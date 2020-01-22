US stocks flat as virus fears ease
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes ended little changed Wednesday after an early rebound rally faded in the final minutes of trading.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite eked out tiny gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly lower. Gains in technology, financial and health care stocks outweighed losses in industrial, energy, real estate and other sectors.
Investors had their eye on an international effort by health authorities to monitor and contain a deadly virus outbreak in China that has spread to the U.S. and three other countries.
China and other nations ramped up screenings for fever on aircraft and at airports. The measures appeared to provide some reassurance to Wall Street a day after financial markets sold off over fears that the outbreak in the world's second-largest economy could spread, hurting tourism and ultimately economic growth and corporate profits.
"The coronavirus fear that permeated stocks yesterday has subsided some, and you see some of those stocks that were affected negatively yesterday rebounding," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
Prince's WhatsApp linked to Bezos hack
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Two U.N. human rights experts say the cellphone of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos was hacked in what appears to be an attempt by Saudi Arabia's crown prince to "influence, if not silence" the newspaper's reporting on the kingdom.
The two experts called Wednesday for an "immediate investigation" by the U.S. into a report commissioned by Bezos that showed the technology mogul's phone was likely hacked after receiving a video file from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's WhatsApp account in 2018 after the two exchanged phone numbers at a dinner in California.
Saudi Arabia has called the allegations "absolutely illegitimate."
Home sales rose by 3.8% in Dec.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales climbed 3.8% in December, but a record-low inventory of houses on the market has caused prices to surge amid worsening affordability.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of existing homes rose last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million. For all of 2019, 5.34 million homes were sold — matching the 2018 level. High mortgage rates hurt sales in the first half of the last year, while lower rates boosted purchases in the second half.
Sales listings have tumbled 8.5 percent from a year ago to 1.4 million properties. There are just 3 months' supply of single-family houses for sale, the lowest level since the association began tracking the number in 1982.
The median sales price has jumped 7.8 percent over the past year to $274,500.
Retailer Express to close 100 stores
NEW YORK — Express Inc., a staple in U.S. malls, will close about 100 stores as part of a restructuring plan as the chain grapples with drastic changes in where people spend their shopping dollars.
The retailer that caters to younger shoppers said earlier this month that it was laying of 10 percent of the staff at its Columbus, Ohio, headquarters and its New York City design studio.
Express Inc. said Wednesday that it can cut its costs by $80 million annually, partially through the store closures, nine of which took place in 2019. It plans to close another 31 this year and 35 more by the end of 2021.
Express operates about 600 stores, including two in North Charleston several others throughout South Carolina. Its sales and profit growth have slid over the past three years.
DOT wants fewer critters on planes
DALLAS — Airlines might soon be able to turn away cats, rabbits and all animals other than dogs that passengers try to bring with them in the cabin.
The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday announced plans to tighten rules around service animals. The biggest change would be that only dogs could qualify.
Airlines say the number of support animals has been growing dramatically in recent years, and they have lobbied to tighten the rules. They also imposed their own restrictions in response to passengers who show up at the airport with pigs, pheasants, turkeys, snakes and other unusual pets.
Department officials said they are proposing the changes to ensure safety on flights. They also said some passengers have abused the current rules. The public will have 60 days to comment on the proposed changes, and they could take effect any time after that.
Sales, fuel costs lift United's profit
DALLAS — United Airlines reported that higher revenue and cheaper fuel helped boost its fourth-quarter profit by nearly 40 percent, to $641 million.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $10.89 billion, in line with analysts' forecasts, and the carrier's forecast of first-quarter earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations.
It is not all clear sailing for United, however.
The financial report came as United shares tumbled on fear that a virus outbreak in China could hurt travel between the U.S. and Asia, a key market for the airline. Even before the outbreak, a closely watched measure of revenue per seat was dropping on United's flights to and from Asia.
And Boeing again pushed back its timetable for return of the 737 Max, making it almost impossible for United to meet its goal of putting the plane in its schedule by early June. It is more likely that United will go through a second straight summer without the Max, forcing it to cancel thousands of flights and lose the revenue from those ticket sales.
Toyota adds cars to air bag recall
DETROIT — Toyota is recalling 361,000 more vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel.
The vehicles date to 1997 and have older inflators that are different from Takata products that use volatile ammonium nitrate to fill air bags in a crash. Those are the devices that led to numerous deaths. But the inflators in this recall can also explode with too much force and spew metal fragments that can endanger people.
The recall covers gas and electric versions of the RAV4 SUV and the Celica sports car from 1997-1999. Also included are the 1997-1998 Supra sports car. About 139,000 vehicles in the U.S. are covered.
Toyota will notify owners by mail starting in mid-March. The company doesn't have a fix yet but will tell owners when one is ready.
J&J sales rose, profit jumps 32%
NEW YORK — Higher prescription drug sales helped push Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter profit up by 32 percent to 4.01 billion. Total revenue edged up 1.7 percent to $20.75 billion.
The maker of baby shampoo and biologic drugs forecast 2020 revenue of $85.4 billion to $86.2 billion.
Sales at J&J's prescription drug division jumped 3.5% to $10.55 billion, driving the strong results for the company as it has in recent years. Sales were led by immune disorder drug Stelara and several cancer drugs.
At J&J's medical devices and diagnostics business, which the company has been restructuring, sales declined 0.5 percent to $6.63 billion. Sales at its consumer health division, which sells baby products and over-the-counter medicines, rose 0.9 percent to $3.57 billion.
During the fourth quarter, the European Commission approved Spravato, a nasal spray for treating depression, and cancer blockbuster Darzalex, for treating the bone cancer multiple myeloma in combination with other medicines.