will progress.
Trade issues remain a worry for markets, and the souring U.S.-China relationship gets the brightest spotlight. But that's not the only potential hot spot.
Investors are also waiting for Congress to deliver more aid to the economy after unemployment benefits and other stimulus that it approved earlier ran out. Partisan disagreements have lawmakers at an apparent impasse.
A Senate vote this week on a trimmed-down relief package proposed by Republicans has only a slim chance of passage as Democrats insist on more sweeping aid.
The stock market's rally started in late March following massive amounts of aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress. It accelerated as the economy showed signs of improvement. Corporate profit reports for the spring that weren't as disastrous as expected also helped lift the market.
Hopes for a potential COVID-19 vaccine also helped the S&P 500 erase all of its nearly 34 percent loss from earlier in the pandemic. U.S-listed shares of AstraZeneca slipped 2 percent Wednesday, though, after it put late-stage studies of its vaccine candidate on temporary hold while it investigates whether a recipient's illness is a side effect of the shot.