Banks losses cancel out retail gains
NEW YORK — Major U.S. indexes stood stock-still for the third consecutive day Thursday as gains for retailers were canceled out by losses for banks and other companies.
Energy companies again headed lower after a sharp drop in oil prices the day before. Amazon and media company Viacom led consumer-focused companies higher. The Nasdaq composite inched higher and notched its eighth gain in a row.
Banks fell along with interest rates after the Labor Department reported that wholesale prices were little changed in July. That's a sign inflation pressures weakened slightly, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to go slower in its process of raising interest rates.
Trading this week has been light and investors seem to have set aside their worries about trade tensions. The S&P 500 made a solid gain on Monday but has hardly budged since then. The VIX, a measure of how much volatility investors expect, has fallen to its lowest level since early January.
"It's not that risk has gone away," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist for TD Ameritrade. "Quantifiable risk is not there right now."
JC Penney to open baby shops
NEW YORK — J.C. Penney is expanding the baby products it sells at stores beyond clothing as the department store joins the many other chains trying to claim some of the Babies R Us sales up for grabs.
The Plano, Texas-based chain is opening baby shops in 500 stores that are near now-shuttered Babies R Us locations, now that Babies R Us owner Toys R Us has liquidated. Starting Aug. 30, J.C. Penney will sell in stores items like cribs, high chairs, strollers and car seats that it had formerly sold on its website only.
Retailers like Walmart, Target, BuyBuy Baby and Amazon are trying to attract former Babies R Us shoppers by adding more baby products, enlisting pregnant celebrities for promotions, or helping people recreate their gift registries.
Average mortgage rates in US slip
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates are down this week amid a restrained home buying season this summer.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages slipped to 4.59 percent from 4.60 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.90 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans fell to 4.05 percent this week from 4.08 percent last week.
Crocs to outsource footwear work
NIWOT, Colo. — Colorado-based casual footwear company Crocs Inc., is closing company-owned manufacturing plants in Italy and Mexico by the end of the year and replacing its chief financial officer.
The company announced the outsourcing of additional manufacturing and the closure of a distribution facility in Mexico Tuesday while reporting a second-quarter profit of $30.4 million, or 35 cents per share.
Crocs is also closing less productive retail stores as leases expire and focusing more on online sales.
Executive vice president Carrie Teffner is leaving the company by next April, but is stepping down as CFO on Aug. 24. Anne Mehlman, CFO of Zappos, will replace her.