Stocks mostly rise, end losing streak
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks broke a four-day losing streak Monday as industrial companies and retailers rose. Technology companies recovered some of their steep losses from last week.
Transportation and other industrial companies continued their recent rally and retailers like Nike, Home Depot and Walmart all climbed. While technology companies rose overall, Apple fell after saying a new round of bigger U.S. tariffs could push it to raise prices.
CBS slipped after it announced the departure of longtime CEO Les Moonves, and Alibaba skidded after the big Chinese Internet retailer said co-founder Jack Ma will step down as chairman in 2019.
The European Union's chief negotiator said the bloc might be able to reach a deal with Britain by early November. The British pound jumped.
Investors expect the U.S. to put new tariffs on Chinese imports soon. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell again Monday after President Donald Trump again threatened to tax almost everything the U.S. imports from China. The index has tumbled almost 20 percent since late January as the dispute has escalated.
Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab, said investors feel China has much more to lose in the conflict than the U.S. does, as it exports much more to the U.S. than it imports from it.
"If Chinese businesses and Chinese consumers get uncomfortable with this whole battle, they get nervous and they get tentative," he said. "When people do that, they stop spending."
CBS sets aside $120M for Moonves
NEW YORK — CBS revealed Monday that it set aside $120 million in severance for ousted chief executive Leslie Moonves. But whether he sees a penny of it is one of the tough and potentially incendiary decisions the network faces after his resignation over sexual misconduct accusations.
Despite Moonves' announced exit Sunday, outside lawyers hired by CBS continue to investigate allegations against him and Jeff Fager, the top executive at "60 Minutes." In a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CBS said it will release the severance money if the investigation finds there was no cause for him to be fired.
Any payment to Moonves is likely to anger the #MeToo movement that has brought down other powerful men in Hollywood and the media, including Hollywood studio boss Harvey Weinstein, NBC's Matt Lauer and CBS' Charlie Rose.
Meanwhile, Moonves' wife, Julie Chen, did not appear Monday on the season-opening episode of her daytime show, "The Talk," and co-host Sharon Osbourne said on the air that "everyone here at CBS is nervous about their jobs." CBS' stock price slid.
As head of television's most popular network, Moonves was among the most powerful and richest executives in the TV industry, making a total of nearly $140 million over the last two years.
His exit was announced hours after The New Yorker posted a detailed story alleging misconduct. In two stories posted this summer, a total of 12 women have said they were mistreated by the TV mogul, including forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted. Moonves has denied the charges, though he said he had consensual relations with some of the women.
Consumer borrowing up $16.6B in July
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their borrowing in July at nearly double the pace of the previous month, evidence that confident consumers are willing to take on more debt to support their spending.
The Federal Reserve reported Monday that consumer debt rose by a seasonally adjusted $16.6 billion in July, up sharply from a gain of $8.5 billion in June.
The category that includes credit cards rose by $1.3 billion after shrinking by $1.2 billion in June. The category that covers auto and student loans surged by $15.4 billion after an increase of $9.6 billion in June. It was the largest gain since an increase of $17.9 billion last November.
Consumer borrowing is closely followed for the clues it can provide about the willingness of consumers to go into debt to support spending.
Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity in the United States. After a slow start this year, consumer activity accelerated sharply this spring. That helped push overall economic growth up to a solid annual rate of 4.2 percent in the April-June quarter, almost double the 2.2 percent GDP gain in the first quarter.
The July increase pushed consumer borrowing up to a record of $3.92 trillion compared to a level of $3.75 trillion in July 2017.
Ford says it won't make car in US
WASHINGTON — Ford says it won't be moving production of a hatchback vehicle to the United States from China — despite President Donald Trump's claim that his taxes on Chinese imports mean the Focus Active can be built in America.
Citing Trump's new tariffs, Ford on Aug. 31 said it was dropping plans to ship the Focus Active from China to America.
Trump took to Twitter Sunday to declare victory and write: "This is just the beginning. This car can now be BUILT IN THE U.S.A. and Ford will pay no tariffs!"
But in a statement, Ford said "it would not be profitable to build the Focus Active in the U.S." given forecast yearly sales below 50,000.
For now, that means Ford simply won't sell the vehicle in the United States.
CEO of Trident Health parent to retire
NEW YORK — HCA Healthcare CEO R. Milton Johnson will retire at the end of the year and be replaced by veteran executive Sam Hazen, the hospital chain's president and chief operating officer.
The Nashville company, which owns locally based Trident Health, also said Monday that Johnson will leave its board next spring and be replaced as chairman by Thomas F. Frist III.
HCA runs 178 hospitals and 119 surgery centers in several states and the United Kingdom. Johnson has served as CEO since 2014. Hazen has been with HCA for nearly 36 years.
Leerink analyst Ana Gupte says Hazen is highly respected on Wall Street and a natural successor to Johnson.
Alibaba founder to step down in 2019
BEIJING — Jack Ma, who founded e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and helped to launch China's online retailing boom, announced Monday that he will step down as the company's chairman next September.
In a letter released by Alibaba, Ma said he will be succeeded by CEO Daniel Zhang. Ma handed over the CEO's post to Zhang in 2013 as part of what he said was a succession process developed over a decade.
Ma, a former English teacher, founded Alibaba in 1999 in an apartment in the eastern city of Hangzhou to connect Chinese suppliers with foreign retailers. It expanded into consumer retailing, online finance and other services, becoming the world's biggest e-commerce company by total value of goods sold across all its platforms.
Ma became one of the world's richest entrepreneurs and one of China's best-known business figures. The Hurun Run report, which follows China's wealthy, estimates his net worth at $37 billion.
Alibaba said Ma, who turned 54 on Monday, will remain a member of the Alibaba Partnership, a group that has the right to nominate a majority of the company's board of directors.