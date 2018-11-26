Stocks rebound on tech, retail, banks
NEW YORK — Global stocks rose Monday after taking big losses last week. Major technology companies recovered some of their recent losses and retailers and travel companies climbed on the first full trading day of the holiday shopping season.
Major indexes in the U.S., Europe and Asia all climbed. London's main stock index jumped after the British government and the European Union agreed to terms governing Britain's departure from the EU in March. It's not clear if Parliament will approve the deal.
Stocks have been in a steep downturn since early October, but that slump has included some substantial rallies. Banks rose Monday as interest rates turned higher after a two-week slide. The first full trading day of the holiday shopping period was a strong one for companies that sell goods and services to consumers.
GM to lay off up to 8% of workers
DETROIT — General Motors will cut up to 14,000 workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it abandons many of its car models and restructures to focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles, the automaker announced Monday.
The reductions could amount to as much as 8 percent of GM's global workforce of 180,000 employees.
The restructuring reflects changing North American auto markets as manufacturers continue to shift away from cars toward SUVs and trucks. In October, almost 65 percent of new vehicles sold in the U.S. were trucks or SUVs. That figure was about 50 percent cars just five years ago.
GM is shedding cars largely because it doesn't make money on them, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli wrote in a note to investors.
The reduction includes about 8,000 white-collar employees, or 15 percent of GM's North American white-collar workforce. Some will take buyouts while others will be laid off.
At the factories, around 3,300 blue-collar workers could lose jobs in Canada and another 2,600 in the U.S., but some U.S. workers could transfer to truck or SUV factories that are increasing production.
Mitsubishi fires Ghosn as chairman
TOKYO — The board of Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors, which is allied with Renault and Nissan, voted unanimously Monday to dismiss Carlos Ghosn as its chairman following his arrest last week.
Prosecutors arrested Ghosn on Nov. 19 on suspicion he under-reported his income by $44 million over five years. Nissan Motor Co. ousted him as its chairman last week, saying an internal investigation prompted by a whistleblower also found Ghosn misused company money and assets.
Mitsubishi Motors' CEO Osamu Masuko, chosen by the board as acting chairman pending a shareholders' meeting, said Ghosn would not be able to perform his duties, considering his arrest and Nissan's dismissal of him as chairman.
Masuko said he did not know the specifics of the criminal allegations and declined comment on the case.
When asked for his personal view about the situation, Masuko said he was baffled.
But Masuko insisted the three-way alliance will persevere, saying it's critical for the automakers' futures, especially in working together on new technologies such as autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and connectivity for vehicles.
Renault has kept Ghosn as chief executive, while appointing an interim chair while the company awaits more information about the allegations against him.
Cyber Monday expands to whole week
NEW YORK — Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is spreading out into a week-long shopping fest, with Amazon, Walmart and Target calling it "Cyber Week."
Still, Monday was expected to be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history with an estimated $7.8 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online revenue at 80 of the top 100 retail sites. That would be an 18 percent increase from a year ago.
And more people are picking up their phones to shop. More than $2 billion in sales were expected to take place through smartphones on Monday, according to Adobe Analytics. On Black Friday, more than $2.1 billion was spent using smartphones, a record number.
Campbell Soup looks to end dispute
CAMDEN, N.J. — Campbell Soup Co. said Monday that it will add two members to its board in a compromise with an activist investor.
The new directors on the 14-member board are backed by Third Point, a New York investment firm that owns 7 percent of Campbell's shares.
Third Point waged a months-long campaign against the 149-year-old company and its leadership, including three descendants of Campbell's founder who sit on the board. Campbell's U.S. soup sales were down 8 percent in its 2018 fiscal year as customers have sought fresher alternatives.
The change will give Third Point more input in Campbell's current CEO search. In exchange, Third Point will withdraw its slate of five board candidates and halt its campaign for 12 months. Shareholders will consider the change Thursday at Campbell's annual meeting.
CVS, Aetna near $69B tie-up
CVS Health and Aetna said Monday they expect to close their $69 billion tie-up later this week.
The companies announced in regulatory filings that they have the final government approval needed to finalize the combination. They expect the deal to close on or around Wednesday.
CVS Health Corp. had told investors earlier this month that it expected to close the deal for the nation's third-largest health insurer before Thanksgiving. But its shares slipped last week after the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager said it still lacked approval from two states.
The companies plan to dive deeper into providing care with help from CVS's nearly 10,000 locations.
Lord & Taylor clears out on Fifth Ave.
NEW YORK — For generations, the lavish, theatrical holiday displays in the windows of the Lord & Taylor on Fifth Avenue helped define Christmas in New York.
This Christmas season, the most notable decorations at the Manhattan store are signs saying "everything must go."
Lord & Taylor plans to close its longtime Fifth Avenue flagship in January after one last blowout sale.
Next year, the 11-story, Italian Renaissance-style building will be taken over by WeWork, the workspace leasing company.
Shoppers snapping up the store's final bargains said they were saddened by its demise, especially the end of the holiday window displays Lord & Taylor helped pioneer.
WeWork and several investors aim to close the $850 million deal to buy the Fifth Avenue building by the end of January.