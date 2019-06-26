Stocks mostly lower as rally fades
NEW YORK — Stocks closed slightly lower on Wall Street Wednesday after an early rally fueled by optimism over the next round of trade talks between the U.S. and China lost momentum toward the end of the day.
The wobbly finish extended the S&P 500 index's losing streak to a fourth straight day, though the market is still on track to end the month with solid gains.
Losses in health care stocks, consumer goods makers and utilities offset solid gains in technology sector companies.
Stocks climbed in the morning after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that a trade deal between the two nations was "about 90%" done. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet at the G-20 summit this weekend. The rally began to fade by midafternoon, as other sectors piled up losses.
FedEx loses $2B, sees headwinds
DALLAS — FedEx Corp. posted weak quarterly results in its core express business and warned Tuesday that its profit in the year ahead will be hurt by slowing growth in the world economy and the decision to drop a contract with retail giant Amazon.
The delivery company also reported a quarterly loss of nearly $2 billion. Excluding an accounting charge for retirement plans and other one-time items, the results were better than Wall Street expected. Revenue rose 3% to $17.81 billion, which met forecasts.
FedEx started a new fiscal year this month, and finance chief Alan Graf said the company's performance, especially at FedEx Express, is being hurt by continued weakness in global trade and industrial production.
The company announced this month that it would not renew an airfreight-delivery contract with Amazon that expires June 30. It did not disclose the value of that work, but said Amazon accounted for less than 1.3% of its revenue in 2018.
Refinery closing to fuel higher gas prices
PHILADELPHIA — The largest oil refinery on the East Coast will close after a devastating fire last week that set off explosions and damaged equipment, and consumers could see gas prices rise as summer travel hits full swing, officials and analysts said Wednesday.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions has decided to shut down the facility in the next month, affecting more than 1,000 workers, Mayor Jim Kenney said. The company appeared dead set on its decision, despite city officials' attempts to discuss options, he said.
Gasoline futures prices spiked Tuesday night after the first news of the refinery's possible closure, and prices remained high Wednesday, according to the markets research company FactSet.
Motorists in the Mid-Atlantic region will likely see modest price increases as more summer travelers hit the road, AAA spokeswoman Jana Tidwell said in a statement.
The refinery has been an important source fueling transportation in the region, far from Gulf Coast refineries, and "at least temporarily, it's going to require some logistical shifting that could come at a cost," said Kevin Book, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners.
FAA removes 3 Southwest monitors
DALLAS — The Federal Aviation Administration is reassigning three managers in a regional office that oversees regulation of Southwest Airlines, which has been the subject of several safety investigations, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the matter have not been made public.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the reassignments were partly due to allegations that managers retaliated against safety inspectors who raised concerns about oversight of Southwest. The newspaper said the Transportation Department's inspector-general has spent months examining safety issues at Southwest, including lax documentation of maintenance on more than 100 planes.
The FAA said Wednesday that it considers allegations regarding safety oversight and retaliation serious, and it takes appropriate action when necessary to uphold those principles. It declined to give more details, citing a personnel matter.
Southwest did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Aircraft orders hurt factory metric
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for long-lasting manufactured goods fell sharply in May while demand in a category that tracks business investment rose modestly.
Orders fell 1.3% in May following an even bigger 2.8% drop in May, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That weakness reflected a sharp falloff in orders for commercial aircraft, a category that has been hurt by the troubles with Boeing's MAX aircraft, which has been grounded by global regulators after two fatal crashes.
The category that serves as a proxy for business investment edged up 0.4% in May after a 1% decline in April. It was the biggest gain since a 1.4% jump in January. Economists have been worried about a slowdown in business investment orders, believing it shows business concerns about rising trade tensions.
The report on durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, showed that excluding the volatile transportation category, orders would have risen a small 0.3% in May following a 0.1% dip in orders excluding transportation in April.
Hallmark Cards names a new chief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark has named a 30-year veteran of the company who is not a member of the founding Hall family as its new president and CEO.
Under management changes announced Wednesday, Don and Dave Hall will step aside from their current respective roles as CEO and president of Hallmark Cards Inc. to become executive chairman and executive vice chairman, repsectively.
The Kansas City Star reported Perry's appointment is only the second time the company's board has selected a chief executive outside the Hall family since Hallmark was found in 1910. The company's announcement said Perry's appointment would preserve the company's private ownership.
Perry started at Hallmark in 1989 and was most recently president of Hallmark Greetings.
Tenn. liquor law is struck down
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court is striking down a Tennessee law that makes it hard for outsiders to break into the state's liquor sales market.
The court voted 7-2 Wednesday in ruling that a state requirement that someone live in Tennessee for two years to be eligible for a license to sell liquor violates the Constitution.
The outcome was a victory for a family that moved to Tennessee because of their daughter's disability and a national chain with nearly 200 liquor stores in 23 states.
Honolulu to regulate vacation rentals
HONOLULU — Honolulu's mayor has signed a bill giving the city stronger tools to regulate vacation rentals and their operators.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that Democrat Kirk Caldwell signed the bill Tuesday to allow permits for about 1,700 hosted bed-and-breakfast establishments beginning in October 2020.
The Honolulu City Council voted 9-0 to pass the bill June 17.
The city's planning and permitting department estimates there are 6,000 to 8,000 illegal vacation rentals on Oahu.
The law requires operators to include a permit number or address in advertisements, including those on Airbnb, Expedia and other vacation rental hosting platforms.
Officials say the rule will make it easier to target illegal rentals.
The law is expected to be challenged by the hosting platforms and some Oahu rental operators.
Europe airports aim for 0 carbon emissions
LIMASSOL, Cyprus — An organization representing airports in 45 European countries said Wednesday that it plans to get airports to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Airport Council International Europe president Michael Kerkloh told aviation officials that the strategy's launch aligns European airports with the Paris climate accords by putting climate change at the heart of business decisions.
That's "an absolute must" for all industries, said Kerkloh who is stepping down.
The emissions target applies to all member airports. Kerkloh said 140 airports operated by 40 members have affirmed their commitment to the goal, while three Swedish airports have already achieved it. The goal does not include aircraft emissions but those of the airport's buildings, infrastructure and vehicles.
Wayfair workers protest migrant center deal
BOSTON — Employees at online home furnishings retailer Wayfair have planned a walkout to protest the company's decision to sell $200,000 worth of furniture to a government contractor that runs a detention center for migrant children in Texas.
More than 500 employees at the company's Boston headquarters signed a protest letter to executives when they found out about the contract. Wednesday's walkout was organized when Wayfair refused to back out of the contract.
Elizabeth Good, one of the walkout's organizers, told The Boston Globe knowing that Wayfair is profiting from what's going on at the southern border is "pretty scary." Management wrote in a letter to employees that it's standard practice to fulfill orders for any customer acting within the law.