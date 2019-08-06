Stocks up as China stabilizes currency
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher Tuesday as Wall Street regained its footing a day after the market had its biggest decline in a year.
The bounce pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 300 points higher and snapped a six-day losing streak for the market, though the benchmark S&P 500 recouped only a little more than a third of the losses from Monday.
China's decision to stabilize its currency put investors in a buying mood Tuesday. News that China allowed its currency to depreciate against the dollar to its lowest level in 11 years sparked Monday's steep stock market sell-off.
The move helped allay some of the market's jitters over the escalating dispute between the world's largest economies at a time when investors are anxious about falling U.S. corporate profits and a global economy that's showing signs of slowing.
"We're getting a nice move here, but if you look at what the tone of the market might be for the next few days it still could be under some pressure," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment director for U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Right now investors are quite nervous and the reason for the nervousness is not only the trade issue, but we're also seeing weakening economic data, not only here, but overseas."
Barneys NY says it's bankrupt
NEW YORK — Barneys New York is filing for bankruptcy protection, the latest retailer to buckle as shoppers move online and real estate costs soar.
The iconic clothier founded almost a century ago will keep the doors open at its 10-story Madison Avenue store. It secured $75 million in financing to pay employees and vendors as it seeks a buyer.
Stores in Chicago, Las Vegas and Seattle will close. Twelve concept and warehouse locations will also close and the company said Tuesday it's reviewing other store leases. Stores in Beverly Hills, San Francisco and in Boston will remain open, as well as two warehouse locations in New York and California. It will also have an online presence.
Barneys' landlord in Manhattan doubled the rent of its flagship store to nearly $30 million earlier this year.
"Like many in our industry, Barneys New York's financial position has been dramatically impacted by the challenging retail environment and rent structures that are excessively high relative to market demand," said CEO Daniella Vitale.
It its bankruptcy filing, Barneys lists more than $100 million in debt, and more than $100 million in assets.
Apple's credit card has landed
NEW YORK — The Apple credit card designed primarily for mobile use is here.
Some iPhone users who requested a notification about Apple Card were to get invites Tuesday to apply through Apple's Wallet app. The company plans to expand sign-ups more broadly in coming weeks. The card, announced in March in partnership with Goldman Sachs, is available only in the U.S.
The company promises quick sign-ups and the elimination of most fees. Customers typically get 2 percent cash back when using Apple's app to pay. Industry experts say financial benefits of card mirror many of those already out there for consumers.
What sets Apple Card apart from other cards is its reliance on the iPhone. Though customers can request a physical card for free, an iPhone is required to apply, check statements and pay balances.
The app will offer tools to manage spending and suggest payment amounts based on past payments and spending. And cash back rewards return to customers through an Apple Cash account, which can be used for other purchases, credit card payments and transfers to traditional bank accounts.
US job openings flat in June
WASHINGTON — The number of open U.S. jobs was largely unchanged in June and hiring slipped, suggesting the job market has cooled a bit.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available jobs fell by just 0.5 percent, to 7.35 million. That's down from a record high last November of 7.63 million, but still a healthy level. Total hiring slipped 1 percent to 5.7 million, below a record of nearly 6 million in April.
Despite the flat readings in job openings and hiring, the figures point to a still-healthy job market. There are nearly 1.3 available jobs for every unemployed person. Historically, those out of work outnumbered open positions. The current figures indicate that businesses remain hungry for workers, a sign they are confident the economy will keep growing.
United pilot fails alcohol test
LONDON — A United Airlines pilot appeared in court in Scotland on Tuesday, charged with being over the alcohol limit as he prepared to fly to New Jersey.
Glendon Gulliver was charged under the Railways and Transport Safety Act, but did not enter a plea. The 61-year-old was granted bail by a judge at Paisley Sheriff Court near Glasgow.
Gulliver and his 45-year-old co-pilot were arrested Sunday on suspicion of being under the influence of drink or drugs. The flight, UA62 from Glasgow Airport to Newark, N.J., was canceled after the arrests.
The other pilot was released without charge before Tuesday's hearing.
Ghosn's wife blasts restrictions
TOKYO — The wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is protesting restrictions on contacting her husband as he awaits trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations, calling them a human rights violation.
Carole Ghosn said Tuesday the family's fifth appeal to gain visitation rights was refused by a Tokyo court without explanation.
Prosecutors have said they sought the restrictions to prevent evidence tampering and collusion to create false narratives.
Ghosn, arrested in November, is out on bail. He says he is innocent. His wife said she has not been allowed to communicate with him for 124 days.
She said in a statement that "This cruel separation with no end in sight is further evidence of his persecution under Japan's hostage justice system. It is a vicious retaliation designed to break him."
China's Tencent may buy music stake
PARIS — Chinese tech giant Tencent is in talks with French media company Vivendi to buy 10 percent of Universal Music Group, whose artists include Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, U2 and the Rolling Stones.
Vivendi said Tuesday it has started preliminary negotiations that value Universal Music at about $33.6 billion. Tencent would have a one-year option to buy an additional 10 percent stake. The Chinese and French companies are also considering "areas of strategic commercial cooperation."
Tencent is the world's largest gaming company and one of the world's biggest social media businesses.
German factory orders surge in June
BERLIN — German factory orders, a leading indicator of the health of Europe's biggest economy, increased unexpectedly strongly in June thanks to demand from outside the eurozone.
The Economy Ministry said Tuesday that orders were up 2.5 percent compared with the previous month, when they were down 2 percent. Economists had expected a modest 0.4% increase. The figure for May was revised upward from the initial reading of a 2.2% drop.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners. Second-quarter economic growth figures are due on Aug. 14. Germany's economy is believed to have turned in a feeble performance in the March-June period after returning to growth in the winter.
Amazon delivery robots head to Calif.
NEW YORK — Amazon's self-driving robots will be roaming the streets of another neighborhood.
The online shopping giant says the six-wheeled robots will begin delivering packages to customers in Irvine, Calif. It comes after Amazon began testing them in a suburb of Seattle at the beginning of the year.
Amazon says the robots, which are light blue and have the Amazon smile logo stamped on its sides, are able to avoid crashing into trash cans or pedestrians. Still, a worker will accompany the robots at first.
Other companies have been testing similar delivery robots on college campuses, delivering burgers or soda to students.
Amazon says its robots, which it calls Scout, will be delivering orders to doorsteps Monday to Friday and only during the day.