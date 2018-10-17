US stocks erase most early losses
NEW YORK — After an early slide, U.S. stocks clawed back much of the ground they lost and ended slightly lower Wednesday. Banks climbed but retailers, home builders and smaller companies fell.
Technology companies fell as IBM suffered its biggest loss in five and a half years after it reported weak sales. Stocks were coming off their biggest gain in more than six months.
Stock trading has been erratic recently. Earlier this month the benchmark S&P 500 index went through a six-day losing streak that included huge drops last Wednesday and Thursday. Then on Friday the S&P 500 jumped 1.4 percent, its biggest rally in three months, fell on Monday, and surged 2.1 percent Tuesday. Trading had been steady from late June to early October.
US housing starts sank in Sept.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction fell 5.3 percent in September, a sign that rising mortgage rates may be weighing on the market.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that housing starts slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million, down from 1.27 million in August. So far this year, starts have increased 6.4 percent. But the pace of homebuilding has downshifted since May.
Homebuyers are facing new cost pressures that could be dampening demand.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 4.9 percent last week, the highest level since 2011. The combination of higher borrowing costs and rising home values has made home ownership less affordable.
Builders appear to be adapting to the affordability challenges. Starts for multi-family buildings such as apartments have increased at a faster clip than single-family houses year to date.
Still, much of September's decline came from a decline in ground breakings for multi-family buildings.
Housing starts fell last month in the South and Midwest, but they increased in the Northeast and West. The construction data can be volatile, so the regional levels of homebuilding can change sharply on a monthly basis.
Permits, an indicator of future activity, fell 0.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.24 million.
Feds lift strict oversight of Pru
WASHINGTON — A group of federal regulators has lifted the strict government oversight imposed on big insurer Prudential Financial Inc. It was the last financial company still carrying the label that subjected it to special restrictions stemming from the 2008 financial crisis.
The decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council closed the books on its actions tagging selected big financial companies as potential threats. It was the latest example in the Trump administration's push to unwind Obama-era regulatory requirements aimed at averting another financial meltdown.
The council tagged Prudential in 2013 as a "systemically important" institution, one so big and interconnected that it would threaten the financial system's stability if it collapsed. The action put Prudential under special supervision by the Federal Reserve.
2 CEOs asked to discuss car fires
WASHINGTON — A Senate committee is asking the CEOs of auto makers Kia and Hyundai to testify next month about fire risk in their vehicles. The request comes as a safety group demands the recall of 2.9 million Kia and Hyundai cars and SUVs in the U.S.
The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, John Thune of South Dakota and Bill Nelson of Florida, made their letters public Wednesday. The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.
The Center for Auto Safety says that since 2010, there have been more than 220 complaints to the government about fires and another 200 complaints about melted wires and smoke. The complaints involve the 2011-2014 Kia Sorento and Optima, the 2010-2015 Kia Soul, and the Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe.
Beer giants draw scrutiny in Md.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Natural Light is nearly as ubiquitous as water around colleges, but its recent promotion targeting a Maryland college town has drawn the ire of the state's comptroller.
WUSA-TV reports Peter Franchot called for an investigation, asserting large brewing companies have corrupted Maryland legislators with questionable contributions and favors.
Referencing the 77-packs of Natural Light available briefly and only in College Park, Franchot said "big brewers like Budweiser who are selling 77 cans of beer for 39 cents each to college kids" don't like craft brewers. Anheuser-Busch owns Natural Light.
Franchot also said the stunt promoted binge drinking among young people.
Maryland's comptroller is responsible for taxing and regulating alcohol. Earlier this year, a legislative panel rejected Franchot's proposal to lift limits on craft brewers.
Anheuser-Busch didn't respond to comment requests.
Satellites may launch from Va. coast
NORFOLK, Va. — A California-based startup says it will rocket small satellites into orbit from Virginia.
Rocket Lab said Wednesday that it will build its launch pad at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. The spaceport is located at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility where unmanned cargo missions already launch to the International Space Station.
Huntington Beach, California-based Rocket Lab's endeavor reflects increasing demand from companies and governments alike to use small satellites. They're used to gather images of earth and track anything from ships to weather.
Rocket Lab already has a working launch pad in New Zealand where it sent its first rocket into orbit in January.
The company plans to launch more rockets from there in November and December. It said it will start launching from Virginia in the second half of 2019.
US probes Ford pickup tailgates
DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators are trying to figure out why the power tailgates on some Ford F-Series pickup trucks can open unexpectedly while the trucks are moving.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into thousands of F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks from the 2017 model year.
The agency says In documents posted Wednesday that it has five complaints from owners about the problem. It says unsecured loads could spill onto the road. The documents show Ford sent a service bulletin to dealers in October of 2017 saying that the problem is caused by water getting into electrical wiring.
Investigators will determine how widespread the trouble is and whether a recall is needed.
Ford says it's cooperating with NHTSA and will move quickly to recall vehicles if data indicates a safety issue.
Ford sold nearly 897,000 F-Series trucks during calendar year 2017, making it the most popular vehicle in America.