Stock muted as stimulus talks progress; Nov. retail sales report is troubling

Aid talks, Fed bond pledge nudge S&P up
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 ticked up to the edge of its record Wednesday after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep buying bonds until the economy makes substantial progress from its virus-wracked state.
In a mixed and muted day of trading, the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent, within a point of its record set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5 percent to new high for the second straight day.
Investors were mostly interested in what's happening in Washington, where Democrats and Republicans in Congress appear to be nearing a deal to deliver more financial support for the economy. A partisan divide has stymied efforts for months, but a rush of momentum has hopes rising that a compromise could be sealed soon.
If a deal can be struck, it could help carry the economy through what's expected to be a bleak winter.
Retail sales see biggest drop in 7 months
NEW YORK — Americans held back on spending during the start of the holiday shopping season, a troubling sign for retailers and the state of the U.S. economy.
U.S. retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in November, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. It was the biggest drop in seven months, and a steeper decline than analysts had expected.
The report points to a weak start to the all-important holiday shopping season, which can usually account for a quarter or more of a retailer's annual sales. It is also another sign that the pandemic is slowing the U.S. economy as retailers face tighter restrictions and people stay away from stores.
Commerce also revised October's report, saying that retail sales fell 0.1 percent that month, instead of rising 0.3 percent as previously stated.
"It will take a miracle to keep retail sales positive in December," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG.
Fed holds rates, sees better times in '21
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it will keep buying government bonds until the economy makes "substantial" progress, a step intended to reassure financial markets and keep long-term borrowing rates low.
The Fed also said after its latest policy meeting that it will keep its short-term benchmark interest rate pegged near zero. The Fed has kept its key rate there since March, when it took a range of extraordinary steps to fight the pandemic recession by keeping credit flowing.
In a series of economic projections, Fed officials painted a brighter picture of the economy next year, compared with its last projections in September. The improvement likely reflects the expected impact of the new coronavirus vaccines. The Fed now expects the unemployment rate will fall from the current 6.7 percent to 5 percent by the end of 2021.
The Fed's announcement coincides with an economy that is stumbling and might even shrink over the winter as the raging pandemic forces new business restrictions and keeps many consumers at home. Weighing the bleak short-term outlook and the brighter long-term picture has complicated the Fed's policymaking as it assesses how much more stimulus to pursue.
US brands 2 as currency fixers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department has branded Vietnam and Switzerland as currency manipulators while putting China and nine other countries on a watch list in an annual report designed to halt countries from manipulating their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages.
It marked the first time that the United States has labeled another country as a currency manipulator since August 2019 when it called out China at a time when the world's two largest economies were locked in tense trade negotiations.
"The Treasury Department has taken a strong step today to safeguard economic growth and opportunity for American workers and businesses" Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "Treasury will follow up on its findings with respect to Vietnam and Switzerland to work toward eliminating practices that create unfair advantages for foreign countries."
The Trump administration removed its currency designation from China in January after the two nations had achieved trade agreements. The Treasury report said that Vietnam and Switzerland were the only countries that met all three criteria, which include the number and size of the interventions a country has made in foreign exchange markets to influence the value of its currency.
A weaker currency makes a country's exports cheaper imports more expensive.
Honda to recall 1.4M cars in US
DETROIT — Honda is recalling over 1 million vehicles in the U.S. to repair window switches that can overheat and a software flaw.
The software recall includes 737,000 Accords from 2018-2020 and Insights from 2019-2020. A flaw in a control computer can cause the rear camera, turn signals and windshield wipers to malfunction. Owners will be notified in late January.
About 268,000 CR-Vs from 2002-2006 are included in the window switch recall. Water can get into an open driver's window and cause an electrical short, possibly touching off a fire. It's the second recall for the same issue. The cars were recalled starting in October 2012, but the repairs didn't work. Honda says it has reports of 16 fires but no injuries.
Honda says owners should take the SUVs in for repairs as soon as they get a recall notice to be mailed in late January.
Facebook ads blast Apple privacy policy
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook is again pushing back on new Apple privacy rules for its mobile devices, this time saying in full page newspaper ads that the social media giant is standing up for small businesses.
In ads that ran in several national newspapers, Facebook said Apple's new rules "limit businesses ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively."
"While limiting how personalized ads can be used does impact larger companies like us, these changes will be devastating to small businesses adding to the many challenges they face right now," the ad states.
Apple declined to comment.
The ads come after Apple said earlier this week it would begun spelling out what kinds of personal information is being collected by the digital services displayed in its app stores for iPhones and other products made by the company.
Apple also has plans to impose a new mandate that will require all iPhone apps to obtain permission before tracking a person's activities on the device. That surveillance is currently done automatically by many apps, and would force people to go to the time and trouble to block the tracking in the settings of each app. Apple says it will oust apps from its stores if they try to bypass the new anti-tracking rule when it becomes effective next year.
In many instances, the data scooped up by apps is used to sell ads targeted at a particular person's interest and location, especially if their services are being offered for free.
Google taps new HR head amid tensions
SAN FRANCISCO — Google has hired a top executive from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to oversee its personnel policies amid ongoing tensions with many employees who are upset with the company's policies.
The hiring of Fiona Cicconi also comes while Google sets up plans to allow people to continue to work from home for at least eight more months.
Cicconi will replace Eileen Naughton, who said in February she would step down, just before Google told its workers to start working from home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
That's one reason Google has decided to allow its 130,000 employees to continue to work from home until Sept. 1 if they want, extending a previous plan to allow people to stay away from the office until July.
In South Carolina, the company operates a large data center near Moncks Corner.
Heathrow wins court backing for 3rd runway
LONDON — Plans for a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport have been given a new boost after the airport's owner won a legal challenge Wednesday.
The Appeal Court had blocked the project earlier, ruling that the government failed to take account of its climate commitments when it approved the expansion plans.
Heathrow Airport Ltd., which owns and operates the airport, challenged that ruling. The Supreme Court overturned it Wednesday and ruled that the runway plans were lawful.
The latest ruling clears a hurdle for Heathrow, but there are still more in the way. Any planning decisions on the project will have to show they are compatible with the government's commitments to addressing climate change, including its Net Zero commitment to remove almost all carbon emissions from the economy by 2050.