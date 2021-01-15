Stock market loses steam as week ends; Wells Fargo tops profit estimates to the upside

Stocks decline as virus fallout deepens
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out its first losing week in three with another drop on Friday after reports showed the pandemic is deepening the hole for the economy, as Washington prepares to throw it another lifeline.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent, with stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy taking some of the sharpest losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9 percent.
Treasury yields also dipped as reports showed shoppers held back on spending during the holidays and are feeling less confident, the latest in a litany of discouraging data on the economy.
Stocks have run out of steam since the S&P 500 set a record high a week ago amid optimism that COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus from Washington will bring an economic recovery. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% over the week.
Friday offered the first chance for traders to act after President-elect Joe Biden unveiled details of a $1.9 trillion plan to prop up the economy. He called for $1,400 cash payments for most Americans, the extension of temporary benefits for laid-off workers and a push to get COVID-19 vaccines to more Americans. It certainly fit with investors' expectation for a big and bold plan, but markets had already rallied powerfully in anticipation of it.
"To some extent, most of this optimism had been priced in, but the huge figures had also invited some contemplation as to whether the necessary bipartisan support will materialize for this huge sum," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary. "The market appears to be playing it safe," she said.
Biden's Democratic allies will have control of the House and Senate, but only by the slimmest of margins in the Senate. That could hinder the chances of the plan's passage.
Wells Fargo profit up 4%, beats estimates
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Wells Fargo had its best quarter of 2020 as its profit rose 4 percent in the fourth quarter of a year defined by the coronavirus outbreak.
The bank said Friday that its earnings rose to $3 billion, or 64 cents on a per-share basis. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents.
The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $17.93 billion in the period, just short of projections of $18.1 billion.
Net interest income — the difference between what banks collect on loans and pay out for deposits — fell 17 percent, the company said, mostly due to falling rates.
Like most businesses, it's been a tumultuous year for Wells Fargo, which set aside $3.83 billion in the first quarter to cover potentially bad loans as the economy ground to halt because of the coronavirus outbreak. Then the lender lost $2.4 billion in the second quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2008. Wells bounced back somewhat in the third quarter with $2 billion in profit.
Wells Fargo is the largest bank operating in South Carolina based on deposits.
Profit at banking giant JPMorgan jump 43%
CHARLOTTE — JPMorgan Chase & Co., the nation's largest bank by assets, said its fourth quarter profits jumped by 42 percent from a year earlier, as the firm's investment banking division had a stellar quarter and its balance sheet improved despite the pandemic.
The bank said it earned a profit of $12.14 billion, or $3.79 per share. Excluding one-time items, the bank earned $3.07 a share, which is well above the $2.62 per share forecast analysts had for the bank.
The one-time item was JPMorgan "releasing" some of the funds it had set aside last year to cover potential loan losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent recession. Banks had set aside tens of billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans, and JPMorgan had been particularly aggressive in setting aside funds early in the pandemic.
Releasing those funds goes straight to a bank's bottom line when it reports its results, but it's not money that the bank generated from loans, customers or borrowers.
The release reflects improvement in the economy — though it's still not fully recovered from the shutdowns of March and April — and the trillions of dollars in stimulus funds that have flowed to individuals and businesses.
Citigroup net slips even with reserves boost
CHARLOTTE — Banking conglomerate Citigroup said its fourth quarter profits fell by 7 percent, but it saw improvement from the darkest days of the pandemic shutdowns.
The bank said it earned a profit of $4.63 billion for the October-December period. On a per-share basis, earnings came to $2.08, was significantly better than the $1.35 per share that analysts forecast.
Citi was able to release $1.5 billion in loan-loss reserves in the quarter, which reflected the bank's economic outlook and the fact the economy is better than where it was in March and April during the worst of the shutdowns. The amount set aside for potentially bad loans remains elevated, however, at $25 billion, about double what it was at the end of 2019.
Retail group says holiday sales up 8.3%
NEW YORK — The nation's largest retail trade group said Friday that holiday sales soared 8.3 percent, far exceeding its forecast even as the coronavirus kept shoppers away from physical stores.
The National Retail Federation had expected growth in a range of 3.6 percent to 5.2 percent for the November and December period compared to the year-ago period.
