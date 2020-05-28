Stock rally on Wall Street sputters out; pending US home sales tumble

US-China tensions snuff out rally
NEW YORK — Wall Street's rally ran out of fuel in the last hour of trading on Thursday, and the market fell to its first loss in four days amid worries about rising U.S.-China tensions.
The S&P 500 had been climbing for much of the day and was up as much as 1.1 percent at one point. But it all disappeared after President Donald Trump said he'll hold a news conference about China on Friday. That raised immediate worries among investors about possibly worsening relations between the world's largest economies, which had signed a deal earlier this year to at least pause their trade war.
"The concerns are that this escalates over the course of the summer," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "It's like lighting a match."
U.S. and Chinese officials have been trading harsh rhetoric recently on everything from Hong Kong to the response to the coronavirus outbreak. Investors are worried that it could lead to another punishing round of escalating tariffs between the two countries, which would only further damage a global economy punished by a severe recession due to the pandemic.
Energy producers and banks fell to some of Thursday's sharpest losses.
Pending home sales skid about 22%
BALTIMORE — April had a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes, a reflection of the broader shutdown of economic activity in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index plunged 21.8 percent from the prior month to a level of 69, the largest decline registered in data going back to 2001. Pending home sales have fallen 33.8 percent from a year ago.
The index is a barometer of sales over the next two months when the transactions are completed.
There are signs that home sales have reached a trough and could rebound. Low mortgage rates have supported buyer demand, such that the government's report of new-home sales showed a slight increase in purchases last month.
Big-ticket factory orders fell 17%
WASHINGTON — U.S. orders for big-ticket factory goods plunged for the second straight month in April as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods dropped 17.2 percent last month after falling 16.6 percent in March. Excluding orders for transportation equipment, which can be volatile from month to month, durable goods orders fell 7.4 percent.
New orders for cars, trucks and auto parts shrank 52.8 percent.
A category that tracks business investment — orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — decreased 5.8 percent after falling 1.1 percent in March.
Still, last month's decline in durable goods orders was slightly less than economists had expected.
30-year home loan at all-time low
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week as the key 30-year home loan marked an all-time low for the third time in the last few months since the coronavirus outbreak took hold.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan tumbled to 3.15 percent from 3.24 percent last week. It was the lowest level since since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.62 percent from 2.70 percent last week.
Spurred by the fall in borrowing rates, demand for home purchases by prospective buyers has rebounded from a decline of 35 percent in mid-April to an 8 percent increase as of last week, Freddie economists noted.
American Air to slash its payroll
LONDON — American Airlines plans to cut large parts of their workforce as the global aviation industry struggles to cope with a near total halt to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The carrier plans to cut its 17,000 management and support staff by 30 percent, or about 5,100 jobs. That could include layoffs in October if there aren't enough takers for a buyout offer.
Elise Eberwein, an executive vice president at American, said in a memo to employees Wednesday night that nearly 39,000 other employees have signed up for partially paid leave or early retirement, and the airline has extended a buyout offer to administrative staff. Laid-off workers will be paid through Sept. 30 to comply with a no-furloughs provision attached to $5.8 billion in federal aid that American is getting to help cover payroll costs.
Simon & Schuster names new CEO
NEW YORK — Jonathan Karp, who has worked with authors ranging from Sen. Edward Kennedy to Susan Orlean, has been named the new CEO of Simon & Schuster. He replaces Carolyn Reidy, who died two weeks ago.
Karp, who joined the company in 2010, most recently served as president and publisher of Simon & Schuster Adult Publishing.
The 56-year-old Karp has a long history of critical and commercial success at Random House, at Twelve and at Simon & Schuster. Notable books he has worked on include Kennedy's "True Compass," Orlean's "The Library Book," Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run" and Laura Hillenbrand's "Seabiscuit."
Nissan closing 2 plants after losses
TOKYO — Japanese automaker Nissan plans to close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia after sinking into the red for the first time in 11 years as the pandemic squashed global demand and disrupted production.
CEO Makoto Uchida said Thursday that its European production will be centered at its British plant in Sunderland.
Manufacturing now based in Indonesia will move to Thailand, as the Japanese automaker cuts global production by 20 percent.
Nissan Motor Co. said its global vehicle production dropped 62 percent in April from a year earlier to 150,388 vehicles. Global vehicle sales slipped nearly 42 percent last month.
Spain's government urged Nissan to reconsider its plan to close manufacturing in Barcelona, saying it would result in the direct loss of some 3,000 jobs, while angry workers burned tires at the gates of the plant.
CVS tests self-driving delivery
NEW YORK — CVS Health will try delivering prescriptions with self-driving vehicles in a test that begins next month.
The drugstore chain said Thursday that it will partner with the Silicon Valley robotics company Nuro on the delivery of medicines and other products to customers near a Houston-area store.
A CVS spokesman said the prescriptions will routinely be delivered within an hour of being ordered. Customers will have to confirm their identity in order to unlock their delivery after the Nuro vehicle arrives.
CVS and UPS announced in late April that they will start delivering prescriptions by drone to a big retirement community in Florida.