Stocks recover after an anemic start
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as retailers, technology and household goods companies all made solid gains and helped the market shake off a weak start. Netflix slumped after investors were disappointed with the streaming video company's subscriber growth.
Stocks skidded at the start of trading as investors sold some of their recent favorites including Facebook and Apple. But those stocks later recovered and Netflix narrowed its losses. Technology companies also turned higher and strong results from Johnson & Johnson pulled health care stocks upward.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a positive view of the economy as he told Congress that he expects the Fed to keep gradually raising interest rates. Powell said the Fed believes the economy will stay strong and inflation will remain at around 2 percent for the next few years. Stocks have fallen previous times that Powell gave major addresses, but they didn't do so on Tuesday.
Investors focused on company earnings, which aside from Netflix were mostly good. Financial services company Charles Schwab and regional bank Comerica both rose.
"Double-digit earnings growth for this quarter and this full calendar year remains on track, and a 10 percent gain in earnings next year is also still doable," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for CFRA.
Goldman CEO retiring, successor named
NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs said Tuesday that Lloyd Blankfein, the firm's chief executive officer and chairman for the last 12 years, will retire later this year.
Blankfeing will be replaced by David Solomon, a long-time Goldman executive who has long been seen as Blankfein's chosen successor to lead the storied Wall Street investment bank.
Goldman also said its second-quarter profit jumped 44 percent from a year ago. The performance was largely driven by the investment bank's core franchises: advising companies on mergers, acquisitions and other deals, and its trading business.
Solomon has been with Goldman Sachs since 1999. Solomon held the title of co-chief operating officer along with Gary Cohen, who took a job as President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser before leaving the administration earlier this year. The 56-year-old Solomon is sometimes better known by his nightlife gig as a DJ at major clubs around the world as DJ D-Sol.
Buffett makes gifts of $3.4B to charities
OMAHA, Neb. — Billionaire Warren Buffett has given another $3.4 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to five foundations as part of his plan to gradually give away his fortune.
Buffett disclosed the annual gifts Monday. The biggest donation went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett also gave stock to his own foundation and to the foundations run by each of his three children.
He converted 11,867 Class A shares of Berkshire stock to 17,800,500 Class B shares, then donated 17,696,780 shares to the five foundations.
Buffett has been giving away blocks of Berkshire stock since 2006. Buffett's gifts were worth roughly $31 billion based on Berkshire's share price when the gifts were given.
Industrial production rebounds in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production rebounded last month after being dragged down in May by a fire at an auto parts plant.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production — which includes output at factories, mines and utilities — climbed 0.6 percent in June, recovering from a 0.5 percent drop in May. The May reading was warped by a fire at a Michigan parts factory that disrupted production of Ford Motor's F-series pickup trucks, the nation's bestselling vehicle.
American industry appears healthy despite trade conflicts with China, Europe and Canada and a rising dollar that makes U.S. products more expensive abroad.
Factory production rose 0.8 percent last month after falling 1 percent in May. Mining output increased 1.2 percent in June, its fifth straight monthly gain. Utility production dropped 1.5 percent.
Twitter suspends 58M accounts in 4Q
NEW YORK — Twitter suspended at least 58 million user accounts in the final three months of 2017, according to data obtained by The Associated Press.
The figure highlights the company's newly aggressive stance against malicious or suspicious accounts in the wake of Russian disinformation efforts during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.
The number of suspended accounts originated with Twitter's "firehose," a data stream it makes available to academics, companies and others willing to pay for it.
Last week, Twitter confirmed it had suspended 70 million accounts in May and June. The huge number of suspensions raises questions as to whether the crackdown could affect Twitter's user growth and whether the company should have warned investors earlier.