The outsized gains show how the pandemic has caused a major shift in spending away from restaurants and travel and more toward buying goods that focus on activities around the home like home furnishings, food and activewear. That trend has benefited retailers. The retail sales figures exclude sales from autos, restaurants and gas.
Moreover, even within the retail industry, big box stores like Walmart and Target are dominating the landscape, enjoying big sales gains at the expense of mall-based stores that were forced to temporarily close during the spring and early summer and still face restrictions. Shoppers are consolidating their trips and favoring stores that offer a wide range of goods under one roof as they look to minimize the exposure of the virus.
The National Retail Federation also said that shoppers are looking for opportunities to celebrate during tough times.
E-commerce chief at Walmart is leaving
NEW YORK — Marc Lore, Walmart's e-commerce chief, is leaving the world's largest retailer, nearly five years after he joined to super charge its online business amid stiffer competition from online leader Amazon.
Under Lore's stewardship, Walmart led the redesign of the company's website, expanded its online assortment from 10 million items to more than 80 million and transformed its delivery network to add two -day and same day delivery.
Lore, who served as CEO of Walmart's e-commerce division, joined the company in September 2016 when Walmart bought Jet.com, an e-commerce company he founded, for more than $3 billion. Jet's pricing technology was built on an algorithm that determined which sellers were the most efficient in value and shipping and adjusted prices based on what items were in the checkout cart as well as how far the desired products are from the shoppers' home. Walmart has phased out the Jet business and incorporated some of the technology into the overall business.
Lore also brought to the role a rich e-commerce resume as founder of Quidsi, the parent of Diapers.com, which was bought by Amazon for $500 million in 2010.
Lore notified Walmart on Thursday of his intent to retire from his position on Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing. He will continue to serve in a consulting role as a strategic adviser to the company through September. After Lore retires, the U.S. business, including all aspects of U.S. retail e-commerce, will continue to report to John Furner, CEO of Walmart's U.S. operations.
Energy jolt drives wholesale prices up
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in December led by a the biggest jump in energy costs since June.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the gain in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a modest 0.1 percent gain in November and matched the 0.3 percent rise in October.
The December increase reflected a 5.5 percent surge in energy costs, the biggest gain since a 9.6 percent jump in June. That offset a 0.1 percent drop in food costs, the first decline since August.
Gasoline prices rose 16.1 percent in December and accounted for nearly half of the increase in goods prices last month.
Over the past 12 months, inflation at the wholesale level has risen a modest 0.8 percent. Broadly speaking, it "is still largely a no-show," said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics.
Factory output in US climbs 1.6% in Dec.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. industrial production rose 1.6 percent in December, a third straight monthly gain, but remains below its pre-pandemic level.
The gain followed a 0.5 percent increase in November and a 1 percent increase in October, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. Even so, industrial output is still about 3.3 percent below its level in February before the pandemic hit.
Manufacturing increased 0.9 percent, its eighth straight monthly gain, even as production of motor vehicles and parts declined 1.6 percent. That follows a string of gains for the auto sector, including last month's strong 5 percent increase. Without the drag in the auto sector last month, manufacturing posted gains of 1.1 percent.
Mining production rose 1.6 percent, while utilities' output rose 6.2 percent as a rebound in December demand followed a 4.2 percent decline in November due to unseasonably warm weather.
U.S. industry operated at 74.5 percent of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic rate of 76.9% in February.
While December's topline numbers were better than economists had expected, there is concern that rising coronavirus infections and a rocky vaccination campaign could further hamstring an already uneven recovery for the U.S. economy.
Campbell's to shut 94-year-old Ga. plant
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Campbell's Soup Co. is closing a snack food plant in Georgia in 2022, in a move that will lay off 326 workers.
Campbell's said the closure comes after a review of the snack division's manufacturing operations. The plant currently makes candy, crackers, cookies, nuts and snack bars.
The plant has operated in Columbus for 94 years, previously under the Snyder's-Lance and Tom's names, before Campbell's bought Snyder's-Lance in 2018. Company executive Valerie Oswalt said the plant's age made it difficult to retrofits. That and reduced consumer demand for its products led to the closure decision.
Campbell's says it is planning on phasing out production of candy under the Lance brand and will shift production of Lance, Emerald and Late July snacks to other plants. The company says the plant will close in phases and that affected workers will receive severance packages and career counseling.