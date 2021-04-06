Stock investors take their feet of the gas a bit; IMF raises its economic growth projections

Stocks slip as market eases back from highs
NEW YORK — A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street left stocks slightly lower April 6, pulling the market back from the all-time highs it reached a day earlier.
The S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning streak, slipping 0.1 percent after wavering between small gains and losses much of the afternoon. Stocks within the benchmark index were nearly evenly split between gainers and losers. Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the decline.
Financial stocks fell as bond yields eased. That countered broader gains from companies that are depending on continued economic growth to recover. Oil prices rose.
Much of the gyrations within the market lately are occurring as Wall Street assesses the health and speed of the economic recovery.
There's been strong support for many of the sectors and companies beaten down by the pandemic as vaccine distribution helps businesses reopen, while government stimulus helps shore up businesses in the interim. Even as that shift occurs, technology and other stocks that benefitted from the shutdowns still look fundamentally strong, said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial.
"We're seeing this battle play out here in markets every day," he said. "That's going to drive some churn."
IMF ups growth outlook for '21
WASHINGTON — The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and vast sums of government aid will accelerate global economic growth to a record high this year in a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession, the International Monetary Fund says in its latest forecast.
The 190-country lending agency said Tuesday that it expects the world economy to expand 6 percent in 2021, up from the 5.5 percent it had forecast in January. It would be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980. In 2022, the IMF predicts, international economic growth will decelerate to a still strong 4.4 percent, up from its January forecast of 4.2 percent.
"A way out of this health and economic crisis is increasingly visible,'' IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said.
The agency now estimates the global economy shrank 3.3 percent in 2020 after the recession that followed the coronavirus' eruption across the world more than a year ago. That is the worst annual figure in the IMF's database, though not as severe as the 3.5 percent drop it had estimated three months ago.
The U.S. economy, the world's biggest, is now forecast to expand 6.4 percent in 2021 — its fastest growth since 1984 — and 3.5 percent in 2022.
Job openings at highest rate on record
WASHINGTON — The pace of job openings reached the highest level on record in February, a harbinger of healthy hiring and a hopeful sign for those looking for work.
The job openings rate — which is the number of available jobs as a percentage of the employed and the open jobs, combined — rose to 4.9 percent, the highest since the figure was first tracked in December 2000, the Labor Department said Tuesday.
The increase reflects a solid rise in open jobs to 7.4 million, up from 7.1 million in January and significantly above the pre-pandemic level of about 7 million. Total hires rose to 5.7 million, though that is below the figure in February 2020, just before the coronavirus intensified.
The numbers come from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, which reports the number of job listings, total hiring, and layoffs and quits. The hiring figures represent a gross figure, while the monthly jobs report provides a net number of jobs gained or lost.
Hedge fund default costs bank $4.7B
GENEVA — Swiss bank Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced the departure of two top executives and said it expects a one-time charge equal to $4.7 billion in connection with a previously announced default of a U.S. hedge fund on margin calls.
The bank said it provisionally expects to report a loss of 900 million francs for the first quarter — though final figures are still being worked out. Credit Suisse said it has suspended a share buyback program and reduced its dividend in the wake of the default.
"The significant loss in our prime services business relating to the failure of a U.S.-based hedge fund is unacceptable," CEO Thomas Gottstein said. "Serious lessons will be learned."
The bank said it has launched two investigations "to be carried out by external parties," and said Brian Chin, the head of Credit Suisse's investment bank, and chief compliance and risk officer Lara Warner will leave the bank.
Credit Suisse didn't identify the hedge fund or the other banks affected, or give other details of what happened. News reports identified the hedge fund as New York-based Archegos Capital Management.
The Financial Times reported last month that Archegos had large exposures to ViacomCBS and some Chinese technology stocks and was hit hard after a drop in shares of the U.S. media group in March. A margin call is triggered when investors borrow using their stock portfolio as collateral and have to make up the balance when the share prices fall and the collateral is worth less.
Topps to go public in $1.3B SPAC deal
NEW YORK — Sports trading card company Topps is combining with a special purposes acquisition company in a deal valued at $1.3 billion and seeking a public listing.
Topps Co. said April 6 that it will join with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp., which will make a $250 million investment. Other investors include GAMCO Investors and Wells Capital Management.
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner will continue as Topps chairman. His firm, The Tornante Co., which bought Topps in 2007, will roll all of its equity into the new company, which will keep the name Topps. The combined company will be led by Michael Brandstaedter, CEO of Topps.
Topps, which sells trading cards, stickers and albums and trading card games, has numerous sports partners, including Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA, Bundesliga, the National Hockey League and Formula 1. It also has deals with Disney and World Wresting Entertainment. The 80-year-old company had sales of $567 million last year.
GM's EV pickup to go 400 miles per charge
DETROIT — An electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will get an estimated 400 miles of range per charge, General Motors says.
The company announced the range April 6 and said the truck would be built at a factory straddling the border of Detroit and the enclave of Hamtramck. It also announced that the plant would build the new 2024 GMC Hummer SUV.
The pickup announcement raises the level of competition for future buyers in the hot truck market. Ford already has announced plans to build an electric F-150 starting next year in Dearborn, Michigan, while Fiat Chrysler, now Stellantis, has said it plans to have an all-electric Ram pickup.
GM didn't say when the electric Silverado would arrive in dealerships.
Small businesses seek protection from giants
NEW YORK — A group of small and independent businesses are joining together to push for more protection against behemoth corporations threatening to stamp them out.
The new coalition, named Small Business Rising, is seeking changes to federal policies that they claim favor large businesses like Amazon and put them at a competitive disadvantage.
The group wants policymakers to break up and regulate technology monopolies; make antitrust laws stronger and easier to enforce, as well as take a closer look at large-scale mergers.
Coalition members include the American Booksellers Association, American Independent Business Alliance, Main Street Alliance and the National Grocers Association.
EU to give $4.7B to aid Air France
BRUSSELS — The European Union has approved $4.7 billion in state aid for national carrier Air France as it struggles through the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision the French government welcomed as "good news."
In return for the aid, the carrier has promised to make slots available to competitors at the busy Orly airport in Paris. "The public support will come with strings attached," said European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager.
Last year, Air France got more than $3 billion in direct loans from the French state, which will be converted into bonds as part of a recapitalization of up to $4.7 billion. In exchange, the government set conditions of profitability and more environmentally sustainable policies.
In addition, the French state will participate in the capital increase of the holding company for the Air France-KLM airline alliance, to hold up to 29.9% of capital of the group, the French and Dutch governments said in a joint statement. The French state now holds 14.3% of the shares.
France and the Netherlands reaffirmed they are not considering nationalizing the group.
The French government, the airline's largest single shareholder, has said it was essential to save the national carrier. Air France-KLM expects an operating loss of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for the first quarter of 2021.