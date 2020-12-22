Stock mostly drift lower despite aid deal; nation's 3Q economic output revised higher

Nasdaq at new high; other indexes slip
NEW YORK — Stocks drifted to a mostly lower close on Wall Street Tuesday, even as more gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq to another all-time high.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent, pulled down by losses in banks and communications companies including Facebook. The weak showing came despite the long-awaited passage in Congress of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.
Indexes crossed between small gains and losses several times through the day, and trading was relatively thin ahead of the Christmas holiday later this week. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market.
After months of bickering, Congress approved a deal late Monday to send $600 cash payments to most Americans, give $300 per week to laid-off workers and deliver other aid to businesses struggling under the weight of the pandemic. The bill is going to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.
The hope for investors is that such support can prop up the economy for the next several months, before a more widespread rollout of coronavirus vaccines can allow it to stand on its own.
GDP 3Q revision gets a slight upgrade
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy expanded at a record 33.4 percent annual pace from July through September, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, delivering the last of three estimates on the economy's third-quarter performance. But it's likely that a resurgence in coronavirus cases slowed growth sharply during the last three months of 2020.
The July-September growth spurt — upgraded slightly from Commerce's previous estimate of 33.1 percent, announced last month — marked a sharp recovery from the second quarter's 31.4 percent drop, the worst in records dating back to 1947. The American economy went into freefall when the pandemic hit hard in mid-March.
Consumer spending surged at an annual rate of 41 percent and private investment shot up by 86.3 percent to lead the third-quarter rebound.
Employers slashed 22 million jobs in March and April, then began to steadily recall furloughed workers. But the United States is still 9.8 million short of the jobs it had February, and hiring has slowed every month since June.
Growth in gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — is expected to slow to 2.8 pecent in the fourth quarter, according to the Conference Board, a business research group.
Existing home sales fall 2.5% in Nov.
CHARLOTTE — The market for existing homes cooled slightly in November, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday, after climbing through the late spring, summer and early fall despite the pandemic.
Existing home sales fell 2.5 percent between October and November on a seasonally adjusted basis to 5.98 million annualized units. That's the first decline in that figure since May, when housing market activity started recovering from the shutdowns of March and April due to the coronavirus lockdowns.
Once the lockdowns were lifted, the housing market took off, fueled by record low mortgage rates that helped with home affordability. Thousands of families impacted by the stay-at-home orders sought out homes that were better attuned for working at home. Suburbs were among the biggest beneficiaries.
Before the decline, existing home sales were on a pace not seen in 15 years.
Sales of existing homes are still up 25.6 percent from a year earlier, the trade association said. The average sale price of a home was $315,500 in November, up 15.1 percent from a year earlier, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.
The average length of time a home is on the market remained at 21 days, the same as October. That length of time is down from 38 days a year earlier, a sign that supply issues continue to impact both home prices and sales.
Confidence tumbles in crucial holiday season
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A closely-watched gauge for U.S. consumer confidence tumbled to a reading of 88.6 in December as rising coronavirus cases dragged American optimism to its lowest level since summer.
Rising pessimism is spreading during the crucial holiday season, which could make or break a number of retailers, restaurants, gyms and other places hammered by the pandemic.
The December number released Tuesday by the Conference Board represents a big decline from November's reading, which was revised downward to 92.9. The drop was far worse than analysts had expected and is an ominous sign for retailers with Christmas around the corner.
Consumer confidence is closely watched watched by economists and investors as it can signal how willing or able U.S. households are to spend. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity in the U.S.
Google rejects DOJ antitrust claims in filing
WASHINGTON — Google is pushing back in court this week on antitrust claims brought against it by the Justice Department two months ago.
In a legal filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Google denied or partially rejected almost 200 specific complaints against it. On only one count, that Google was a "founded in Menlo Park garage 22 years ago," did the company side with Justice.
It said that people use its search engine "because they choose to, not because they are forced to or because they cannot easily find alternative ways to search for information on the Internet."
In October the Justice Department sued Google for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising — the government's most significant attempt to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago. And last week U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12, 2023 for the case.
Google has denied government allegations that it has illegally struck a series of deals to thwart competition in the search market to help give it a stranglehold on a digital advertising market that has brought in more than $100 billion in revenue to the company during the first nine months of this year alone. Its insistence that it has done nothing wrong makes a pre-trial settlement seem unlikely.
Peloton shells out $420M to make more bikes
NEW YORK — With no sign that home workouts will fade out any time soon, Peloton cranked up its manufacturing capacity in a big way this week and it’s picking up a bunch of new fans on Wall Street.
The maker of high-end stationary bikes and accompanying monthly subscriptions will spend $420 million to acquire Precor, which makes fitness machines that populate hundreds of commercial and hotel gyms.
The acquisition, Peloton’s biggest to date, gives the company its first manufacturing capacity in the U.S., its biggest market, during a global pandemic that has people canceling gym memberships and seeking ways to stay fit at home. Shares of Peloton spiked 12 percent Tuesday to an all-time high.