Stock market rebound drives wealth higher in US for some; Detroit car show has a new date for 2021

Wealth data highlight rising inequality
WASHINGTON — Americans' household wealth rebounded last quarter to a record high as the stock market quickly recovered from a pandemic-induced plunge in March. Yet the gains flowed mainly to the most affluent households even as tens of millions of people endured job losses and shrunken incomes.
The Federal Reserve said Monday that American households' net worth jumped nearly 7 percent in the April-June quarter to $119 trillion. That figure had sunk to $111.3 trillion in the first quarter, when the coronavirus battered the economy and sent stock prices tumbling.
Since then, the S&P 500 stock index has regained its record high before losing some ground this month. It was up 1.6 percent for this year as of Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has soared more than 20 percent this year.
The full recovery of wealth even while the economy has regained only about half the jobs lost to the pandemic recession underscores what many economists see as America's widening economic inequality. Data compiled by Opportunity Insights, a research group, show that the highest-paying one-third of jobs have almost fully recovered from the recession, while the lowest-paying one-third of jobs remain 16 percent below pre-pandemic levels.
The wealth data "highlights the inequalities in the recovery in the sense that high-income workers not only have jobs that for the most part have come back; they also have savings that have continued to grow," said John Friedman, an economist at Brown University who is co-director of Opportunity Insights.
The richest one-tenth of Americans owned more than two-thirds of the nation's wealth, according to Fed data through the end of March, the latest period for which figures are available. The top 1 percent owned 31 percent.
Detroit auto show changes dates again
DETROIT — Detroit's big auto show is changing dates once again.
The North American International Auto Show now is scheduled to take place from Sept. 28-Oct. 9 next year.
Organizers had moved the show from January to June in order to take advantage of better weather and outdoor activities, including autonomous vehicle demonstrations. But the coronavirus forced the North American International Auto Show to be canceled this year.
Rod Alberts, executive director for the event, says automakers are in agreement and excited about the date change.
Earlier this month the competing Los Angeles Auto Show moved its show from November to next May, which was close to the Detroit show's June dates.
Micosoft to pay $7.5B for video game maker
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft is buying the company behind popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.
The software giant said Monday that it is paying $7.5 billion for ZeniMax Media, the parent company of video game publisher Bethesda Softworks.
Microsoft said it is buying Bethesda in part to beef up its Xbox Game Pass game subscription service, which it says has over 15 million subscribers.
Bethesda games, such as Starfield, which is currently in development, will launch on Xbox Game Pass the same day they launch on Xbox or computers, Microsoft said.
Microsoft has new consoles debuting on Nov. 10, the Xbox Series X and stripped down Series S version. It will be competing against Sony's new PlayStation 5 console.
R.W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said the deal is part of a wider industry trend of consolidation. Microsoft already owns studios that make popular games including Minecraft and the Halo franchise.
"We believe the deal checks a lot of boxes for Microsoft, such as strengthening the Xbox/Games division product portfolio as competition increases, boosting the profile of Xbox subscription services, and providing more content for the company's cloud gaming initiatives," he wrote in an investor note.
Microsoft expects the deal to close in the second half of fiscal 2021.
Lufthansa pulls more big jets
NEW YORK — German airline Lufthansa, already bailed out by the government, says it will have to make more staff cuts and mothball more jumbo jets than originally planned because the outlook for air travel is worse than the company first predicted.
The company said Monday it would have to drop more than the already announced 22,000 full-time positions, without saying how many more. The airline will also pull its remaining eight Airbus A380 jets out of service and put them in long-term storage, along with 10 four-engine A340-600 aircraft.
Overall, it said that a modest rebound in air travel had petered out after the end of the summer vacation travel season. It expects to offer only 20-30% of its normal capacity in the last three months of the year, compared with the same period in pre-virus 2019.
Lufthansa has secured a $10.6 billion bailout from the German government.
Exec at GM e-truck partner quits
FRANKFURT, Germany — Shares in electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola plunged on Monday after the company's founder resigned amid allegations of fraud, just two weeks after signing a $2 billion partnership with General Motors.
The company said late Sunday that Trevor Milton resigned and the departing executive chairman said he would defend himself against accusations that the company made false claims about its vehicles, allegations Nikola rejects.
Milton said in a message to Nikola employees that he was stepping aside because "the focus should be on the company and its world-changing mission, not me."
A report from Hindenburg Research from Sept. 10 said the company's success was "an intricate fraud" and based on "an ocean of lies" including a video showing a truck rolling downhill to give the impression it was cruising on a highway, and stenciling the words "hydrogen electric" on the side of a vehicle that was powered by natural gas.
Hindenburg said it had taken a short position in Nikola stock, which means it could profit if the stock goes down.
News reports have said that the Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. stock market regulator, and the U.S. Justice Department are looking into the allegations against Nikola.